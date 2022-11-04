Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the USBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
MTA awards contract for controversial Staten Island monopole plan. Here’s what we know so far.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- MTA officials last week announced it has awarded a contract to install seven large monopoles along the Staten Island Railway (SIR), despite continued opposition from the community. During a meeting of Community Board 3 on Wednesday, the agency provided an update on the project to replace...
4-car crash on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge causes traffic jam during a.m. rush; 1 person taken to hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A person was taken to the hospital following a four-car crash on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Brooklyn bound, early in the Monday morning rush hour. The crash was reported at 5:51 a.m. on the eastbound upper level around center span with two lanes to the left blocked, according to 511 NY and a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
NYC Marathon 2022: MTA bus detours set for Staten Island on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Numerous MTA bus routes on Staten Island will be detoured on Sunday due to road closures associated with this year’s TCS New York City Marathon. The iconic event is expected to return to its full potential as it celebrates it 51st year. With a route that stretches across the five boroughs, over 50,000 runners are expected to participate on Sunday.
NYC Marathon 2022 is Sunday: When will the Verrazzano Bridge reopen? Which S.I. streets are closed?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- On Sunday, about 50,000 runners will take to the streets of the Big Apple as they participate in the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. The iconic event, which returned in 2021 after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, is now in its 51st year.
Record-high temperatures set across New York metro area Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unusually-warm autumn day set records at climate sites in the tri-state area Monday as temperatures broke into the low 80s. Nearby Newark, New Jersey, hit 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, shattering the previous record for Nov. 7 previously set in 1938 at 78 degrees. Records at the Newark Liberty International Airport climate station date back to 1931.
Individuals sought for questioning in connection with robbery of convenience store on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify individuals sought for questioning in connection with an armed robbery of a convenience store more than a month ago in Port Richmond. The incident occurred on Oct. 4 at about 2:50 p.m. inside 1067...
Alleged S.I. Railway menace struck again on Rikers Island, police say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Already behind bars in connection with a string of alleged robberies and assaults aboard the Staten Island Railway (SIR), a Mariners Harbor man tried his luck with someone on the inside, authorities say. Miguel Pabon, of the 100 block of Brabant Street, was 19 when...
Off-duty FDNY EMT injured in hit-and-run on Staten Island released from hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The off-duty FDNY EMT who was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on Staten Island was released from the hospital nearly two months after the horrific accident. Ashley Diaz, 29, was wheeled out of Staten Island Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze to a raucous crowd of supporters Sunday, according […]
Here’s what’s on tap for Staten Island’s Community Boards this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Building and retail permit applications are on the agenda as Staten Island Community Board meetings take place this week. Community Board 3 will discuss two building permit requests during a virtual Land Use Committee meeting and public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.
Cops: Arrest made in connection with fatal punch of Staten Island man, 37, in Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 33-year-old Queens man stands accused in a beating in his borough that authorities contend led to the death of a 37-year-old Staten Island resident. Kent Cambridge of the 100 block of Liberty Avenue was charged with misdemeanor assault and the investigation into the death of Justin Hill of Richmond continues, according to a statement from the NYPD.
Police: Man killed in Sunrise Highway crash in Massapequa Park; driver faces DUI
A 24-year-old male passenger of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead on the scene.
queenoftheclick.com
Sunset Park – People Shooting Up On The Street in the Afternoon. NY We Need To Change This!
Sunset Park is a family neighborhood. I live there for decades and it was never like this. People did drugs in other people’s basements, on rooftops and behind buildings – not out in the open like this.
18-Year-Old Woman Killed, 2 Critically Injured In Southern State Parkway Crash In Oyster Bay
Police are investigating an overnight crash on Long Island that left an 18-year-old dead and two others critically injured. State Police received multiple calls of the crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound just west of exit 32 in the town of Oyster Bay at around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
What’re griping about? | From the editor
You needn’t think hard to find things to gripe about on Staten Island. We gripe about red light and speed cameras. We gripe about drug stores or banks on every other corner. Democrats gripe about Republicans. Republicans gripe about Democrats. Conservatives and Independents gripe about both of them. Homeowners gripe about property taxes. Renters gripe about soaring monthly payments.
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night
A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
CBS News
18-year-old Ciara Hare killed, 3 others hurt in car crash on Southern State Parkway
OYSTER BAY, N.Y. -- An 18-year-old Lindenhurst woman was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Long Island on Friday night. It happened in the eastbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway in Oyster Bay. New York State Police say a 27-year-old man driving a Subaru moved...
25 delish dishes shared with ‘Where Staten Island Eats’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking for a yummy dish to indulge in on Staten Island, “Where Staten Island Eats” posts the best of the best. Below is a collection of some of the most-loved bites from the Where Staten Island Eats Instagram page. Don’t forget to check out Where Staten island Eats & Drinks on Facebook for more about food in the borough. Want your favorite dish featured?
therealdeal.com
Controversial project site by Brooklyn Botanic Garden sold
Isaac Hager and Daryl Hagler have purchased the Crown Heights site where Bruce Eichner’s Continuum Company sought to build a 1,500-unit residential development, The Real Deal has learned. The pair paid $43 million in an all-cash deal for the former Spice Factory site at 960 Franklin Avenue, according to...
2022 NYC Marathon: When will the Verrazzano Bridge be closed?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The 2022 TCS New York City Marathon -- now in its 51st year -- will see over 50,000 runners make their journey through all five boroughs this Sunday, Nov. 6. Runners will journey 26.2 miles covering all five boroughs. The annual event starts on Staten Island...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0