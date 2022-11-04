ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

4-car crash on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge causes traffic jam during a.m. rush; 1 person taken to hospital

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A person was taken to the hospital following a four-car crash on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Brooklyn bound, early in the Monday morning rush hour. The crash was reported at 5:51 a.m. on the eastbound upper level around center span with two lanes to the left blocked, according to 511 NY and a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Marathon 2022: MTA bus detours set for Staten Island on Sunday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Numerous MTA bus routes on Staten Island will be detoured on Sunday due to road closures associated with this year’s TCS New York City Marathon. The iconic event is expected to return to its full potential as it celebrates it 51st year. With a route that stretches across the five boroughs, over 50,000 runners are expected to participate on Sunday.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Record-high temperatures set across New York metro area Monday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unusually-warm autumn day set records at climate sites in the tri-state area Monday as temperatures broke into the low 80s. Nearby Newark, New Jersey, hit 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, shattering the previous record for Nov. 7 previously set in 1938 at 78 degrees. Records at the Newark Liberty International Airport climate station date back to 1931.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Arrest made in connection with fatal punch of Staten Island man, 37, in Queens

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 33-year-old Queens man stands accused in a beating in his borough that authorities contend led to the death of a 37-year-old Staten Island resident. Kent Cambridge of the 100 block of Liberty Avenue was charged with misdemeanor assault and the investigation into the death of Justin Hill of Richmond continues, according to a statement from the NYPD.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

What’re griping about? | From the editor

You needn’t think hard to find things to gripe about on Staten Island. We gripe about red light and speed cameras. We gripe about drug stores or banks on every other corner. Democrats gripe about Republicans. Republicans gripe about Democrats. Conservatives and Independents gripe about both of them. Homeowners gripe about property taxes. Renters gripe about soaring monthly payments.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night

A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

25 delish dishes shared with ‘Where Staten Island Eats’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking for a yummy dish to indulge in on Staten Island, “Where Staten Island Eats” posts the best of the best. Below is a collection of some of the most-loved bites from the Where Staten Island Eats Instagram page. Don’t forget to check out Where Staten island Eats & Drinks on Facebook for more about food in the borough. Want your favorite dish featured?
STATEN ISLAND, NY
therealdeal.com

Controversial project site by Brooklyn Botanic Garden sold

Isaac Hager and Daryl Hagler have purchased the Crown Heights site where Bruce Eichner’s Continuum Company sought to build a 1,500-unit residential development, The Real Deal has learned. The pair paid $43 million in an all-cash deal for the former Spice Factory site at 960 Franklin Avenue, according to...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

