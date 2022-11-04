‘Go-getter’: John Cohen’s fellow coaches, former players describe ‘boiling intensity underneath’ which led AD to Auburn

STARKVILLE, Miss. — In watching and listening to Cadillac Williams, it was hard to believe Auburn had just lost. With microphones in front of him, speaking to the media in-person for the first time as the Tigers’ interim head football coach, Williams had a smile on his face for much of the 13 minutes he took questions. He was deliberate in his answers and had a glisten in his eye at points, surely from the emotion of a long week, one in which he said he hardly slept.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO