‘Go-getter’: John Cohen’s fellow coaches, former players describe ‘boiling intensity underneath’ which led AD to Auburn

Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn shows significant improvements in season-best second half
Cadillac Williams said he got about 10 hours of sleep all week, six from Monday through Thursday, and about three to four Friday night. Auburn’s interim head coach didn’t have much time to rest in his first week on the job, as the Tigers’ offensive staff was overhauled, as the departures of Bryan Harsin, offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau and tight ends coach Brad Bedell saw everyone on Auburn’s offensive coaching staff take a new role.
RoT believes former USC HC, current Auburn football target better than last 4 Tigers coaches
Reign of Troy’s Evan Desai believes that Lane Kiffin would not only be an upgrade over the recently-fired Bryan Harsin — an opinion anyone with a pair of eyes who has seen an Auburn football game since the start of the 2021 season besides this past Saturday’s Mississippi State matchup shares as well — but that he’d be the best Tigers coach of the 21st century if he were hired.
Auburn coaching candidate makes a simple, strong pitch to Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze appears to have made a huge statement towards him potentially getting the Auburn job by beating Arkansas in Fayetteville. Do not be shocked if Hugh Freeze is backing coaching in the SEC West next season. The disgraced former Ole Miss head coach seems to have...
Five winners from Auburn's loss to Mississippi State
These five guys played well against Mississippi State.
dawgnation.com
Georgia a monster road favorite at Mississippi State, Kirby Smart cautions ‘humility is a week away’
ATHENS — Georgia has become a near-unanimous No. 1 team once again and is heavily favored by 16 points in a road game at Mississippi State under the lights. If you think that’s a dangerous scenario, Coach Kirby Smart would agree with you and his players are on the same page.
Opelika-Auburn News
Weekend sweep: Auburn volleyball wins second straight against Texas A&M
As the fourth set wore on, the longest of the season and the longest the Auburn freshmen have been in so far, Brent Crouch kept his coaching simple: Where to be, what to watch, this and that. Reminders, really. He didn’t have to talk about composure, or confidence, or keeping...
Opelika-Auburn News
Cadillac’s message to new coordinators: 'Let’s get simple'
Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams’ messaging to his coordinators — newly placed co-offensive coordinators and retained defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding — ahead of the Tigers game against Mississippi State was, quite literally, simple. “This is not a week to try to put in all types of...
Watch: College Football Coach Injured Running Down Sideline
Make sure to stretch before running, folks... A college football coach was injured when he started sprinting down the sideline to call a timeout on Saturday night. Auburn's Ike Hilliard appeared to pull his hamstring when he sprinted down the sideline. "The Tigers are in a battle with Mississippi State...
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: ‘We need you guys’: Watch Cadillac Williams challenge the Auburn student section before the team’s game against Texas A&M
Cadillac Williams is calling for the noise. For his first home game as interim head coach, Williams challenged the student section to show up and show out, in a video posted to social media on Monday morning. Auburn fans have heralded his debut as interim head coach last Saturday —...
collegeandmagnolia.com
SNAP JUDGMENTS: Mississippi State 39, Auburn 33
What we saw tonight was the reemergence of emotion in Auburn football, and it took just five days after Bryan Harsin was fired. Like the Venice canals in the early weeks of COVID, the world is healing. We didn’t win, but it felt good to hurt. SNAP JUDGMENTS. Cadillac...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn loses overtime thriller in Williams’ first game
STARKVILLE, Miss. — In watching and listening to Cadillac Williams, it was hard to believe Auburn had just lost. With microphones in front of him, speaking to the media in-person for the first time as the Tigers’ interim head football coach, Williams had a smile on his face for much of the 13 minutes he took questions. He was deliberate in his answers and had a glisten in his eye at points, surely from the emotion of a long week, one in which he said he hardly slept.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach takes away Mississippi State WRs' chairs on sideline amid struggles vs. Auburn
Mike Leach has been upset with Mississippi State’s wide receivers for a while, and during the game against Auburn, it appeared that the coach was irritated again. Leach had a talk with the pass catchers on the sideline, and after the chat, Leach folded up 6 chairs on the sideline.
CBS Sports
Mississippi State vs. Auburn updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Auburn Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday. The Bulldogs are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn coach injures himself running down the sideline calling a timeout
Auburn coach Zac Etheridge is giving his all for the Tigers on Saturday night. The Tigers are in a battle with Mississippi State and the players are leaving it all on the field. Well, so is Etheridge on the sidelines. As you can see below, both Etheridge and interim head...
Opelika-Auburn News
Dominant defense, big first half lead No. 15 Auburn to opening win over George Mason
In a lot of ways, the box score to Monday’s contest between No. 15 Auburn and George Mason looked pretty sloppy for the Tigers. The home team had a poor shooting performance. It was 24-of-70 shooting (34.3%), with a worse mark from 3 (16%), as well as an 18-of-29 (62.1%) line on free throws while going 10-of-22 (45.5%) on layups. The Patriots made three fewer field goals and posted a better mark at 21-of-55 (38.2%).
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit explains what is wrong at Auburn and why it may not be an attractive job
Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the Auburn coaching vacancy Saturday morning in College GameDay, and his answer was straight to the point. Herbstreit called out the mess at Auburn and explained what is wrong on The Plains — explaining it extends to many off-the-field things. “Auburn is one of...
Opelika-Auburn News
Libertarian candidate challenges Republican incumbent for local State Representative position
The Alabama midterm elections are coming up on Tuesday. While most eyes are on the senate and governor race, other elected positions are also up for grabs. One of importance for Auburn residents is State Representative for District 79 which covers the Auburn area. Incumbent Republican Joe Lovvorn, who has held the position for six years, is being challenged by Libertarian candidate Amanda Frison. Read on below to learn more about the two candidates.
Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman […]
Jackson Free Press
Twister: Scores of Dead Chickens on One Miss. Farm
NOXAPATER, Miss. (AP) — There's nothing left of the poultry farm owned by Charlie and Cindy Wilkes save for splintered wood, twisted metal and scores of dead chickens pungently rotting on the land. A large tornado that tore through the East Mississippi community of Noxapater (pronounced Nox-uh-PAY-ter) on Monday...
Young woman shot in Auburn, police searching for shooter
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Saturday morning shooting sends a young woman to the hospital with serious injuries, as police look for her suspected shooter. Auburn police say they were called to the hospital’s emergency room for a gunshot victim. The investigation began and police located the crime scene at an apartment complex along North […]
