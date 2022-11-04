The Leader News Roundup: Carrollton fire rescue entrance exam, Lewisville PD receives high marks in public survey

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Wife takes up dancing 5 hours a day to avoid husband: "Keeps me calm"Amy ChristieDallas, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Justin Swaney, the City of Carrollton’s Recreation Supervisor
Justin Swaney is the Recreation Supervisor for the City of Carrollton where he oversees customer service issues, manages recreation center memberships, supervises a workforce and more. He has held various roles for the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department, not knowing that this career was something he wanted to pursue until he was in the field.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Presleigh Easton, the Communications Specialist for the City of Coppell’s Parks and Recreation Department
Presleigh Easton is the Communications Specialist for the City of Coppell’s Parks and Recreation Department. She has served in the role for a little over six months and enjoys being able to expand on her creative skills and see Coppell residents smile during community events. When she’s not working, Easton can be found outdoors, spending time with her family, or making home-cooked meals.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco ISD Board of Trustees listens to public feedback concerning proposed elementary, middle school attendance rezoning
A few dozen citizens attended Monday evening's special rezoning special meeting of the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees to provide their feedback on the proposed elementary school and middle school attendance zones for the 2023-24 school year. Prior to the meeting, it was reported by Scott Warstler, chief operating officer...
Two Stations Along DART’s Silver Line Under Construction In Plano, Texas
Two new stations along DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line are under construction in Plano. By 2024 residents will be able to travel to DFW metro area and the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The Silver Line will extend between the DFW airport and Shiloh Road in Plano. The $1.899 billion...
starlocalmedia.com
Violist, teacher, life guard: meet Plano resident Clair Heredia
Clair Heredia is a lifeguard for Plano Parks and Recreation. She was born and raised and Plano and graduated from Plano Senior High School in 2016. Let's learn more about her in our community spotlight:. How did you become a life guard?
dallasexpress.com
Local City Plans New Skatepark
Sidewalk surfers will soon get a new place to showcase high-flying skateboarding. A new skatepark is in the works at the new Fire Station Park in the near future, according to a press release from the city of Fort Worth. The Fort Worth city council approved more funding for the...
'Someone dropped the ball': North Texas police chief reacts after one of his officers was shot during a training exercise
SANSOM PARK, Texas — A North Texas officer who was shot in the face during a training exercise near an elementary school remains stable in an ICU, police said. The officer from the Sansom Park Police Department, in Tarrant County, was identified as Lina Mino. The training exercise was...
starlocalmedia.com
Artistic opportunities, festive events scheduled in Coppell for the week of Nov. 6
Coppell has a variety of events focused on the arts and the fall season the week of Nov. 6. Take a look at the top five activities to do this week in Coppell.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Sandra Martinez, one of the newest Celina EDC board members
Sandra Martinez was recently named as a new member of the Celina Economic Development Corporation board. She has an extensive background in human resources and talent recruitment and has a passion for businesses. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Female officer shot during police training in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Sansom Park officer was shot during a police training exercise at a Fort Worth elementary school and is in critical condition, police say. While the officer is still in critical condition, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, on behalf of Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns, said the officer is now stable.
Decision 2022 — $650M road bond, pot decriminalization, recall on ballot
Denton County residents will head to the polls Tuesday for their last chance to vote in the General Election midterms, and there’s more than the usual state and county races on the ballot. Propositions. One of the most impactful ballot items for Denton County residents is the county’s $650...
Study: These North Texas cities are some of the best cities in the nation to visit for Thanksgiving
It may not get a whole lot of love, but Thanksgiving is truly a special holiday. One filled with family, food and friendship.
fox4news.com
Investigation underway into cause of fire that damaged several Dallas businesses
DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire Sunday morning that damaged several businesses in a building. The fire was reported just after 9 a.m., at a building in the 10600 block of Wireway Drive. There were several businesses in the building. None of the businesses were...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Workforce Solutions “Hiring Red, White & You!” Job Fair 2022
Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County presents its largest job fair of the year on Thursday, November 10. The Tarrant County “Hiring Red, White & You!” job fair will be held at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The job fair will connect job seekers with more than 160 local employers ready to fill more than 7,100 open positions. Workforce Solutions will also present two more job fairs in Dallas and Plano on the same day in the locations below.
texasstandard.org
Experts call Arlington term length proposal a ‘longshot,’ citing long, bitter fight over limits
If approved, city council members and the mayor would receive three additional years in office than currently allowed by term limits that won voter approval in 2018. Current term limits cap elected officials at 12 years, meaning Arlington officials can serve no more than six years on city council and six years as mayor.
Man jailed in Dallas on a murder charge connected to Lake Highlands killing
A man is now locked up on a murder charge following last week’s deadly shooting in the Lake Highlands neighborhood of Dallas. Thursday, a man named Brian Dillard was gunned down on Audelia near Walnut Hill.
fox4news.com
No injuries reported after officer-involved shooting in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating why an officer opened fire during a traffic stop. No one was hurt by the gunfire Sunday afternoon. The officer made the traffic stop along Carter Drive, which is near Highway 360 and Park Row Drive in east Arlington. Police have not said...
Lake Worth ISD first-grade teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate conduct, district says
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A first-grade teacher with Lake Worth ISD has been arrested following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student, the district announced Friday. In a message sent out on Twitter, the district announced the arrest of the Miller Language Academy teacher Mario Pureco Razo. "Although the...
WFAA
Mesquite police looking for attempted burglar that shot store clerk
Police said the clerk was conscious when they got to the store. The clerk told them the suspect demanded money and shot at them before fleeing.
Dallas Fire Rescue recovers body from Lake Ray Hubbard
A body was pulled out of Lake Ray Hubbard by Dallas Fire Rescue this morning. Dallas police say the body was discovered in the 49 hundred block of Scenic drive just east of Dalrock.
