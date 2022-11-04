ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

The Leader News Roundup: Carrollton fire rescue entrance exam, Lewisville PD receives high marks in public survey

By Arianna Morrison
 4 days ago
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Justin Swaney, the City of Carrollton’s Recreation Supervisor

Justin Swaney is the Recreation Supervisor for the City of Carrollton where he oversees customer service issues, manages recreation center memberships, supervises a workforce and more. He has held various roles for the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department, not knowing that this career was something he wanted to pursue until he was in the field.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Presleigh Easton, the Communications Specialist for the City of Coppell’s Parks and Recreation Department

Presleigh Easton is the Communications Specialist for the City of Coppell’s Parks and Recreation Department. She has served in the role for a little over six months and enjoys being able to expand on her creative skills and see Coppell residents smile during community events. When she’s not working, Easton can be found outdoors, spending time with her family, or making home-cooked meals.
COPPELL, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Plans New Skatepark

Sidewalk surfers will soon get a new place to showcase high-flying skateboarding. A new skatepark is in the works at the new Fire Station Park in the near future, according to a press release from the city of Fort Worth. The Fort Worth city council approved more funding for the...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Sandra Martinez, one of the newest Celina EDC board members

Sandra Martinez was recently named as a new member of the Celina Economic Development Corporation board. She has an extensive background in human resources and talent recruitment and has a passion for businesses. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
CELINA, TX
WFAA

Female officer shot during police training in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Sansom Park officer was shot during a police training exercise at a Fort Worth elementary school and is in critical condition, police say. While the officer is still in critical condition, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, on behalf of Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns, said the officer is now stable.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Workforce Solutions “Hiring Red, White & You!” Job Fair 2022

Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County presents its largest job fair of the year on Thursday, November 10. The Tarrant County “Hiring Red, White & You!” job fair will be held at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The job fair will connect job seekers with more than 160 local employers ready to fill more than 7,100 open positions. Workforce Solutions will also present two more job fairs in Dallas and Plano on the same day in the locations below.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

No injuries reported after officer-involved shooting in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating why an officer opened fire during a traffic stop. No one was hurt by the gunfire Sunday afternoon. The officer made the traffic stop along Carter Drive, which is near Highway 360 and Park Row Drive in east Arlington. Police have not said...
ARLINGTON, TX

