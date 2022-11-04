The Leader News Roundup: Carrollton fire rescue entrance exam, Lewisville PD receives high marks in public survey

Presleigh Easton is the Communications Specialist for the City of Coppell’s Parks and Recreation Department. She has served in the role for a little over six months and enjoys being able to expand on her creative skills and see Coppell residents smile during community events. When she’s not working, Easton can be found outdoors, spending time with her family, or making home-cooked meals.

