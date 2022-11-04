The Charles River Regional Chamber last week celebrated its first in-person fall breakfast in 3 years, its first since changing its name from the Newton-Needham Regional Chamber and adding Wellesley to its ranks. Among a few hundred new and old friends, attendees were reminded that we’re in this together—this being a re-emergence from pandemic isolation, new thinking about commercial and real estate development, and how we live our lives.

WELLESLEY, MA