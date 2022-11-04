ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

The Swellesley Report

Wellesley compares notes with neighbors at regional business chamber event

The Charles River Regional Chamber last week celebrated its first in-person fall breakfast in 3 years, its first since changing its name from the Newton-Needham Regional Chamber and adding Wellesley to its ranks. Among a few hundred new and old friends, attendees were reminded that we’re in this together—this being a re-emergence from pandemic isolation, new thinking about commercial and real estate development, and how we live our lives.
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley police log: Motorist in need agrees to go to hospital; costly computer scam; police station lot not the best place to act suspicious

The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Sept. 6-11: On September 6, 2022 at 10:59 p.m. an officer was dispatched to Worcester Street for a report of amotorist that had made suicidal statements earlier in the evening. The officer located the vehicle and made contact with the individual who had cut their wrist and was bleeding. The party agreed to go to the hospital for evaluation.
