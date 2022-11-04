Read full article on original website
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inside Nova
Potomac School wins football title, state playoffs next
For five straight seasons now, the Potomac School Panthers have finished with a 3-1 record in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference. But unlike the past four full campaigns, that mark was good enough this fall to give the high-school football team a share of the league title, tying for first with the St. James Saints.
Hilltop
Former Howard Track and Field Star Desmond Dunham
Former Howard University track and field/cross country star Desmond Dunham was recently named National High School Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The Howard University graduate, originally from Gary, Indiana, has been a leader from the time he was in school....
Inside Nova
Langley, Madison football teams win district titles
With victories in their final regular-season games the night of Nov. 4, the Langley Saxons and Madison Warhawks clinched outright league football championships. The Concorde District crown was the third straight for Madison (7-3, 5-0), all with undefeated district records. For Langley (7-3, 5-1) the Liberty District title was its first since the high-school team won a co-championship in 2004.
mymcmedia.org
Blair High School Named ‘Best of D.C.’ by Publication
Montgomery Blair High School was named “Best High School” in Washington City Paper’s annual “Best of D.C.” rankings. The Silver Spring public school is the largest in both Montgomery County and Maryland with an enrollment of approximately 3200 students. This year, Blair consistently received positive...
Inside Nova
Interim park, baseball field slated for future building site in Tysons
Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 unanimously approved a proposal by Capital One subsidiary 1820 Dolley Madison LLC to build an interim park and baseball field on the eastern edge of the bank’s Tysons campus. The 6.9-acre site, located at Dolley Madison Boulevard (Route 123) and Scotts Crossing Road,...
Inside Nova
Eight Prince William County schools named ‘Virginia Naturally Schools’
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has named eight Prince William County Public Schools as Virginia Naturally Schools. The honor is the commonwealth's official environmental education school recognition program. Across Virginia, 35 schools were recognized, according to a news release. The local schools are: Battlefield High School, Coles Elementary School, Dale City Elementary School, Freedom High School, Kilby Elementary School, Mullen Elementary School, Neabsco Elementary School and Piney Branch Elementary School.
theburn.com
South Block aiming for January opening in One Loudoun
The sign has gone up at the new South Block smoothie and juice bar coming to One Loudoun and now we know they are aiming to open in early 2023 — specifically January if all stays on track. The shop is coming to the same new block of retail...
VA mom calculates time spent on topics at school board meetings, finds lack of academic focus
A Virginia mother sent a chart to the Fairfax County Parent Association with her observations of 2021 school board meetings, claiming academics were not prioritized.
Inside Nova
Nov. 4 high school football roundup: Colton Kilmer throws five touchdown passes as Gainesville tops Osbourn in OT
GAINESVILLE 33, OSBOURN 32 (OT): Colton Kilmer connected with Aidan McClafferty on a 10-yard touchdown pass on the Cardinals' first possession in overtime and Nicolas Sanchez converted the extra point in the Cedar Run District win at home Friday. Osbourn (2-5, 5-5) had the ball first in overtime and scored...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
mymcmedia.org
No School for MCPS Monday and Tuesday
There is no school for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students on Monday and Tuesday. Monday is an end-of-quarter grading/planning day and Tuesday is Election Day. School resumes on Wednesday.
Prince William Co. School Board considering policy change for school-wide readings
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — On Wednesday's agenda, the Prince William County School Board tackled a possible proposal change that would mandate schools to inform parents of school-wide readings and presentations. The change that would be made to a policy in the school district comes months after parents at...
Inside Nova
ArtsFairfax honors those who are making a difference
Prominent contributors to Fairfax County’s growing art scene received recognition, applause and some original artwork Oct. 28 at the ArtsFairfax Awards, held at Capital One Hall in Tysons. This year’s recipients, who received paintings by Fairfax-based artist Foon Sham, were:. • Actor, playwright and director Mark Brutsché, who...
WJLA
Metro reveals when the first train will be in service on Silver Line extension to Dulles
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Silver Line extension to Dulles Airport will open at 2 p.m. on November 15, according to the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority. That's when the first train will leave Ashburn, Virginia. D.C. Metro officials announced last month that the Silver Line extension would be ready...
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot
Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
Washingtonian.com
Prince Edward Will Be in Northern Virginia This Weekend
The idea of Prince Edward stopping into a country club in suburban Northern Virginia might seem a little peculiar. But after you do some digging, it actually makes sense that the Earl of Wessex will be at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna today and tomorrow. The missing link: court...
WTOP
‘Transformation’ coming near College Park Airport
A major project is in the works in College Park, Maryland, and leaders say it will transform the college town into something more. The 1.3 million-square-foot project, called “Aviation Landing,” will be located near College Park Airport. “Developments such as this are transforming the area’s economy by creating...
Wes Moore, Aruna Miller visit churches for final campaign stops ahead of Election Day
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Election Day is just two days away and DC News Now is your local election headquarters. We’re tracking races up and down the DMV, but perhaps the biggest one? A decision for voters in Maryland and who they want as their next governor. It’s the final push […]
Inside Nova
Region sees better jobs picture
The Washington region saw a further brightening of its employment picture from August to September, with a solid decline in the jobless rate. With 3,359,701 metro-area residents counted in the civilian workforce and 102,996 looking for jobs, the region’s unemployment rate of 3.1 percent in September was down from 3.7 percent a month before and from 4.4 percent a year ago.
popville.com
Grillfish closing after 26 years Saturday Night
Following last night’s news that The Pig is closing in Logan Circle, comes news that sister restaurant Grillfish will also be closing after 26 years on November 12th. From Grillfish:. “Thank you for 26 years of your love & support DC! We are beyond grateful for all these years....
