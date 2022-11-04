ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in separate Missouri locations

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027kF4_0iyc5v4W00

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — A Missouri couple is facing first-degree kidnapping charges after a missing Arkansas woman and her unborn child were found dead in separate locations, authorities said.

According to KHBS and KARK, Jane residents Amber and Jamie Waterman, both 42, were arrested Thursday and remain held without bond at the McDonald County Jail. They likely will face additional charges, Sheriff Shawn Holloway of Benton County, Arkansas, said in a news conference Thursday evening.

News of the arrests came days after 33-year-old Ashley Bush, a Benton County mother of three who was 31 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, was last seen Monday near state Highways 72 and 43 in Maysville, Arkansas, investigators said. She was a passenger in a pickup truck with a driver who identified herself as “Lucy,” the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Bush “met Lucy online when she was looking for a job working from home,” the post read. “Lucy picked her up that morning at the Handi-Mart in Maysville to take her to a job interview in Bentonville.”

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said Thursday that investigators believe Amber Waterman was “Lucy,” the news outlets reported.

Authorities discovered the bodies of the unborn baby girl and Bush on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, in separate southwest Missouri locations, Holloway said. Bush had been shot, he added.

Investigators are still trying to determine a possible motive and where the deaths occurred, KHBS reported.

Bush’s fiancé, Josh Willis, described Bush as “wonderful” and “a great mother” in a statement obtained by KHBS.

“There are three amazing kids here that just lost their mother/best friend and little sister,” the statement read. “I just lost my wife and daughter. We are all going to support each other through this, but we are all devastated in the whole thing. We all were hoping and praying they would come home safely. I’ve lost all hope in humanity. I appreciate all the help out there from everyone.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Hospice nurse charged for allegedly cutting off man’s foot without permission

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A hospice nurse in Wisconsin could face 40 years in prison after she allegedly amputated the foot of a dying man without his permission. According to the criminal complaint obtained by KSTP, a Pierce County medical examiner first noticed during an autopsy that a foot had been removed from a body he was supposed to examine. Before he died, the unnamed elder person had been in the care of Mary K. Brown, 38, a Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center nurse.
WISCONSIN STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police officer shot during training exercise at Texas elementary school

FOREST HILL, Texas — A police officer is in critical condition after she was shot during a training exercise at an elementary school. The Forest Hill Police Department said in a news release that it was hosting a school-based active shooter training on Nov. 5 attended by officers from Forest Hill and Sansom Park. One of the Sansom Park officers in attendance was shot during the training, receiving a single gunshot wound.
FOREST HILL, TX
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man gets 10 years of probation for tampering with food items in Arizona stores

PHOENIX — A man convicted of adding harmful chemicals to food at several Arizona retail stores four years ago was sentenced to 10 years of probation, prosecutors said. David Clare Lohr, 52, was sentenced on Oct. 27, according to a news release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. He received seven years of supervised probation on one count of criminal damage, and three years of probation on two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food, drink or medicine, the release stated.
PHOENIX, AZ
WPXI Pittsburgh

How crime came to haunt the Democrats

With Election Day looming, Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Manhattan last Thursday for a campaign stop few Democrats would have thought necessary over the summer, as Kathy Hochul, the incumbent governor of New York, opened a commanding lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin. In a season full of political uncertainties, at least her tenure in the governor's mansion in Albany seemed secure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fierce fights over US House, LA mayor top California ballot

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Candidates across California knocked on voters’ doors and pleaded for support at rallies in a late-hour campaign push Monday, hoping to sway the outcome in races that will play into control of the U.S. House, determine the next mayor of Los Angeles and test the longstanding Democratic grip on the nation’s most populous state.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
108K+
Followers
140K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy