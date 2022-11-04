Read full article on original website
WITN
American Legion to host veterans job fair in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Legion Post 265 will host a veterans job fair in Jacksonville. The event will take place at the NC Works Career Center at 461 Western Blvd #106, Jacksonville. The fair will be open for veterans and their dependents from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday. It will then open for the general public until 2 p.m.
WITN
North Carolina Aquariums offering complimentary admission for veterans
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Three aquariums in our state are honoring veterans and their families with free admission on Veterans Day. North Carolina Aquariums at Fort Fischer, Pine Knoll Shores, and Roanoke Island are granting free admission to all veterans (active, reserve, or retired) and their dependents on Friday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Applications being accepted for Onslow Christmas Cheer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in need of some extra help this holiday season, Onslow Christmas season, Onslow Christmas cheer is back and accepting applications. The program has been around for over 50 years and provides gifts, food, and other resources to families in need. The organization has received about 250 applications so far […]
WITN
An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Grifton’s Arts in the Park takes place monthly in hopes of providing family fun and relaxation. A variety of vendors show up selling various handmade products from soaps to plants and decor, along with access to The Grifton Museum.
WITN
Greenville voters stand on soap box & voice opinions
CRAVEN COUNTY: Child on ventilator after abuse; woman charged. An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families. An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Portion of Highway 258 closed for maintenance. Updated: 10 hours ago. A portion...
WITN
2022 marks 102 years of the Warsaw Veterans Day parade
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - America’s oldest consecutive Veterans Day parade took place in one Eastern Carolina town. The 102-year-old Warsaw Veterans Day parade consisted of paratroopers, military planes, bands, performances, a memorial service, and tons of floats, all in honor of veterans. This year’s parade theme is “102 years...
WITN
Neighbor searches for thoughtful trick-or-treater
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One costumed kid in the East was met with a tricky decision: when you show up to a home and the candy bowl is empty, what do you do?. A small act of kindness has sparked a movement in Beaufort. Chuck Kennedy shared a video from...
WITN
Onslow County to honor veterans
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host its annual Freedom Address to celebrate and honor veterans. Lt. Gen. Robert Hedlund will give the annual address at the Freedom Fountain at 895 New Bridge St. at 10 a.m. on Friday. There will also be a presentation of the...
newbernnow.com
More Than $215,000 in Grants Awarded by Craven County Community Foundation
The Craven County Community Foundation (CCCF) has awarded $216,770 in grants to programs supporting the local community. $5,000 to Abundant Life Community Services, Inc. for Duffyfield Resource Hub. $3,500 to Atlantic Dance Theatre, Inc. for programming – Bringing Carolina Ballet to Craven County. $8,210 to Backpack Blessings, Inc. for...
Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Over North Carolina
One resident said the light was "moving quick with a burning ball in front of it."
WITN
Eastern Carolina businesses benefit from Powerball jackpot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Powerball jackpot has reached another record-breaking amount at $1.9 billion and businesses everywhere are being impacted. Some businesses in our area have seen an increase in business as the jackpot continues to grow. Mills Market employee Wendy Bright has seen it firsthand. “This is the...
wcti12.com
Grifton Chili Cookoff brings community together over food, music
GRIFTON, Pitt County — At the train depot here in Grifton, the local Chili Cook-Off took place to bring the community together to enjoy music and chili. With 15 different contestants, people were welcome to pay only $10 to enjoy all of the different chilis. Judges were there to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
WITN
Greenville City Council votes to end red light camera program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council voted to discontinue its red light camera program Monday. Despite the program’s discontinuation, Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly says he wants residents to understand that it hasn’t ended just yet. “People are still going to get tickets between now and November...
WITN
Eastern Carolina voters voice opinions ahead of Election Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What motivates you to vote?. On Monday, WITN’s Justin Lundy went on a regional tour with a soapbox for folks to let off a little steam. His first stop was at East Carolina University’s campus where ECU freshman Kylah Moore wasn’t sure if she’d vote at all.
WITN
ECU students search for clues to sunken fishing boats
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University graduate students searched for clues to forgotten fishing remnants within the dark waters of Albemarle Sound. The two-day expedition included eight students and four instructors with the university’s Maritime Studies Program. The group used a shallow water skiff, towing a side...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead’s North Carolina Spot Festival makes comeback
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) – It’s one of Cape Fear’s biggest festivals missed by many, and after a two-year pause it’s back. The festival celebrates a saltwater fish that is local to the Carolina Coast, the Spot. The North Carolina Carolina Spot Festival has been around since...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica comes to Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica will return to the Wilmington Riverfront once more on November 17-20. The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display in downtown Wilmington. Berthing will be at the dock at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.
WITN
Popular sailboat to stop in Beaufort next week
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A popular boat meant to inspire people to follow their dreams will be making a stop along the Crystal Coast. Captain Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will be sailing Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will then be offered on Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay.
WITN
Handicapped woman says broken elevator keeps her trapped
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Handicapped tenants at the Mays Landing Apartments in Maysville say they have been stuck in their building’s second floor for weeks because of a broken elevator. Jessica Webber is a tenant who is wheelchair-bound. “I want off this second floor,” Webber says. “I’ve been stuck...
