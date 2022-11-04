ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper fined £8,000 for referee comments

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYyqS_0iyc5lUU00

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has been fined £8,000 for comments made about referee Thomas Bramall after last month’s defeat at Wolves.

Cooper said Bramall was known for being inconsistent after the 1-0 Premier League loss at Molineux where both sides had a penalty awarded after VAR intervention, while there was another incident in the first half.

The Forest manager has been sanctioned by the Football Association for improper conduct after admitting the charge.

The FA’s statement read: “Steve Cooper has been fined £8,000 for breaching FA Rule E3.1 after Nottingham Forest FC’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC in the Premier League on Saturday 15 October 2022.

“The manager admitted that his comments during post-match interviews constitute improper conduct as they imply bias, question the integrity of the referee and bring the game into disrepute.

“An independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanction during a subsequent hearing and its written reasons will be published in due course.”

Forest went down to a 1-0 defeat after Ruben Neves scored Wolves’ penalty but Brennan Johnson missed his.

Cooper said after the game: “We know the referee well from last season. We had him in the Championship.

“We know the differences of what you can get with him. So we knew that was part of what we had to deal with today.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Omar Richards still missing as Nottingham Forest take on Tottenham

Omar Richards has returned to training with Nottingham Forest but will not feature in the Carabao Cup against Tottenham. The defender has recovered from a fractured leg but will not be considered for a debut this week as he builds up fitness. Giulian Biancone (knee), Harry Toffolo (hamstring), Moussa Niakhate...
newschain

Summer signings gave Arsenal title mentality – Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi wants his side to emulate the winning mentality he feels Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have given Arsenal. De Zerbi’s side take on the Premier League leaders in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and the Italian is expecting a tough test at the Emirates Stadium.
newschain

Jesse Marsch could hand Willy Gnonto his full Leeds debut in cup tie at Wolves

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch could be tempted to hand Italy forward Willy Gnonto his full debut for the club in their Carabao Cup tie at Wolves. The 19-year-old has made only two substitute appearances for Leeds since signing from Zurich for a reported £3.8million in September. But during both...
newschain

Harry Kane in line for cup action as Tottenham dismiss thoughts of World Cup

Tottenham assistant head coach Cristian Stellini has refused to rule out Harry Kane from starting their Carabao Cup third round tie at Nottingham Forest, insisting it is not up to the club to rest the England captain ahead of the World Cup. Kane has started every game for Spurs this...
newschain

Compete and co-operate, Mikel Arteta highlights ‘co-opetition’ at Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spawned the phrase “co-opetition” as he praised the fringe players who could come into his side for their Carabao Cup clash with Brighton. The Gunners sit top of the Premier League and advanced as winners of their Europa League group having been able to deal with playing twice every three days for much of the season.
newschain

Graham Potter will not point the finger at ‘proven top player’ Raheem Sterling

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has defended Raheem Sterling’s poor run of form ahead of the World Cup, saying he has no doubts over a “proven top, top player”. Sterling, a key member of the Three Lions’ strikeforce, is expected to be named in Gareth Southgate’s Qatar-bound squad on Thursday.
newschain

Ruben Selles set to shuffle Southampton pack against Sheffield Wednesday

Southampton are expected to utilise their squad for the Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday. First-team coach Ruben Selles has been put in interim charge after the departure of manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, and is likely to hand full-back Lewis Payne and striker Dominic Ballard another chance to impress. Defender Juan...
newschain

Steve Davis wants Wolves to cut out ‘very simple mistakes’

Wolves interim boss Steve Davis wants his side to cut out the “simple mistakes” in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash with Leeds. Davis will remain in the dugout for the third-round tie at Molineux after Wolves announced former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach on Saturday.
newschain

Unai Emery ‘so happy’ with debut Villa win as Erik ten Hag bemoans meek Man Utd

Unai Emery enjoyed a dream start to life in the Aston Villa dugout as irked Erik ten Hag admitted his meek Manchester United side deserved to lose in Birmingham. Recently brought in as Steven Gerrard’s successor, former Arsenal boss Emery masterminded his new club’s first Premier League win against the Red Devils at Villa Park since August 1995.
newschain

Southampton continue pursuit of Nathan Jones ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Southampton will start life after Ralph Hasenhuttl as first-team coach Ruben Selles prepares the squad for the Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday, with the club set to step up their pursuit of Luton boss Nathan Jones. Austrian Hasenhuttl was sacked by Saints on Monday morning, bringing to an end...
newschain

Callum Wilson to be assessed ahead of Newcastle cup tie

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has a decision to make on striker Callum Wilson ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup third round clash with Crystal Palace. The England World Cup hopeful, who has been battling illness, came off at half-time in Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League win at Southampton and will be assessed, as will full-back Kieran Trippier, who played on after undergoing treatment for a tight hamstring.
newschain

Crystal Palace are taking the Carabao Cup seriously – Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says his side are taking the Carabao Cup seriously. The Eagles travel to Premier League rivals Newcastle on Wednesday aiming to reach the fourth round for the first time since 2018. This year, more than any other year because of the World Cup and subsequent...
newschain

Jurgen Klopp hails ‘team player’ Mohamed Salah after double at Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talked up the impact of “team player” Mohamed Salah after his brace at Tottenham earned a first Premier League away win of the season following a hard-fought 2-1 victory. Salah struck twice in the first half, firing home after Darwin Nunez’s 11th-minute pass before...
newschain

James Milner set to return to Liverpool squad for Carabao Cup clash with Derby

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is set to return to the squad for the Carabao Cup visit of Derby. The 36-year-old was forced to sit out Sunday’s win over Tottenham due to concussion protocols but is likely to be included in a much-changed side to face League One opponents. Players...
newschain

Premier League clubs back ‘New Deal’ with EFL

The Premier League has been given a mandate by its clubs to negotiate a new deal with the EFL and the Football Association covering issues such as financial distribution and the future of domestic cup competitions. The PA news agency understands the ‘New Deal For Football’, which would result in...
newschain

No new injury worries for Mikel Arteta ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Brighton

Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare to host Brighton in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Boss Mikel Arteta could use the game as an opportunity to shuffle his pack with the likes of Matt Turner, Rob Holding, Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah pushing for starts.
newschain

Kalvin Phillips returns to Manchester City squad for Chelsea clash

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to make his return to the matchday squad when Manchester City host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday. While Phillips, who boss Pep Guardiola has said will be among the substitutes, could make his first appearance since undergoing shoulder surgery in September, right-back Kyle Walker will not be involved as he continues his recovery from a groin operation.
newschain

Maxwel Cornet to miss West Ham’s cup clash with Blackburn

Maxwel Cornet is West Ham’s only injury absentee for the Carabao Cup visit of Blackburn. David Moyes is expected to name a strong side, although World Cup-bound players like Declan Rice and Lucas Paqueta will probably sit out. Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Flynn Downes, Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini...
newschain

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand to be made an OBE

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand will be made an OBE for services to his sport and charity work during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony. The ex-Manchester United defender, who won 81 England caps, has worked to tackle a range of issues from racism to a lack of social mobility for young people through his foundation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy