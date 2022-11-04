Read full article on original website
Related
Crucial Arizona Senate race tests Trump-era Democratic gains
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly is looking to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faces a vastly different political environment against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters
NBC Miami
Trump Suggests He'll Launch His 2024 Presidential Campaign on Nov. 15 in Florida
Former President Donald Trump said he would make a "big announcement" on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from Mar-a-Lago, where he is expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump reportedly considered whether to announce the start of his third presidential campaign on the eve of Election Day, but national Republicans feared his announcement would energize Democrats and potentially alienate independent voters.
Midterm elections 2022: US voters head to polls as Republicans tipped for sweeping gains - live
Latest updates as Americans vote in crucial races to determine who controls the House and Senate for rest of Biden presidency
NBC Miami
Some of NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's Top Donors Privately Sound Alarm Over GOP Candidate Lee Zeldin Surge
Hochul's GOP challenger, who's been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has closed in on her double-digit lead in recent weeks. At the start of October, Hochul was ahead of Zeldin by an average of 14 points, according to data from FiveThirtyEight, which aggregates data from several polls. A Quinnipiac...
NBC Miami
DOJ Plans to Monitor Elections in These 46 Cities and Counties to Ensure Voters Aren't Harassed
The Justice Department announced it will monitor polls in 64 jurisdictions among 24 states on Tuesday to ensure voters' civil rights. States chosen for monitoring include some of the most closely watched elections of the midterm cycle. The department has regularly monitored elections since the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
Months of campaigning are culminating in midterm elections that will decide control of Congress and top governorships
NBC Miami
While Building Truth Social, Trump Spoke With Rivals About Competing Partnerships
Months after Donald Trump began building his social media platform, Truth Social, he considered jumping ship and backing a competitor. Trump spoke with conservative platforms Gettr and Parler about partnerships before completing a deal with Digital World Acquisition Corp. Truth Social's founders privately worried about a "meltdown" and raised concerns...
NBC Miami
Elon Musk Encourages Independents to Vote for a Republican Congress Ahead of Midterms
Tesla CEO Elon Musk weighed in on Tuesday's upcoming midterm elections and encouraged "independent-minded" people to vote for a Republican Congress. A Republican-controlled Congress with a Democratic president would make it less likely for major changes impacting tech platforms to become law. New Twitter owner Elon Musk weighed in on...
South Carolinians head to the polls for the Midterm Elections
South Carolinians will cast their vote today in Midterm elections. There’s many important races on the ballot today, statewide. In the race for the Governor’s seat, incumbent Henry McMaster looks for another term in Columbia.
NBC Miami
Here Are the States Voting on Marijuana Legalization on Election Day
Marijuana legalization proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. They could join 19 states, two territories and Washington, D.C., where recreational marijuana is already legal. Voters in a handful of states – including four that traditionally favor Republicans – are set to decide...
Comments / 0