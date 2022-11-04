ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Trump Suggests He'll Launch His 2024 Presidential Campaign on Nov. 15 in Florida

Former President Donald Trump said he would make a "big announcement" on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from Mar-a-Lago, where he is expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump reportedly considered whether to announce the start of his third presidential campaign on the eve of Election Day, but national Republicans feared his announcement would energize Democrats and potentially alienate independent voters.
PALM BEACH, FL
While Building Truth Social, Trump Spoke With Rivals About Competing Partnerships

Months after Donald Trump began building his social media platform, Truth Social, he considered jumping ship and backing a competitor. Trump spoke with conservative platforms Gettr and Parler about partnerships before completing a deal with Digital World Acquisition Corp. Truth Social's founders privately worried about a "meltdown" and raised concerns...
Elon Musk Encourages Independents to Vote for a Republican Congress Ahead of Midterms

Tesla CEO Elon Musk weighed in on Tuesday's upcoming midterm elections and encouraged "independent-minded" people to vote for a Republican Congress. A Republican-controlled Congress with a Democratic president would make it less likely for major changes impacting tech platforms to become law. New Twitter owner Elon Musk weighed in on...
Here Are the States Voting on Marijuana Legalization on Election Day

Marijuana legalization proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. They could join 19 states, two territories and Washington, D.C., where recreational marijuana is already legal. Voters in a handful of states – including four that traditionally favor Republicans – are set to decide...
ARKANSAS STATE

