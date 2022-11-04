ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musictimes.com

Drake 'Her Loss' vs 'Honestly Nevermind': Which Album Has A Bigger Opening Week?

Drake and 21 Savage's controversial collaboration album "Her Loss" is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart next week. The project, the first collaborative album he currently has, has been riddled with controversy in the past few days since its debut. The duo is now...
musictimes.com

Drake, 21 Savage New Song: Rappers Namedrop Kim Kardashian & Reality Star LOVES It

Amazon Fashion honoured Kim Kardashian with the inaugural Innovation Award for her shapewear company, SKIMS. Drake and Savage 21 namedrop her on their latest music. The reality star has realized that she can take the chance to plug her brand. The billionaire posted a fresh Instagram photo featuring her award-winning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy