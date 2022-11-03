Read full article on original website
Harry Styles Health Condition Revealed: Pop Star Continues to Cancel More ‘Love on Tour’ Shows
Bad news for Harry Styles fans! After postponing his show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last week, it appears that the singer couldn't continue performing as he's struggling with a minor health issue; is the pop star okay?. Taking to his Instagram stories, the former One Direction member...
Britney Spears Health: 'Concerning' Behavior, Dancing On Instagram Explained
In the past few months, Britney Spears had been enthusing her fans with her newfound freedom that the horrors of years-long conservatorship had kept her away. To loop others in, the pop star had been posting videos of herself dancing to any song that she was vibing at the time. Either naked or with her favorite underwear, Spears is letting her childhood self enjoy and dance away her inhibitions.
Aaron Carter's Final Words Before Death: Singer Made THIS 'Last Wish' to Fans
Aaron Carter's final words before his death at the age of 34 left fans more heartbroken. The music industry across the globe was left shocked after the confirmation of Carter's death emerged. The Hollywood Reporter and other news outlets revealed that Nick Carter's brother was found dead in his bathtub inside his Lancaster, California, home on Saturday.
Takeoff Dead: Some Spine-Chilling Coincidences Amid Rapper's Death Revealed
Takeoff's unexpected death has shocked hip-hop fans, with many fans developing intriguing theories regarding his unfortunate fate. On November 1, the Migos rapper was shot and died at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. This happened only hours after he and his bandmate Quavo debuted their music video for "Messy."
Camila Cabello Makes an 'Embarrassing' Admission as a Seasoned Artist?
"The Voice" coaches Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton enjoy bringing their humor offstage as well as in front of the cameras. In this particular banter however, Cabello was forced to make an embarrassing admission about her music knowledge. As fresh episodes of season 22 of the popular NBC series continue...
Harry Styles' New Movie 'My Policeman': What Critics Think of Popstar's Acting Revealed
"My Policeman," Harry Styles' most recent movie, is already available on Amazon Prime. After the recent release of "Don't Worry Darling," fans of the former One Direction member are eager to see him in another film. However, here's what reviewers are saying about the popstar-turned-performance actor's in the film, which...
Taylor Swift NEW ‘Midnights’ Song Featuring Bleachers: ‘Anti-Hero’ Remix Out for a Limited Time! [LISTEN]
Surprise! Taylor Swift has a treat for fans again as she released the remix version of the lead single of her 10th studio album "Midnights." Until when is it available for digital download?. Swift recently took to her official Twitter account to share the official single cover of the song...
Dolly Parton Unleashes Her Inner Swiftie After Doing This BIG Move for Taylor Swift
Dolly Parton is one of the most iconic musicians in the music industry and she recently praised Taylor Swift for her record-breaking chart placement on the Billboard Hot100. Speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet of this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the "Jolene" songstress was asked to comment on the pop star's recent record.
Aaron Carter Death: Singer Showed Alarming Behavior 4 Days Before Passing Away [WATCH]
As the news of Aaron Carter's death make rounds all over the internet, many details about his mental health struggles emerged as videos and photos of himself had been shared on different social media platforms. Recently, footage of the late singer talking to his fans on Instagram live appeared that...
Aaron Carter's Final Video A Day Before Death: Singer Reminisced About Hilary Duff
Aaron Carter mentioned Hilary Duff or 'Lizzie Magudo' for him on the final video before his death. He was bantering with a friend and while it is not clear why he mentioned his childhood sweetheart, he got the sweetest smile on his face telling his friend about "Lizzie Magudo." Someone...
Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa Beef? Singer Responds To Speculations
The recent release of Selena Gomez's documentary, "My Mind and Me," saw a different side of the singer, the vulnerable side which she did not often show her fans. This thrust her back into the spotlight, earning her several interviews with different publications, including Rolling Stone. In her interview with...
Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal Engaged: A Meet-Cute Story That Began on Twitter
"Normal People" star Paul Mescal sort of just proclaimed to the world that he is engaged with Phoebe Bridgers as he was interviewed about his new film "Aftersun." Just as how they work with their relationship, Mescal and Bridgers stayed lowkey with their engagement announcement. There were no lengthy social media posts or anything, the news came about following his interview with The Guardian, which almost reported on the pair's engagement like it was an afterthought.
