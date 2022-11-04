ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Skipper Sam Tomkins braced for England’s toughest test against Papua New Guinea

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPkL0_0iyc5Kqz00

England captain Sam Tomkins admits his team could hardly have made a better start to the World Cup but knows the hard work starts now.

Handsome wins over Samoa, France and Greece in the pool stages earned England a quarter-final against Group D runners-up Papua New Guinea at Wigan on Saturday afternoon.

Coach Shaun Wane has rotated his squad to give all 24 players game time but is now set to field his strongest team for the knockout stages.

Tomkins, 33, was among those rested for the clash with minnows Greece, having also sat out the warm-up game against Fiji, and says he is ready now to play out the rest of the tournament as England eye a second consecutive final appearance.

“It was always the plan that I wouldn’t play the Greece game and certainly I wasn’t needed,” said Tomkins after England’s captain’s run at the DW Stadium.

“The boys had a great hit-out and personally I’m fresh.

“We’re not underestimating Papua New Guinea so we’re going to play our strongest side I believe and there’s players that aren’t in the 17 who are well capable of getting in many national sides.

“Injuries in our game are inevitable and I’m sure we’ll pick some up over the next few weeks but we’ve got a very strong 24 so whichever 17 put goes out will be well capable.”

Despite their impressive start, Tomkins says there are areas in England’s game that require improvement if they are to reach their goal.

“We’ve started really well with three convincing wins but tomorrow is certainly our toughest test,” he said.

“It’s gone as well as we could have hoped but we’ve got a lot of improving in us. In each one of those three games there have been areas where we can improve.”

PNG lost to England at the same stage of the 2017 World Cup but showed their danger when defeating Great Britain in Port Moresby on the Lions’ ill-fated tour in 2019 and Tomkins is aware of the threats they pose.

“They’re a physical side,” he said. “If we let their middles be dominant, they’ve got some big outside backs and their half-backs are pivotal.

“They like to run the ball and they kick very well so we need to do a job on their middles and give their half-backs as little time as possible.”

Victory on Saturday would pit England against the winners of Sunday’s Pacific showdown between Samoa and Tonga, a match Tomkins will attend as a summariser for the BBC.

“They are two dangerous sides,” he said. “Hopefully they have a tough contest and cause some damage to whoever wins, make it a bit easier the following weekend.”

A win for Samoa would give Matt Parish’s team the chance to avenge their 60-6 mauling by England in the opener in Newcastle and Tomkins admits the recent meeting would have no bearing on any rematch.

“We’re not naive enough to think that we’d go on and win by 54 points, I don’t believe that would be the case,” he said.

“They’ve improved significantly since and they’ll improve between now and the semi-finals if they do get there. But whoever we’re playing we’ll be ready.”

Meanwhile, Tomkins has welcomed the flying start made by England’s wheelchair team to their World Cup in overpowering Australia 38-8 at the Copperbox on Thursday night.

“It was brilliant to see,” he said. “It couldn’t have gone any better for the full England set-up.

“We’ve won three, the women have won and so have the wheelchair team and not forgetting the PDRL team who have already won a World Cup.

“For England it’s been a great few weeks and hopefully we can continue that.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England’s and Wales’ possible routes to the 2022 World Cup final

England and Wales will meet in a World Cup for the first time on November 29, with qualification for the knockout phase potentially at stake. Both sides enter the tournament in poor form. England are on a six-match winless run for only the fifth time in their history and Wales have gone five games without tasting victory since beating Ukraine in a qualification play-off.
newschain

Samoa see off Tonga to set up World Cup revenge mission against England

Samoa won a brutal clash with their Pacific neighbours Tonga to make history by reaching a first World Cup semi-final. A gripping 20-18 victory in front of a spellbound crowd of 12,674 in Warrington sets up a semi-final with England at Arsenal next Saturday when the Samoans will have the chance to atone for the embarrassment of their 60-6 defeat in the tournament opener a month ago.
newschain

Samoa coach has a plan to bring down England after setting up World Cup showdown

Samoa head coach Matt Parish will be leaning on former England forward Lee Radford in his preparations for Saturday’s World Cup semi-final against the host nation at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium. Parish’s men won a brutal clash with their Pacific neighbours Tonga 20-18 to make history by reaching a...
newschain

Mark Wood gives England injury scare before T20 World Cup semi-final

Mark Wood has emerged as an injury concern two days out from England’s T20 World Cup semi-final against India after withdrawing from training at Adelaide. Wood has been the fastest bowler on show at this tournament, averaging 92mph and touching 96mph on several occasions to frequently unsettle batters on the bouncier Australian surfaces.
newschain

England appoint former Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson as defence coach

England have appointed former Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson as the successor to Anthony Seibold as defence coach. The announcement comes in the wake of England’s shock 30-29 defeat by Argentina but the change will not take place until after the Autumn Nations Series. Seibold is returning to Australia’s...
newschain

England head coach Eddie Jones vows to continue experimenting ahead of World Cup

Eddie Jones has urged his England players to bounce back from Sunday’s shock loss to Argentina but says he will continue to use the Autumn Nations Series to experiment with an eye on next year’s World Cup. Jones insisted he takes full responsibility for the 29-30 loss, believing...
newschain

They’re all controllable – Eddie Jones knows England can sort problems out

Eddie Jones insisted England’s problems are fixable after they made a humbling start to the autumn by falling 30-29 to Argentina. The Pumas halted a 10-match losing run in the fixture dating back to 2009 and claimed only their second ever victory at Twickenham after Emiliano Boffelli slotted the winning penalty in the 70th minute.
newschain

Craig Richards revels in Royal approval as England seal semi-final spot

England coach Craig Richards revelled in Royal approval after his side swept aside Canada 54-4 to confirm their place in the semi-finals of the women’s Rugby League World Cup. Tara-Jane Stanley led England’s 11-try romp with a hat-trick plus 10 points with the boot, while Leah Burke and Hollie...
newschain

Arnold Clark Cup to provide England ‘perfect preparation’ for World Cup

England will play Italy, South Korea and Belgium when they host a second Arnold Clark Cup in February. The European champions are set to face South Korea first at Stadium MK on February 16, then the Italians at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue three days later and Belgium at Ashton Gate another three days after that.
newschain

Gregor Townsend targets a sharper Scotland when New Zealand come to town

Gregor Townsend admitted Scotland will need a significant improvement in performance levels if they are to shock New Zealand next Sunday. The Scots laboured to an unconvincing 28-12 win over Fiji on Saturday after trailing 12-7 towards the end of the first half. Head coach Townsend knows his team will...
newschain

Leigh Halfpenny and Tommy Reffell ruled out of Wales’ clash with Argentina

Wales have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their Autumn Nations Series clash against Argentina with Leigh Halfpenny and Tommy Reffell both ruled out. Full-back Halfpenny was selected to start the series-opening appointment with New Zealand last weekend, but he aggravated a hamstring problem and was officially withdrawn just over an hour before kick-off.
newschain

Lotte Wubben-Moy will not watch World Cup due to Qatar’s laws on homosexuality

England and Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has said she will not watch the men’s World Cup because of Qatar’s laws which make homosexuality punishable by death. Wubben-Moy said she would support the England men’s team in the tournament, which begins in less than two weeks’ time, but will keep her television turned off amid the controversy surrounding Qatar’s staging of the showpiece event.
newschain

10 of the greatest goals ever scored at the World Cup

With the Qatar World Cup almost upon us, the PA news agency remembers 10 of the best goals the tournament has produced. 10. Lothar Matthaus, West Germany v Yugoslavia (1990) West Germany captain Matthaus led by example in his side’s 4-1 opening win over Yugoslavia, charging goalwards from his own half before slamming a right-footed shot past Tomislav Ivkovic.
newschain

Nicola Sturgeon welcomes Cop27 baton relay to Egypt after journey from Glasgow

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said “it is only right” we listen to the next generation on climate change, as she congratulated a baton relay that arrived in Sharm El-Sheikh after traveling 4,836 miles from Glasgow. Beginning on September 30, the baton was taken via 18...
newschain

A closer look at the key numbers ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The World Cup starts in Qatar in a little under two weeks’ time and here, the PA news agency takes a look at the tournament in numbers. 5 – Brazil’s record number of World Cup wins, one ahead of Italy and Germany. Pele played in three of those for an individual record.
newschain

Wales out to make mark in Qatar after ending 64-year wait for World Cup chance

Look out for the bucket hats and wait for ‘Yma o Hyd’ to stir the soul. Wales are back at the World Cup. It may have taken 64 years – the longest gap for any nation between successive appearances in the finals – but Wales have rejoined FIFA’s party and plan to enjoy the ride in Qatar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy