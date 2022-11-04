Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Zacks.com
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Harmonic (HLIT) This Year?
HLIT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question. Harmonic is one of 656 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and...
Zacks.com
ATCO vs. TROW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
ATCO - Free Report) or T. Rowe Price (. TROW - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have...
Zacks.com
Eli Lilly (LLY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
LLY - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 30.56%. This large drugmaker’s earnings performance has been rather weak, with the company missing earnings expectations in three of the last four...
Zacks.com
PGT, Inc. (PGTI) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
PGTI - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 10% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $23.8 in the previous session. PGT has gained 5.3% since the start of the year compared to the -29.3% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the -28.6% return for the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry.
Zacks.com
Invest Like Warren Buffett With These 3 Stocks
OXY - Free Report) , McKesson Corp. (. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. For those interested in investing like the Oracle of Omaha, let’s take a deeper dive into each one. Citigroup. Citigroup,...
Zacks.com
Is Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
CBD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. CBD is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group,...
Zacks.com
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
PLTR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -50%. A...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 7th
ORCC - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that lends funds to the U.S. middle market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days. Owl Rock Capital Corporation Price and Consensus. Owl Rock Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Owl...
Zacks.com
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
ACLS - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, ACLS broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend. The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market...
Zacks.com
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
VTYX - Free Report) have been struggling lately and have lost 18.9% over the past two weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
Zacks.com
Torrid Holdings (CURV) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
CURV - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Ashland (ASH) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates
ASH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.04%. A...
Zacks.com
MasTec (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.88%. A...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Wingstop (WING) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ100Technology Sector ETF (QTEC)?
QTEC - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Zacks.com
City Office REIT (CIO) Surpasses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
CIO - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
ISRG - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ISRG surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend. A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.
Zacks.com
Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
NARI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.19 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Comments / 0