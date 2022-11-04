ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
notebookcheck.net

Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried

Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
tipranks.com

Ford’s October EV Sales Continue to Climb

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) reported its October sales figures with its sales in the U.S. down 10% year-over-year to 158,327 units. However, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) jumped 119.8% year-over-year to 6,261 units. Ford’s F-150 Lightning continued to be the U.S.’s best-selling electric truck with sales of 2,436 in...
Carscoops

GM Delays Plans To Build Up To 400,000 EVs In North America

General Motors is delaying plans to produce as many as 400,000 electric vehicles in North America due to a slower-than-expected ramp up in the production of batteries. The car manufacturer had initially intended on producing 400,000 EVs in North America through 2022 and 2023 but while speaking during a call announcing the company’s third-quarter results, chief executive Mary Barra said its plans have been delayed by six months.
TheStreet

Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months

U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
msn.com

EV vs. Gas: Which Cars Are Cheaper to Own?

Update 10/28/2022: We have updated this story with the latest data and information to best represent the costs associated with owning the example vehicles. Some EV aficionados might tell you that electric vehicles are cheaper to fuel and maintain, therefore they must be cheaper to own and operate. EV skeptics will counter with the premium pricing of many EVs, something that's quantifiable when a brand sells both a gas-powered and full EV version of the same vehicle. So, are EVs really less expensive over the long haul of ownership? Sort of. Sometimes. As they say, it’s complicated.
insideevs.com

Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs

Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
MotorBiscuit

Can Electric Cars Be Hot-Wired?

Because both EVs and internal combustion engine vehicles have steering columns, can electric cars be hot-wired? The post Can Electric Cars Be Hot-Wired? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

How The Chinese SSC SC-01 Redefines The Affordable Electric Sports Car

The Chinese automotive industry is not slowing down its expansion. There is an obvious emphasis on electric cars and the latest model from the People’s Republic wants to redefine affordable, fun sports cars in the age of electrification. It’s called the SSC SC-01 where “SSC” stands for Small Sports Car, and it is safe to say, the Chinese automaker has nailed the classic design of the mid-engine sports car. Despite the Chinese automotive industry booming, the perception of Chinese-made vehicles is still one of cheap and outdated knockoffs, even though there are plenty of examples that suggest the opposite. With that said, the SC-01 EV sports car has a few things up its sleeve that can change that perception as it wants to appeal to a certain niche.
insideevs.com

Volvo Global Plug-In Car Sales Rebound To 20,000 In October 2022

Volvo Cars (part of Geely) reports 54,317 global car sales in October, which is 6.9% more than a year ago and the second consecutive positive result after over a year of decline. However, that's not enough yet to offset the sales lost earlier this year due to production constraints. Year-to-date, Volvo sold 483,304 cars (down 16.9%).
Gizmodo

Amazon Has ‘Over a Thousand’ Rivian Electric Vans Already Making Deliveries

Amazon’s greenwashing efforts continue as the massive online retailer’s relationship with electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian hits its stride. Amazon announced in a blog post today that it already has over 1,000 electric delivery vehicles dropping off packages in dozens of cities across the U.S. Amazon and Rivian first...
Reuters

EV startup Arrival warns of going concern risks

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle startup Arrival SA on Tuesday warned it may not have enough cash to keep its business going next year and said it would explore all options to deal with the funding crunch.

