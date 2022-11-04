ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Spread of election lies in Florida’s Spanish-speaking communities is ‘fracturing democratic institutions,’ advocates warn

With voting already underway in this year’s midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida with its large...
FLORIDA STATE
Channel 3000

A budding hurricane, snow and record heat could impact voters on Tuesday

This Election Day, all types of weather including rain, snow, heat, cold and even tropical storm impacts are possible — depending on what region of the country you live in. Weather can actually play a role in voter turnout on Election Day. Some studies have found that warm temperatures can motivate voters to get out to the polls — but rain and snow can deter them. So, here’s your region-by-region forecast for Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy