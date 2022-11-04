Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
K & W cafeteria offers customers a Thanksgiving Day specialCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech defeats Delaware State 95-57 in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Tech Men’s basketball team defeated Delaware State 95-57 at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies were without Justyn Mutts in the lineup, but that didn’t stop graduate forward Grant Basile from score 30 points and grabbing 10 rebounds on the night. Virginia Tech sophomore guard Sean Pedulla finished with 18 points and 8 assists. Next the Hokies take Lehigh in Blacksburg, tip-off is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.
nomadlawyer.org
Blacksburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Blacksburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Blacksburg Virginia. When in Blacksburg, Virginia, you can experience the fine arts. The Moss Art Center, a large arts center on the Virginia Tech campus, hosts different performances throughout the year. You can also attend a local concert or a play at one of the city’s theaters.
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
theroanoker.com
The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience
Blue Cow Ice Cream celebrates another platinum win, in addition to statewide expansion and community outpouring of support. Co-owners Carolyn and Jason Kiser have had a busy year full of ice cream. Blue Cow Ice Cream is officially a beloved state business, with locations in the four cities of Roanoke, Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach and Richmond (plus a recently-announced fifth location in Richmond area West Short Pump). We like to think they’d be hard-pressed to find more enthusiastic fans than right here in their hometown, especially as readers have consistently awarded Blue Cow Ice Cream a platinum winner for Best Ice Cream, including in this year’s Dining Awards.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
WSLS
Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash
ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials. Patterson was in his freshman season at...
wfxrtv.com
Full Interview with Candidate Josh Throneburg
WFXR's Anna McDougall spoke with Republican incumbent Bob Good and Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District on how they hope to lower costs and represent the district. Full Interview with Candidate Josh Throneburg. WFXR's Anna McDougall spoke with Republican incumbent Bob Good and Democratic candidate Josh...
Centre Daily
Fans Were Hot During Arkansas Loss to Liberty from Beginning to End
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It was a day of high emotion around the state of Arkansas during and following the Razorback 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames on Homecoming. Below is a sample of some of the things fans had to say. HOGS FEED:. NOW THAT ARKANSAS RAN OFF HARSIN,...
theroanoker.com
The Best ‘Za in Town
Hard work, generous customers and “the best cheese available” are just a few reasons why Grace’s Pizza is your favorite in the region. When it comes to your favorite pizza places in the region, the readers have spoken, awarding Grace’s Pizza platinum for Best Pizza in the 2023 reader dining awards. Located in Grandin Village, this spot is a neighborhood staple, offering appetizers and sandwiches in addition to classic and custom pizzas made from scratch.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
NRVNews
Kanode, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
WHSV
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a bumper crop of acorns this year, especially white oak acorns. The acorn crop helps many species, because it is full of fat, proteins, and carbohydrates. This helps animals survive the winter and breed in the spring. The Department of Wildlife Resources says more...
Augusta Free Press
Get ‘a little extra love’ when visiting wineries this winter with a few magic words
Nearly 40 wineries in Virginia are offering an extra pour of holiday wines, slushies, sangrias and cocktails through New Year’s Day to help hostesses make selections to share at gatherings with family and friends. The wine promotion titled “Virginia Wine Love Encore Pour” gives those attending wineries the chance...
Effort to block Virginia from using voting machines fails
A last-minute push to upend how Virginia counts its votes was dismissed Monday after the man behind the legal effort didn't show up to court.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Trending cooler, rain likely Friday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — While record warmth was reported in parts of Southwest and Central Virginia Monday, seasonably cool conditions will return Tuesday. If you’re planning on viewing the total lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning, be prepared to put on some layers! Expect mostly clear skies before dawn with morning temperatures in the chilly 40s.
nomadlawyer.org
Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
pcpatriot.com
Delaney’s Kitchen serves up Southwest Virginia soul cooking
Not long ago, myself and a group of comrades were doing some volunteer work in the Fairlawn area. It was a little after noon and not one of us had eaten, so finding suitable nourishment at a reasonable price became a top priority. Though Fairlawn has several chain restaurants, I...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Comments / 0