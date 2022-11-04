Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Rockport Town Clerk Linda Greenlaw is retiring, but will not be hanging up her municipal hat
ROCKPORT — In any town office in New England, you’ll know who the Town Clerk is: They will move efficiently from the front desk, registering a citizen’s new car, or walking a resident through property tax payments. The next minute, they may be on a Zoom conference with Maine’s Secretary of State, conferring on upcoming elections and these days they might be discussing how to deescalate any confrontations at the polls.
penbaypilot.com
Damian A. Kirby, obituary
MONTVILLE — Damian A. Kirby, 37 years, of Montville, Maine, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born July 3, 1985, in Belfast, Maine. Attended elementary school in Lincolnville and graduated from Camden High School in 2004. During his younger years, he was an avid wrestler and competed throughout school as well as traveled around New England.
penbaypilot.com
Skills for Bridging the Divide: Free Workshop in Rockport November 10
On Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, the Camden Rotary Club will host a community workshop in an effort to depolarize politics through the building of civil conversation skills. The workshop, “Skills for Bridging the Divide,” will be expertly facilitated by Building Bridges of Maine and Braver Angels, from 6 - 9 p.m., at the Camden Hills Regional High School Café. Dinner from American Flatbread will be provided.
penbaypilot.com
Christmas By the Sea ornament proceeds benefit Knox County Homeless Coalition
Members of the Christmas By the Sea committee recently presented a donation in the amount of $930 to the Knox County Homeless Coalition. The donation was made possible through the sale of 2021 Christmas By the Sea ornaments last December. Wooden Alchemy of Camden crafted the ornaments in celebration of the event's 35th year.
penbaypilot.com
Pen Bay, Waldo County General hospitals add new ambulance company for patient transports
BELFAST and ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital are contracting with a second ambulance service, NorthStar, based in Farmington, to transport patients who need to be taken to other health care facilities. Until last week, Pen Bay had been working with North East Mobile...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County deed transfers
BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds Oct. 28 - Nov. 4. Maclaren Irrevocable Real Estate Trust to Richard C. Maclaren. Maclaren Irrevocable Real Estate Trust to Robert B. and Kathleen S. Maclaren. Thomas W., Danielin P., and Richard W. Hawksley...
penbaypilot.com
Priscilla Chilles Rosen (Hulla), obituary
VINALHAVEN — Priscilla Chilles Rosen (Hulla), 97, passed away quietly on October 12, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family. She had lived a long, good life. Kind and gentle, without a harsh word for anyone – she was also a survivor. A classy lady who looked her best whenever she went out – she did not like anyone making a fuss over her.
penbaypilot.com
Mary (Marilyn) I. Doliber, obituary
Mary (Marilyn) I. Doliber passed away on November 1, 2022, at her home in Knox, Maine. She was born to Malcolm and Lois Dore on Feb. 27, 1930. Thanks to her daughter and son-in-law, with help from her other daughter and her son, Mary was able to stay in her home until her journey in life ended, which was her greatest wish.
penbaypilot.com
Daniel Donald Dumont Sr, obituary
UNION — Daniel Donald Dumont Sr, 73, of Union, Maine, formerly Durham, Connecticut and Hamden, Connecticut, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 3, 2022. He was born April 16, 1949, in Hartford, Connecticut, son of the late Roger Joseph Dumont and late Margaret (Fuller) Dumont. Dan was predeceased by his brother Richard Roger Dumont.
penbaypilot.com
Jefferson store to host author of ‘The Lobster Lady’ Nov. 12
Lynn Farrin, owner of the Jefferson Market & General Store, has announced that the store will be hosting author Barbara Walsh on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a book-signing. Walsh is the author of “The Lobster Lady: Maine's 102-year-old Legend,” the true story about Rockland...
penbaypilot.com
RGC men’s league Nov. 5-6 results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6 for a golf outing. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department. Saturday, Nov. 5. Individual Points. 1. Warren Marshall -2 1. Charlie Brown -2 3. Rob...
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for RSU 13 board meeting Nov. 9
ROCKLAND — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 13 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the South School. Meetings can be viewed on Vimeo and YouTube. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order and Declaration of a...
penbaypilot.com
Nov. 5 update: Midcoast adds 13 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Date change for Medomak Valley’s regional football championship
HAMPDEN — The top-seeded Medomak Valley varsity football team is set to play in the Class C northern regional championship game this week, though the contest has been moved up one day. The Panthers will challenge second-seed Hermon at Hampden Academy on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. The...
penbaypilot.com
Wolfie’s Wheels to offer free rides to the polls on voting day for Camden residents
CAMDEN - Wolfie’s Wheels, a Camden taxi service, will offer free rides to and from voting at the Camden Fire Station for any Camden resident that needs transportation on Tuesday, November 8, by calling 207 542-6010. In Camden residents can vote at Camden’s Public Safety Building, 31 Washington Street,...
penbaypilot.com
RSU 13 superintendent issues response regarding juvenile problems in Rockland
On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, RSU 13 Superintendent John McDonald issued a letter to staff and parents in response to a previous written statement made by the Rockland Police Department. Dear Parents and Community Members:. Lately some of our students have been in the news and the local chatter, unfortunately,...
