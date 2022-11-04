Read full article on original website
Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’
Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
A pair of A-grade Peter Parkers rumored to show up in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
As the sequel to not just one of the best animated movies of the last decade, but arguably one of cinema’s finest comic book adaptations ever, there’s a whole heap of pressure and expectation on next year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It doesn’t help that the anticipation...
Ryan Reynolds admits he can’t take all the credit for Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ return
Ryan Reynolds has opened up on the blockbuster return of Hugh Jackman to the role of the Wolverine for Deadpool 3, graciously admitting that bringing Jackman back wasn’t a solo effort. Jackman had seemingly retired from all superhero movie duties until Oct. 2022’s shock announcement he’d be returning as...
Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures
Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
Which MCU shows should have been movies? The Marvel faithful weighs in
Disney Plus has been a breath of fresh air for the Marvel Cinematic Universe; not only can Kevin Feige now tap into ideas that never would have flown in public cinemas (looking at you, WandaVision), but the service allows the MCU to tell their stories in a wide variety of new mediums, including episodic shows, shorts, and now individual television specials after Werewolf by Night.
Mimi Parker, founder and vocalist of acclaimed indie-rock band Low, dies at 55
The world of indie-rock has taken a big hit today as Mimi Parker, the co-founder and one of the vocalists in the band Low, has passed away at the age of 55. She had been battling cancer since her diagnosis in December 2020. Her husband and Low frontman Alan Sparhawk confirmed her tragic passing on Twitter.
‘Black Panther 2’ star names the MCU heroes he wants to meet, forgetting they’re both dead
There’s a new king in town in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, namely Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor the Submariner, the mutant merman monarch of Atlantis Talocan. Namor is a character fans have been waiting years to see enter the MCU, so there’s a lot of hope that he’ll be rubbing shoulders with a range of other Marvel heavyweights in the coming phases. Although, despite Huerta’s hopes, we’re pretty sure he’s not about to meet these two heroes.
A sizeable box office hit that gets more offensive by the year embraces its true self on streaming
Darren Aronofsky has been forced to publicly address the reasons why he decided that putting Brendan Fraser in a fat suit to direct him to a potential Academy Award in The Whale was a justifiable decision, so it’s not exactly a shock that 2001 comedy Shallow Hal continues to cause offense more than 20 years on from its initial release.
‘Star Wars’ stans still hate a sequel trilogy arc but can’t find fault with how it was performed
Star Wars fans will likely be debating the merits of The Last Jedi until the death of the universe. Rian Johnson’s middle entry in Disney’s sequel trilogy is undoubtedly the best movie of the three, though we’re now five years on from its 2017 premiere, and its revelations about what happened to Luke Skywalker after Return of the Jedi are still a hot-button topic.
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once
This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
Jeremy Strong almost played scrawny Steve Rogers in ‘Captain America’
Chris Evans quickly turned into a Marvel Cinematic Universe icon with his time spent as the first Captain America, Steve Rogers. It all started back in his first Marvel appearance, Captain America: The First Avenger, in which his character undergoes a drastic physique change, going from scrawny pushover to chiseled adonis in the space of minutes thanks to the super soldier serum.
‘Yellowstone’s Gil Birmingham talks new power hierarchy in season 5
Paramount’s number-one series is heading back to our screens in just under a week, and Yellowstone fans are waiting for the next chapter with bated breath. The series stars are just as eager to share their hard work with adoring fans, and Gil Birmingham, who breathes life into Chief Thomas Rainwater, is sharing some insight into the trials and tribulations in the fifth season. First and foremost, Birmingham tells TVLine that things on the reservation are changing significantly.
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban
It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
Sylvester Stallone calls himself and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘the last two tyrannosaurus,’ but they’re not fossils yet
Rivals-turned-friends Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger may both be in their late 70s, but the action movie icons aren’t ready to start leading the quiet life just yet. In fact, in a hugely coincidental turn of events, both of them are gearing up to lead their first-ever TV shows,...
The 10 Best Steven Spielberg movies, ranked
Steven Spielberg, need I say more? I suppose I do, but it is a tall task to even attempt to talk about a screenwriter, producer, and director as totemic as Steven Spielberg. This is a man, after all, who all but invented the modern blockbuster, a director responsible for so many legendary movies and one who changed the way we think about movies as a whole. If even the most movie-averse person in the world was prompted to name one movie director, they would probably name Spielberg, a name that has become synonymous with the movies over the last 40-plus years.
Harry Potter banned from Twitter? ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic wades in on Elon Musk’s takeover with Daniel Radcliffe tweet
In keeping with the trend of celebrities poking fun at Elon Musk‘s handling of Twitter as the company’s newest CEO, Weird Al Yankovic did what he does best — made a big fat joke. In fact, he’s such a master of his craft that his gag had many users falling for it.
Rian Johnson explains why he turned the ‘Knives Out’ formula on its head for ‘Glass Onion’
Netflix may not be known for making good decisions these days, but even they manage to strike gold every now and again, and perhaps the shiniest example of all was their deal with Rian Johnson, the scribe and directorial gaffer behind hit whodunit Knives Out, which gifted them (and audiences) two more sequels to the murder mystery.
Jason Momoa teases dream DC project in the works under James Gunn
Hype is rebuilding as the DC Universe is now under a new direction, with Jason Momoa hyping his dream project finally being in development thanks to James Gunn. Momoa has been one of the few consistent highlights of the consistently troubled DC Cinematic Universe, with audiences responding well to him as Aquaman, and box office returns to back it up. Now with another resurgence underway at DC with James Gunn leading the ship, Momoa has teased being able to work on his dream project.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille touches on the magic of Monica: ‘Her softness is her strength’
Kelsey Asbille is sharing insight into the magic and mayhem of the Yellowstone universe ahead of the highly-anticipated fifth season debut on Nov. 13. With an evolving storyline and characters up against their most intense and multifaceted challenges yet, big things are happening in Paramount’s number one series. Speaking...
Martha Stewart dishes on which former ‘SNL’ star she plans on dating
Over the last several years in the spotlight, former SNL star Pete Davidson has notably dated a slew of popular female figures in the industry. From pop phenomenon Ariana Grande to socialite Kim Kardashian, Davidson’s personal life is attached to plenty of fierce women. Perhaps the 28-year-old comedian is on the verge of dating his most surprising counterpart yet—renowned celebrity businesswoman Martha Stewart.
