Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Related
Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.
After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Key to cooking a tasty turkey – Chef Brandon reveals his secrets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Brandon Chrostowski wants to help you cook an entire Thanksgiving dinner. He recently recorded videos taking you step-by-step through the entire meal and in this edition of Fox 8 Recipe Box Chef Chrostowski shares his turkey tips with Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson. To watch Chef Brandon’s Thanksgiving Dinner videos click here.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cohen, Julian
Julian D. Cohen, 85, of Beachwood, passed away Nov. 5, 2022. Julian David Cohen was the dearly devoted husband of Marlene Walter Cohen and Sandra Lewis Cohen (deceased). Father of Ronald (Beth) Cohen, Gary (Sandie) Cohen, Wayne (Nichole) Cohen and Amy Marsh. Step-father of Ronna (Arthur) Ruppelt, Darryl (Jane) Walter and Renee Higer (Pierre Delafranconi). Grandfather of Chelsie Gould (Dan Baon), Megan (Kim) Cohen, Ryan (Aubree) Cohen, Taylor Ghiuzelian, Casey (Jeff) Pelfrey, Samantha (Nick) Delwiche, Sarah (Wesley) Ring, Ariel Cohen (Matthew Kovach), Torrence (Jennifer) Cohen, Codie Higer (Alexander Green), Kyle Walter, Dylan Marsh (Abi Raitano), Hannah (Robert) Vanhaelst, Alexis Cohen (Nate Bidwell), Lela Walter, Hannah Walter (John McCoy) and Dalton Marsh. Great-grandfather of Jacob, Rosemary, Matthew and Teddy Ring. Big brother of Diane (Joel, deceased) Adelman, Barbara (David) Isaacs and Sharon (John) Arnold. Loving son of A. Milton and Faye Cohen (both deceased).
Cleveland Jewish News
Solon High School celebrates diversity of soccer teams
As they ran onto the field, they were surrounded by a parade of flags from other nations. The atmosphere was of a World Cup flavor, though certainly on a smaller stage. “We weren’t sure what to expect, Ari Friedman, a junior goalie on the Solon High School soccer team, told the Cleveland Jewish News “But it was really cool. It sent a strong message.”
However Mayor Bibb spins it, shabby treatment of schools CEO shows his inflexible side: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- Ten months into the first term of the first elected office of his young life, Justin Bibb has given notice his will be no ordinary mayoralty. The unexpected resignation of the widely respected Cleveland schools boss Eric Gordon has many who care deeply about the city blaming the 35-year-old mayor.
Cleveland Jewish News
Gross, Rosalind
On Nov. 1, 2022, Rosalind (Roz) Gross, age 104, passed away in her sleep. Born March 29, 1918, in Pittsburgh, the only child of Sarah and Nathan Reymer. She lived in Toledo and other locations before settling with her husband and children in Shaker Heights. A remarkable woman, Roz overcame...
In a victory for history buffs, Medina’s World War II War Bond Building moves to new home at McDowell-Phillips House Museum
MEDINA, Ohio -- World War II, which the United States fought from Dec. 8, 1941, to August 1945, was incredibly costly in both dollars and human lives. During that time, the country spent $300 billion -- more than $4 trillion in today’s dollars -- and lost 405,399 military personnel. Much of that cost was raised by 85 million Americans who purchased war bonds worth more than $180 billion.
Cleveland Jewish News
Gross Schechter celebrates Sukkot with fall fest
Over 250 members of the community attended Gross Schechter Day School’s Sukkah Fall Fest Oct. 13 in Pepper Pike. Attendees enjoyed musical hayrides with Sheri Gross, balloon animals with Flower the Clown, a selfie scavenger hunt, a performance by the YouthAbility choir and animals from Party Pals Petting Zoo.
Electoral Count Reform Act will strengthen our democracy and our economy: Albert B. Ratner and John E. Pepper
CLEVELAND -- As business leaders, we know firsthand that the health of our democracy is essential to the economy, the stability of the business environment, and the well-being of our employees and consumers. American democracy enables free markets to thrive, in which consumers and employees have a stake. It’s no...
Cleveland Jewish News
CWRU No. 44 on U.S. News & World Report’s best college list
U.S. News & World Report recently ranked Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland as No. 44 on its list of best colleges in 2022-23. Ben Vinson, provost and executive vice president of CWRU, discussed the efforts behind achieving this honor and plans to continue exhibiting the same merit going forward.
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign
Marnita Robinson Three Way Fashion CampaignCourtesy of Marnita Robinson. Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, is not New York, and it is far from Paris, France, but regardless, this city has some gifted individuals who are models. A model is a person with a role to promote, display or advertise commercial products or to serve as a visual aid for people creating works of art or to pose for photography; they advertise clothing and participate in fashion shows. The industry recognizes ten kinds of models, fashion, commercial, fitness, promotional, parts, fit, glamour, print, swimsuit, lingerie, and runway models.
Shop, sip, get in the holiday spirit and remember the Edmond Fitzgerald: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Remembering the Edmond Fitzgerald: Solon Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 with US Coast Guard veteran Michael Zronek honoring the 46th anniversary of the sinking of the commercial ship, The Edmond Fitzgerald, in Lake Superior during an early winter storm dubbed “the Witch of November.” The tragedy took 29 seamen’s lives and was made famous by folk singer Gordon Lightfoot. Zronek, a 1972 graduate of Solon High School, will recount his experience when his ship was called into action to search for the crew. The free event will be held at the Solon Historical Museum, 33975 Bainbridge Rd. in Solon. Doors open at 6 to view the museum. Reservations are suggested at 440-248-3586.
clevelandmagazine.com
Carl B. Stokes Was More Than Cleveland’s First Black Mayor
Carl Stokes was a trailblazer in Cleveland, but he also changed the narrative of our nation. By the time this photo was snapped on Dec. 5, 1979, Carl B. Stokes had left the political scene, winning an Emmy as a news anchor for WNBC-TV in New York. But the 8-year-old newspaper spread from the Call & Post, dated the year of Stokes’ leave as mayor in November 1971, reveals Cleveland still loomed in his mind.
‘Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland’ author Higgins to give talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bette Lou Higgins will discuss her book, “Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland,” at Elyria West River Library on Thursday, Nov. 10. Higgins’ presentation – which is free - will be at 6 p.m. Her book covers scores of restaurants – their history,...
Town of Chickasha, Oklahoma Somehow Builds 50-Foot-Tall Leg Lamp Statue Before Cleveland
How could the city let this happen?
Cleveland Jewish News
Silverman, Samuel
Samuel Silverman, dearly beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Jacobs), passed away Nov. 7, 2022. Devoted father of Mark Silverman (Lorie Gelb) and Ronald Silverman; cherished grandfather of Shelby Silverman (Erick Nawrocki), Robin (Brad) Kleinman, Jason Silverman and Arielle Silverman; loving great-grandfather of Naomi, Nathan, Fern and Lucy. Private...
Cleveland Jewish News
Baechle to resign as Beachwood Chamber executive director
Megan Baechle, executive director of the Beachwood Chamber of Commerce, is planning to step down from the role effective Nov. 30. According to an email sent to the community from the chamber, Baechle has submitted her resignation due to an “amazing opportunity that is the best fit for her and her family at this time.”
cleveland19.com
MetroHealth’s new Glick Center welcomes patients
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Glick Center, MetroHealth’s newest 11-floor anchor hospital on their main campus in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, welcomed patients Saturday. “While the Glick Center is one of the most modern, technologically advanced inpatient facilities in the state, it’s the care and compassion that is being...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jones, William
William John Jones was born April 29, 1940 in Cleveland, the eldest son of William and Mary Jones. He died at the age of 82 on Nov. 4, 2022 in Cleveland, after a long struggle with a recurrence of melanoma. He was a people person who didn’t mind being the...
Helpers needed to serve Thanksgiving meals
As Catholic Charities readies for their annual Thanksgiving Hot Meals event, they are asking members of the community to step in and help.
Comments / 0