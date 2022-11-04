Read full article on original website
Related
Norway: Princess gives up royal duties amid fiancé questions
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Princess Märtha Louise, the daughter of Norway’s King Harald, said Tuesday she no longer will officially represent the Norwegian royal house following “many questions relating to me and my fiancé's role.”. The 51-year-old princess, who is fourth in line...
Raleigh News & Observer
Small World, Big Love with Faith Adiele: Reunion in the Village, Part 2
Twelve years after first visiting Nigeria, during which I met my father and siblings, I returned with a PBS film crew. I had signed on as the subject, narrator and writer of a special that documented the stories of three American families with roots outside the US — one Chicano, one Vietnamese and mine, half Nordic-American, half Nigerian. The purpose of the series, called My Journey Home, was to show how events that happen outside America are intimately connected to life here. As I hadn’t been back to see my family since that first visit, it seemed like a sign.
Raleigh News & Observer
Best Lookout Points in the World for Unbeatable Views
Don’t look down! Actually, do. If you believe that every journey should include an awe-inspiring vista, we’ve got your vertigo-inducing guide to the planet’s best lookout points. Best Lookout Points in the World for Unbeatable Views. Stegastein Viewpoint. Aurlandsfjord, Norway. You know how it goes, you’re motoring...
Stunning Bronze Statues Discovered After 2,000 Years Under Spa Water
ROME—The discovery of 24 perfectly-preserved bronze statues dating back to the 2nd Century B.C. at a thermal spa in Tuscany has given archeologists a rare glimpse at the past that may just “rewrite history,” they say. The discovery was made at the San Casciano dei Bagni spa in Tuscany, which boast millennia-old natural thermal springs that attract tourists to the town to soak in the same thermal waters as emperors did. Archeologists were hoping to uncover the original thermal bath basin when they found the first hands protruding from the oozing thermal mud two weeks ago. Since then, 24 statues,...
South Africa's Harmony Gold reports mine fatality
Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold (HARJ.J) on Tuesday reported a fatality at its Tshepong North mine in the Free State province after a fall-of-ground incident. The accident took place on Nov. 7 and internal investigations are underway, the company said in a statement.
German aid group: 89 migrants allowed to disembark in Italy
A German humanitarian group says its ship has docked in southern Italy and disembarked all 89 people who had been rescued at sea
Qatar's World Cup ambassador denounces homosexuality, says it is 'damage in the mind'
The comments were made in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF as the Qatar preps for the World Cup on November 20.
Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history
ROME (AP) — Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery, in the sacred baths of the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, is one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors, said Massimo Osanna, the Culture Ministry’s director of museums. Thanks to the mud that protected them, the two-dozen figurines and other bronze objects were found in a perfect state of conservation, bearing delicate facial features, inscriptions and rippled tunics. Alongside the figures were 5,000 coins in gold, silver and bronze, the ministry said. As evidence of the importance of the find, the ministry announced the construction of a new museum in the area to house the antiquities.
Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader proposed Tuesday as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks. “We all know that the leading cause of climate crisis is fossil fuels,” Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano told his fellow leaders. So his country has “joined Vanuatu and other nations calling for a fossil fuels non-proliferation treaty... It’s getting too hot and there is very (little) time to slow...
