ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportico

NBA Launches Private Equity Division to Invest in Startups

By Kurt Badenhausen
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ozj92_0iyc47V000

The NBA has been acquiring equity stakes in companies for nearly a decade, but investments were rare and never really a focal point. Now, a new arm of the league is looking to change that with a more proactive approach to identifying investments.

“We were getting more and more outreach from companies that thought it would be incredibly valuable to add the NBA not just as a commercial partner but as an investor,” David Haber, the NBA’s CFO, said in a phone interview. “It really made sense for us to take advantage of the opportunities that are being presented to us in a more structured way.”

In December, the NBA Board of Governors officially approved NBA Equity, which rolls up the league’s existing investments and is poised to accelerate its activity. To head the new venture, the NBA hired David Lee in May. He has spent a decade in the startup world following stints at LG Electronics and consultancy Bain.

Lee says the target is on companies that will “drive innovation in the game and outside the game.” The NBA positions itself as a strategic investor, instead of a purely financial one, so don’t expect an investment in a hot new healthcare startup if it is not core to the NBA business.

“We’re running a basketball league first and foremost,” Haber said. “We think we as the NBA make much more sense identifying opportunities where there’s a strategic bet.”

The primary focus is on companies beyond the seed stage and more geared towards early and growth stage companies instead. But that mandate is flexible—take New Era, for example. The NBA, alongside the NFL and MLB, recently invested in the 102-year-old brand; Haber calls it a “direct strategic fit” in what the NBA is looking to do in the apparel and lifestyle space.

There is not a one-size-fits-all approach to the investments. They can be standalone cash investments, equity obtained as part of a sponsorship or a combination of those. In 2021, the league signed an eight-year partnership with data and analytics firm Sportradar that includes both cash and equity components, and the NBA will receive 3% of the firm over the life of the agreement. Current NBA owners—Mark Cuban, Michael Jordan and Ted Leonsis—all invested in Sportradar in 2015, when it was a private company. The Swiss brand’s current market value is $2.9 billion.

Other NBA Equity investments include smart fabric startup Nextiles, NFT fantasy gaming firm Sorare and event-management business QuintEvents. Sorare started with a soccer focus but was able to move into basketball this year with the NBA partnership.

The total value of the investments is nearing $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter who were granted anonymity because the details are private.

Lee has a small team at his disposal but can draw on the larger NBA organization and its divisions with expertise in media, technology and merchandise. He has also been able to tap the roster of NBA owners—many of whom are active in this private equity space—when identifying companies or thinking about strategy.

The NFL’s 10-figure investment venture, 32 Equity , has positions in Fanatics, Genius Sports and Skillz. It started a decade ago with each club contributing $1 million and later adding $2 million apiece to the fund. Dhruv Prasad was recently hired to head 32 Equity. Kevin LaForce previously oversaw the investments, as part of his responsibilities before he departed to join RedBird Capital Partners in 2021.

Each NBA team owns 1/30th of NBA Equity, akin to other league assets such as NBA TV and NBA China. The rising value of these assets is a consideration when league executives think about NBA expansion and owners have their stakes diluted for all shared assets and revenue down to 1/32nd.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

NBA Seeks to Curb Fouls in Transition After 1,700 Hacks Last Year

An NBA game has 48 minutes of live action basketball, but from tipoff to the final buzzer, games average 133 minutes. Most additional time is necessary for player rest, business purposes and the like, but not all. Last season, the NBA eliminated automatic out-of-bounds replays in the final two minutes, resulting in slightly faster endings to games on average. “We’re not targeting a specific game length, but there’s always an opportunity to increase that ratio of action to dead time by decreasing the frequency and length of stoppages,” NBA executive vice president of basketball strategy and analytics Evan Wasch said.  Like replays,...
Sportico

Pickleball Expansion Fees Hit $1 Million as Durant Buys Team

Kevin Durant and his longtime business partner, Rich Kleiman, have purchased a Major League Pickleball expansion team through their investment venture arm, 35V. KD joins fellow sports icons LeBron James and Tom Brady in investing in MLP expansion franchises. The expansion fee for the new franchises is $1 million, according to multiple sources familiar with the deals who were not authorized to speak publicly about them. An MLP spokesperson would not confirm the exact fee, but said it has “grown exponentially in the last year and is in the seven figures.” MLP launched in 2021 with eight teams and expanded to 12...
Sportico

Crypto Sponsorship Cools as Industry and Leagues Plan for 2.0

Last year when the Portland Trail Blazers announced their jersey-patch deal with StormX, a crypto cashback platform, the agreement was hailed as one that would pave the way for the future of crypto brands. A little over a year later, the two organizations terminated their partnership early, just weeks before tipoff of the 2022 NBA season.    The fallout from the failure of the first crypto jersey-patch deal in the NBA exemplifies how the crypto sponsorship category, once the hottest across pro sports, continues to undergo turbulence. As the crypto market remains on a downward trajectory—further aggravated by soaring inflation—cryptocurrencies, exchanges...
PORTLAND, OR
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for October 28

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel NBA Names Paramount+ Exec As Chief Marketing Officer The NBA has named Tammy Henault as its next chief marketing officer. Henault, who is currently the senior vice president, marketing, streaming of Paramount+, will report to NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum, and she’ll start on Nov. 21, 2022. In her role, Henault will lead all global marketing efforts for the NBA and its affiliate leagues to engage fans and further the organization’s mission to inspire and connect people through basketball. Additionally, she will help...
Sportico

NFL Expected to Alter Stance on Private Equity Investments. But When?

Private equity’s presence in professional sports team ownership groups has been a consistent theme over the last several years. The NBA, NHL and MLB have all altered league bylaws to permit institutional investors to purchase passive, minority investment stakes in clubs in an effort to bring liquidity to franchise owners and keep club valuations rising. The NFL has yet to go down the same path because it doesn’t need to, according to Marc Ganis (president, Sportscorp Ltd.). “There’s no capital need, and I wouldn’t be surprised if within seven years we see NFL valuations double,” he said. But with the Denver Broncos...
Sportico

Wasserman Adds Providence Equity as Investor; RedBird, Madrone Cash Out

Sports and entertainment talent representative Wasserman has taken on private equity firm Providence Equity as an equity investor. Providence, which counts Learfield and The Chernin Group among its investments, becomes a sizable minority partner in Wasserman, cashing out minority shareholders RedBird and Madrone in the process. “Casey and his team have built a global leader and influential force in sports and music talent representation and marketing,” Providence managing director Scott Marimow said in a press release. “They have balanced their rapid expansion with maintaining a client-first approach and culture that cultivates dedicated, motivated and talented executives and agents.” Originating as a sports...
Sportico

NBA Limits Back-to-Backs, Travel in Push to Improve Game Quality

Creating an NBA schedule is complicated. The league takes availability of arenas, team preferences, conversations with network partners and thousands of other variables, and plugs all of them into its own proprietary algorithm to generate potential schedules before yet another round of human input.  To put the complexity in perspective, once they know all the matchups of one team’s 82-game season, there are approximately 10^115 ways they could order those games. That is an unfathomably large total, trillions of times greater than the theoretical number of atoms in the universe (and that’s without taking into account dates or times of the...
Sportico

Player-Ratings App Serves as Hedge for Major League Pickleball Investments

Last week it was announced that Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s 35 Ventures purchased an expansion Major League Pickleball (MLP) team. LeBron James, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Marc Lasry and Gary Vaynerchuk are among the league’s other high profile club owners.   A large—and growing—participation base makes the sport attractive to investors from a macro level. MLP founder Steve Kuhn is looking to have 40 million people playing the game by 2030. For perspective, tennis and golf each have roughly 20 million active players. But MLP is just one of three professional Pickleball leagues. So, it’s logical to wonder why the high...
Sportico

Legends Buys Stake in Nascent 3ICE Hockey, Adding to Sports Holdings

Data, analytics and premium experiences business Legends is buying a minority stake of upstart hockey league 3ICE and will be managing several lines of business for the independent league. Legends’ level of investment into 3ICE isn’t being disclosed. It joins Chicago venture capital firm KB Partners as the second publicly disclosed investor in the league. Teaming with Legends “is a large step forward that continues our rapid growth and further validates our business and will translate into better experiences for all of our fans, sponsors, players, investors and every division within 3ICE,” E.J. Johnson, founder and CEO of 3ICE, said. Inspired by the...
Sportico

NBA Top Shot’s Breakout Moment Passed. Can NFTs Rebound?

Had Caty Tedman not moved to Vancouver in 2014, maybe collectible music clips or Marvel superheroes—rather than NBA highlights—would have introduced millions to the concept of a blockchain. Maybe you wouldn’t have heard the acronym N-F-T at all. (Maybe you’re starting to wish she’d stayed in New York.) After doing marketing and social media work for ESPN, the NHL and the NFL, and getting an MBA at the University of British Columbia in 2016, Tedman, now 38, was ready to embrace more of a startup culture. That set the stage for her to become Dapper Labs’ head of partnerships in 2018,...
Sportico

Fan Token Programs Need Additional Perks to Buoy Falling Values

When the pandemic halted games in 2020, football clubs across Europe introduced fan tokens, digital assets that allow fans to interact with and have a say in their favorite teams’ decisions. The opportunity to digitally engage fans and add a new sponsorship category, at a time when traditional revenue streams were suppressed, was irresistible to sports organizations. NFT mania followed in 2021, and fan tokens were lumped into that news cycle, according to Max Rabinovitch (Chief strategy officer, Socios). In many cases, the value of team tokens skyrocketed. Since then, crypto winter has arrived, token prices have plummeted and negative fan sentiment...
Sportico

WBD’s Zaslav: Streaming Fits Youth-Skewing NBA Better Than Cable

The NBA boasts the youngest fan base among the highest-earning U.S. sports leagues, and while the league’s demographic profile is enviable, its cable-heavy distribution scheme makes it particularly vulnerable to the ravages of cord-cutting. With a new media-rights auction on the horizon, the NBA and its legacy partners will look to make a sharp pivot to the streaming platforms most favored by hoops fans. Speaking to investors during Warner Bros. Discovery’s third-quarter earnings call, WBD president and CEO David Zaslav suggested that while the NBA continues to serve as a ratings powerhouse for the linear cable channel TNT, an expanded streaming...
Sportico

OneTeam Lays Off 10% of Staff Amid Exec Reorganization

OneTeam Partners, which represents the commercial interests of more than 10,000 athletes, is realigning its executives and centralizing its business units under a plan approved at a board meeting yesterday. The changes include 10% of the 60-person company losing their jobs, according to multiple people who were not authorized to speak publicly about the moves. The layoffs targeted the sales staff, as the company focuses on its core licensing business. Eric Winston, former president of the NFL Players Association and a former NFL player, will have expanded oversight of OneTeam’s group licensing business, including consumer products and college NIL. In addition,...
Sportico

WNBA Players Turn to Athletes Unlimited Amid New Rules, Griner Fallout

More WNBA players will suit up for Athletes Unlimited’s second season, as a complex geopolitical landscape and new league rules on reporting dates make playing abroad more complicated for the athletes. Athletes Unlimited’s 30-game season, slated to start in late February in Dallas, will include 44 total players on four teams. About half of the 31 players who have signed on to compete so far in this winter’s campaign have WNBA experience, and AU expects to add more players from the W as it rounds out its 2023 roster. This past January, before AU’s inaugural basketball season tipped off, the league...
DALLAS, TX
Sportico

LeBron, KD, Embiid Among Mitchell & Ness Investors Alongside Fanatics

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Joel Embiid are among a celebrity-laden group investing in sports apparel company Mitchell & Ness, which Fanatics purchased last year for $250 million. Other investors include actor Kevin Hart, NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., record executive Steve Stoute, and three more NBA players—Devin Booker, Chris Paul and CJ McCollum. They join a cap table that already features rappers Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Lil Baby, who were part of the original Fanatics acquisition back in February. Financial specifics weren’t provided. Fanatics will continue to hold 75% of the company, which is well known for its throwback...
Sportico

Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2022: Osaka and Serena Score Nearly $90M

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams have played only 30 matches between the two of them in 2022, as injuries and extended breaks kept them off the court. But the two tennis aces remained the biggest draws for brands looking to reach a global audience through female sports stars. The result: Osaka ($53.2 million) and Williams ($35.3 million) are the highest-earning female athletes on the planet, and the only ones who cracked Sportico’s top 100 athletes—male or female—published in May. Osaka has taken control of her business this year by launching her own agency, Evolve, with her longtime agent Stuart Duguid. “I’ve spent...
Sportico

NCAA Athletes Seek Class Status for Lost NIL Pay in Lawsuit

The case poised to follow Ed O’Bannon’s and Shawne Alston’s lawsuits in rocking NCAA restraints on athlete compensation escalated on Friday.  Attorneys for Arizona State swimmer Grant House, Oregon basketball player Sedona Prince and former Illinois football player Tymir Oliver petitioned for class certification. They aim to represent many thousands of current and former college athletes who have been denied—unlawfully, their attorneys charge—NIL revenue, with NIL construed broadly to include billions of dollars in broadcast revenue paid to colleges and conferences as well as lost opportunities to appear in college video games that were never made.  House v. NCAA (also called In...
ILLINOIS STATE
Sportico

Amazon Adds Overtime Elite Games in Sports Streaming Expansion

Amazon Prime Video has signed a three-year streaming deal with Overtime Elite (OTE), a pro basketball league and developmental program for 16- to 20-year-olds. As part of the deal, Amazon will stream 20 OTE games live each season. OTE’s first global media-rights partnership also includes a season-long unscripted series set to debut next year. Overtime will continue producing its contests’ broadcasts, including a number that will remain free on YouTube for the time being. Alongside the partnership, Amazon has invested in Overtime as part of the startup’s Series D funding round. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Amazon has stepped...
Sportico

Dan Snyder Removal Unlikely Under NFL Owner Policy

While renewed calls for the NFL to oust Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder surfaced this week, the same obstacle remains: 24 owners would have to vote to remove Snyder, a move that has never happened in the league’s 102-year history, and one that would likely spawn antitrust litigation. The prospective ouster of Snyder, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and negligently supervising Commanders executives, has been a recurring topic in recent years. It drew new headlines on Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in New York, when Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said, “I believe there is merit to removing...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sportico

Twitter, Dapper Labs Cut Staff Amid Tech ‘Layoff Surge’

Over the last decade, Twitter has defined sports fans’ second screen experience. For many, it became the place to catch up on NBA highlights, get the latest bit of NFL news and—if you were so inclined—engage in whatever the debate of the day might be. Certain athletes’ tweets have driven entire news cycles.  Today, Twitter’s place among fan destinations is a little less certain. One week after Elon Musk acquired the social network for $44 billion, Twitter laid off up to half of its 7,500-person workforce Friday. A full accounting of the staffing reductions is not yet clear, but now-former employees’...
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy