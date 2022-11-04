Read full article on original website
Finalists For Green Bay Fire Chief Job to be Interviewed This Week
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Two finalists have been selected to be Green Bay’s next fire chief. The Police and Fire Commission announced last week that current Assistant Chief Robert Goplin and Rockford, Illinois Division Chief Matthew Knott are up to succeed retiring Green Bay Metro Fire Chief Dave Litton.
Ashwaubenon Anticipates Today’s Opening of Hy-Vee
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Ashwaubenon’s new Hy-Vee will open Tuesday at 6 a.m. Located in the former Shopko in Bay Park Square, Hy-Vee isn’t just a grocery store. While the store includes traditional grocery products, Hy-Vee also features a pharmacy, dining options, clothing, a sports shop, and much more.
Officials Expect A Secure Midterm Election
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Only a few more days, and state election experts are saying they’re ready for the midterms. Although, there is some voter scrutiny surrounding the election process. On Wednesday, a judge ordered the city to give election observers proper access to the early voting process.
Runaway, Homeless Youth Awareness
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – November marks National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention month. The Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley’s Home Base program, along with community partners, are shining a light on the little-known population. Green footprints are spread throughout more than 60 businesses around Northeast...
Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
Final Weekend Of Get Out The Vote
OUTAGAMIE CO, (WTAQ-WLUK) – The political support for candidates across Wisconsin is heating up less than 48 hours before polls close. “We are working as hard to make sure that every Wisconsinite’s voice is heard and that the will of the people is what is represented,” Outagamie County Democratic Party Chair Emily Tseffos said.
Green Bay Police Warning of Social Media Rental Scams
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is warning the community of scams on social media sites regarding properties for rent. In these incidents, the scammer will fraudulently list a property for rent. They’ll then pose as the landlord, and scam a victim out of money that the victim thought was for a security deposit.
Manure Pit Proposal Is Flushed Away
TOWN OF ROCKLAND, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A public hearing was held in Brown County Monday. People around the town of Rockland voiced their opinion about a potential, private 2 million-gallon manure digester storage pit. But the measure failed by a three to zero vote, with the town board denying...
Apartment Fire Puts Eight People Out In The Cold
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Eight people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in Green Bay Monday night. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an alarm in an apartment complex around 6:35 p.m. While on the way to the Leeland Street complex, the department received multiple calls about smoke coming from an apartment.
