Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You
There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
After 2 Yrs A Unique Upstate NY Xmas Tree Lighting Gets Tapped Again!
There is a Christmas tree tradition in Western New York that brings all of our favorite things together. It combines beer and holiday cheer. It has been missing since the pandemic hit and is finally making its return this year. It's the Genny Keg Tree!. What is the Genny Keg...
Charming Upstate Eatery Is New York’s Best Date Night Restaurant
Outside of choosing the right partner, choosing the right restaurant may be the most important decision for any date night. One Upstate New York destination has got ya covered after being named the best in the state. What makes for a great date night? Number one, it is all about...
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?
The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
This Obscure New York Town Doesn’t Exist! Or Does it?
There is a town in New York State that, at one time, was made up! Not like a town created for a movie or even a ghost town. This town had no stores, restaurants or street lights. Heck, this town didn't even have streets! Even though it appeared on maps of New York State, it simply did not exist.
Rare Total Blood Moon Eclipse Returns Tonight! NY’s Last Til 2025
This fall has been a phenomenal season for Upstate New York space lovers and stargazers. We’re coming off a beautiful few weeks of Orionid meteor showers, and tonight will feature one of the most-rare cosmic spectacles on Earth – a total lunar blood moon eclipse. Set your alarms...
This Narcan-Resistant Horse Drug Is New York’s Fatal New High
New York health officials are issuing alerts after a Narcan-resistant horse tranquilizer has been causing mass overdoses across the state. Known as “tranq” or “tranq dope,” humans have begun using xylazine to get high. Xylazine is a powerful prescription sedative meant to be used on horses and other large animals.
Domino Sugar Recall In New York State, 100,000 Pounds Contaminated
Another day, another recall. This time, more than 6,000 cases of sugar have been recalled and it affects New York State. Domino Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Domino and C&H Sugar, so check your pantry. The lots that were affected may have been contaminated, according to BGR. The...
See Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2023
Slowly but surely, the 2023 Country concert calendar is starting to take shape. Some big shows have already popped up right here in the Capital Region and throughout Upstate New York. For Empire State Country fans there will be plenty of shows to check out here locally and in surrounding areas that are a short drive away. And this list right now, well we are just getting started!
This County Has the Most Registered Voters in the Capital Region! Is it Yours?
Election Day comes our way on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, and once again, this year's voting will say a lot about the future of the Empire State, and the people who call it home. Seats in the House and Senate at the national and state level, as well as the...
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!
We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.
New York State Ranked WHERE For Best Winter Holiday Destinations?
There is a reason why so many holiday films are shot in or are set in New York: Because we do the holidays the best! Let's start with Thanksgiving: New York has the best scenic views with all of our woodlands, valleys, and rivers. We are known for our apple orchards, making it perfect to share apple pie and apple cider around the Thanksgiving table. Then you have Christmas. Obviously, New York City draws in huge crowds with the parades, the Rockefeller Square Tree Lighting, and shopping, but the rest of New York offers that sweet, hometown vibe wherever you go, perfect for a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Hop Your Buns Inside the Wienermobile! Stopping in the Capital Region!
Get ready because the world-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling through the Capital Region and making many local stops. You can step inside this iconic vehicle and chat with the "Hotdoggers" that drive it. When Will the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Be Making its Way Through the Area?. According to...
4 Out Of 10 New Yorkers Don’t Know THIS Is NY’s Longest River
One of the greatest natural attributes that New York has is the abundance of beautiful rivers and streams in the state. There are more than 59,000 in New York state. But if you asked someone to name the longest, they might get tripped up. If you search for the longest...
This Poisonous Plant Is All Over New York! Is It Really Deadly?
Doll's Eyes can be creepy but have you ever known them to be deadly? I'm not talking about the eyes of your child's toy, I am talking about the poisonous berries of the Baneberry plant, which is fairly common here in New York State. This plant gets it's nickname because the berries look like the eyes of a doll.
Powerball Hits Astronomical $1.5B! Upstate NY Stays Hot with $1M Winner!
Nobody won the Powerball jackpot again last night! The grand prize is expected to skyrocket over $1.5 billion dollars when the numbers are drawn again on Saturday night!. This is getting a little crazy, but I like it. Last night's winning Powerball numbers from the New York Lottery were 2,...
Upstate New York Wrote U.S. Aviation History at These 11 Places
In war and in peace, Upstate New York has stepped forward to write the history of aviation in America in large, bold letters. This is something many don't realize. This gallery highlights 11 different milestones in the DNA of Upstate New York aviation history. We look at some of the most wonderful flight museums you will find anywhere in the United States, rich with captivating stories and true history. These museums look at everything from the history of motorless flight, such as gliders and sailplanes alike, to the Golden Age of flight with "those daring young men in their flying machines," and yes, we are speaking of bi-planes here!
Historic High Temps Near You! How Hot Will it Be in Upstate NY in November?
When the calendar hits November, and you're preparing to walk out the door of your home in the morning, you plan on grabbing a coat, right?. By this time of the year, it's usually pretty chilly in Upstate New York. The leaves have long-since turned colors, and are in the process of falling to the ground in bunches. We move from Halloween preparation, to Thanksgiving preparation, all with an eye on the holiday season.
New York State Police Need Help Solving 35 Year Old Murder Of Young Woman
New York State Police are asking for your help in solving the murder of a young woman that happened 35 years ago. The 35th anniversary of the discovery of Dawn Marino's remains just passed on Halloween. The 20-year-old woman was found deceased in an abandoned cistern on Little York Road...
New York State Bringing Vaccine To Your Front Door?
Medical professionals from the Health Department are making it a little easier for you to get this particular vaccine by bringing it right to you. Earlier this year New York State was on the verge of another serious medical crisis with the re-emergence of Monkeypox in the United States. As...
