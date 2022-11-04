Read full article on original website
Jade Cargill: Me vs. Bow Wow Is Another Five Minute Match, I Think Y'all Are Tired Of Those
Jade Cargill isn't worried about Bow Wow. On October 30, Swerve Strickland noted that he wanted to see Bow Wow in AEW. Bow Wow responded by asking where he had to sign. That led to Bow Wow saying he wanted to take out Jade Cargill after he won. Cargill, who...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Reportedly Extremely Sick During Match At Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event and Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last few days. It was noted that McIntyre gutted through the steel cage match even though he was ill.
PWMania
Triple H “Has an Idea” on Who Will End Roman Reigns’ WWE Title Reign
Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. As PWMania.com previously reported, the general consensus is that Reigns will retain his championship through the build-up to WrestleMania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com reports,...
itrwrestling.com
Jim Cornette Believes Current WWE Star Could Be One Of The “Most Believable Wrestlers” In The Business
Jim Cornette hasn’t always been complimentary of the modern wrestling product but as far as Bray Wyatt’s current WWE run is concerned, Cornette is all in. Returning to the sports entertainment giant at Extreme Rules, the former Fiend has rapidly risen once more to become one of the most popular WWE Superstars. It’s believed that he’s perceived as the number one babyface on Friday Night SmackDown, as well as being a top merchandise seller.
411mania.com
Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel
In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match. He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL...
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul crashes WWE’s Crown Jewel, Logan Paul still loses main event
Jake Paul made a guest appearance during WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) event Saturday afternoon from Saudi Arabia, but failed to helped brother, Logan, defeat Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Logan Paul has been dedicating most of his time training for a new career as a...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager
Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
Nikki Cross Comments On Leaving The WWE 24/7 Title On The Floor At WWE Raw
Nikki Cross won the WWE 24/7 Title on Monday's WWE Raw when she defeated Dana Brooke. As she was walking backstage alongside Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai), Cross approached a trash can and attempted to drop the belt into the trash can, but missed. The title ended up on the floor next to the trash can as Cross and Damage CTRL kept walking.
Josh Woods Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal
Another tiered deal in All Elite Wrestling is now full-time. This past week, Josh Woods was added to the official All Elite Wrestling roster page after working in the company for several months without being listed. After asking around with AEW sources, it was confirmed to Fightful that Woods recently signed a multi-year, full-time contract, which effectively removes him from the free agent market. Woods has made a good impression on talent backstage we've spoken with.
Chris Jericho Told CM Punk He Was A Cancer After AEW's Brawl Out Situation
With The Elite set to return, we've learned more about the situation surrounding Brawl Out. We've heard about some of the names that were around during the brawl who were suspended as they were physically involved, but there were also several that approached shortly thereafter. One of those was Chris Jericho, who was heavily lauded by those we spoke to for his resolve and demeanor stepping up during the scrum right after the incident took place.
Roman Reigns Reacts To Crown Jewel Win, Logan Paul Goes Viral, Young Rock Viewership | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 5, 2022. - Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul tonight, and after, Roman bragged about the "One Lucky Shot" not working out. - Logan went viral today with his first-person POV frog splash. His video is already amassing tens of thousands of views.
PWMania
WWE Star Suffers Broken Nose
Natalya confirmed on Twitter that she has a broken nose. The break occurred following her SmackDown match with Shayna Baszler. Shayna hit a brutal knee to Natalya’s face while Ronda Rousey cheered her on, and blood was seen pouring out immediately after. The camera captured Natalya wiping the blood from her face with a towel.
Billy Corgan: I Would Be Hard Pressed To Imagine CM Punk Would Want To Come To NWA
Billy Corgan doesn't think CM Punk would be interested in coming to the NWA. Since the reported All Out backstage brawl that happened earlier this year, fans have begun to guess on where CM Punk could end up next if he chooses to continue his wrestling career. Some fans have fantasy booked Punk in a scenario where he could return to WWE, while others have wondered if the self-proclaimed 'Best In The World' could end up in a company like New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Bobby Lashley Says He Failed, The Usos Look Ahead To New Day | WWE Crown Jewel Fight Size Update
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE Crown Jewel 2022. - Bobby Lashley lost to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel but got the last laugh. Now, he wants to know what's next. - Damage CTRL won the Tag Team Titles back with some help from Nikki Cross. - Drew McIntyre...
Many Talent Told NJPW Had Creative Planned Four Months Ahead
New Japan Pro Wrestling has their creative slotted for quite some time, according to some talent. NJPW has long been known for long-term booking, and we were able to gain some more detail about the process recently. Fightful Select has learned that the vast majority of New Japan Pro Wrestling creative was set through Wrestle Kingdom already as far back as August, four months before the event takes place. We've spoken to several talent who said that they were told this throughout the summer.
Will Ospreay Says It's A Dream To Face Ricochet Again, Talks Potential Seth Rollins Bout
Will Ospreay wants to keep opening the Forbidden Door. Ospreay is set to defend his IWGP US Title against Shota Umino at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over and being the United States Champion in NJPW, he's looking to challenge himself against the reigning United States Champion in WWE. "I've mentioned...
Excalibur Values Anonymity Over Disdain For His Face, Sasha Banks Spends Time With Juvi | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 6, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), Excalibur reveals the Sonic the Hedgehog ties to the origin of his name, RJ City protects William Regal's heart, and more. You can see the full video above. - In her...
Lio Rush: AEW Didn't Know What To Do With Me As A Talent
Lio Rush thinks that Tony Khan only saw him as a manager. The Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in 2021 was a monumental night for All Elite Wrestling. The show was the first show to feature a full crowd at a wrestling event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with that, the pay-per-view featured the in-ring return of Sting and the surprise debut of Lio Rush.
Yardbarker
Report: Nick Aldis says he and Mickie James were disrespected by Billy Corgan
There is a lot of fallout coming from Steve Fall's interview with Billy Corgan and more is coming out that was previously unreported about the issues between Nick Aldis and Corgan. Fightful was scheduled to interview Aldis but after news broke that Aldis gave his notice and after he was...
Anna Jay: I Love My Dark Order Guys, But I Couldn't Turn Down The Chance To Work With Chris Jericho
Anna Jay says she couldn't turn down the opportunity to work with Chris Jericho, which is why she joined the Jericho Appreciation Society. Previously, Jay was featured as a member of the Dark Order, which has grown into a fan-favorite group in AEW. But Jay turned heel and joined the Jericho Appreciation Society on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week Two in July.
