FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCJJ
Iowa City woman arrested after leaving ID behind during alleged theft
An Iowa City woman who took a shopping cart full of items out of a HyVee without paying was taken into custody after leaving a bag with her ID behind. Police say 40-year-old Ashley Graper of Williams Street was seen on video at the 1st Avenue HyVee the afternoon of October 28th, walking past all points of sale with a full shopping cart. Store personnel estimated the amount of items stolen totaled nearly $450.00.
KCJJ
Driving without plates leads to Iowa City man being arrested on drug charges
An Iowa City man is facing prison time after officers conducting a traffic stop allegedly turned up crack cocaine. According to the arrest report, 60-year-old Anthony Howard of Wayne Avenue was stopped near his home the evening of November 3rd because his 2003 Ford Econoline van had no license plates. A K9 allegedly indicated the presence of narcotics inside, and a probable cause search was conducted.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege driver, slumped over wheel, had cocaine in SUV
A 32-year-old Davenport man is being held in Scott County Jail after police allege they found packages of cocaine in his car, where he was slumped over the wheel. Travis Rush faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records say. About...
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s apartment and trying to cut her
An Iowa City man faces decades in prison after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and trying to cut her neck with a knife. 41-year-old Jermaine Raymond, who police say is currently homeless, kicked into the door of the woman’s Iowa City apartment Sunday night and waited for her to come home. When the woman entered the apartment, Raymond reportedly snuck up behind her, grabbed her, and tried to cut her neck with the knife. She was able to get away from Raymond, but he allegedly regained control of her and attempted to cut her again. The woman escaped his grasp again, and Raymond then reportedly ran from the premises.
KCRG.com
Police find Cedar Rapids student with stolen handgun and ammo off campus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 4th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Community School District staff were made aware of a student who posed a security threat on or near the Washington High School campus. Staff immediately notified the on-site Cedar Rapids Police Department School Resource Officer and implemented established protocols...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested over two years after initial charges for giving false identity information to Johnson County deputies
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly gave a false name to Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop more than two years ago is finally behind bars. 32-year-old Orlando Wash of 7th Street SW was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 7am Saturday. He was ticketed for speeding on southbound Highway 218 just south of the Interstate 80 interchange just after 11pm on March 5th, 2020.
KCJJ
Police arrest 91-year-old local resident in West Branch vandalism incident
Authorities allege the person who caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a West Branch construction project is a 91-year-old man who lives near the site. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, reported to KCJJ that the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School sometime on Tuesday November 1st. They offered a $10,000 reward for information that led to the arrest of those involved.
KCJJ
IC bartender charged after allegedly serving dangerously intoxicated customer
An Iowa City bartender faces charges that he continued serving alcohol to a dangerously intoxicated customer. First responders were called to Joe’s Place on Iowa Avenue just after 1:30 Halloween morning for an intoxicated customer who had fallen and was not very responsive. An Iowa City Police investigation determined that the bartender, identified as 29-year-old Travis Patten of Orchard Court, had been serving the customer for several hours with few other bar patrons present. Patten reportedly served the subject multiple tequila shots despite his already-high intoxication level. The customer eventually passed out and hit their head on the bar, requiring transport to a local hospital.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect pointed loaded gun at bar patron
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police allege he went into a bar with a loaded gun and threatened a patron. Demetrius Tigue Sr. faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first, and possession or carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, court records say.
KCJJ
Transient accused of stabbing victim in the neck at IC bus stop
A local transient faces charges that he stabbed another person in the neck at an Iowa City bus stop. Iowa City Police were called to the Boyrum Street bus stop in front of Hy-Vee just after 10:45 Friday morning. The victim reported being in a conversation with 44-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr. when Hawkins stabbed them in the neck with a sharp instrument for no apparent reason and with no warning. Hawkins later reportedly admitted to being in an argument with the person.
KCJJ
IC concrete company offers $10,000 reward for arrest of vandalism suspects
An Iowa City concrete company is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of the subject or subjects who vandalized one of their job sites. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, contacted KCJJ on Thursday to report the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School. Company officials say the incident occurred Tuesday night between the hours of 6 and 11pm.
KCJJ
North Liberty man’s murder trial delayed
Trial has been delayed for a North Liberty man facing murder charges in Benton County. 39-year-old Tacoa Talley of Prairie Ridge Road was set to stand trial starting on Monday. But on Friday, Judge Chad Kepros pushed that date back to February 6th. Talley is charged with murdering Jodie Bevans...
KCJJ
Overnight accident on I-80 in Iowa City ties up traffic; West Liberty man arrested, allegedly gives false name to investigators
A one-car accident tied up traffic overnight on Interstate 80, leading to the arrest of a Muscatine County man who Iowa City Police say lied about his identity. A witness reported seeing a 2004 Nissan Maxima drive into the ditch on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 247…between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits…just after 1:45 Sunday morning. Iowa City Police say the driver of the Maxima, identified as 34-year-old Julian Andres Vazquez of West Liberty, showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and refused breath testing. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect left Home Depot with cart of tools she didn’t purchase, police allege
A 40-year-old Rock Island woman faces a felony charge after police allege, she walked out of The Home Depot, Bettendorf, with a shopping cart of tools she didn’t purchase. Brianna Sand faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. According to arrest affidavits, police allege Sand loaded a...
cbs2iowa.com
Names released in Davenport Officer-Involved Shooting
Davenport — Saturday evening, The Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS) released names of the officers involved in the Davenport Officer-Involved Shooting. The shooting took place on Sunday, October 30th following a pursuit. All six officers have cooperated and have interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
Daily Iowan
‘It should be a safe area:’ Iowa City community responds to fatal H-Bar shooting
Owners of the Iowa City hookah bar H-Bar claim they have been working to increase the safety and security of the bar in light of two recent shootings outside the bar — one of which resulted in a death. A shooting outside of H-Bar on Oct. 23 at around...
KCJJ
Transient arrested after pouring beer on IC Police officer
Pouring beer on an Iowa City Police officer’s leg led to the arrest of a local transient. An officer on foot patrol reports seeing 27-year-old Amos Lavela swaying while walking along Clinton Street in front of the Airliner just before 11:45pm on October 28th. Lavela was reportedly holding a container of Budweiser, which he was spilling onto the sidewalk due to his swaying balance.
KCJJ
Vinton man arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle
A Vinton man was taken into custody after allegedly being found in possession of a vehicle the owner left overnight at a repair shop. According to police, the vehicle owner dropped his truck off at Tires Plus in Coralville Wednesday night to have it serviced, and called Thursday morning to confirm that they had it. The victim was told that the truck wasn’t there.
KBUR
Keokuk man and woman arrested on felony drug and weapons charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man and woman on felony drug and weapons charges. On Wednesday, November 2nd, 28-year-old Dalton Meyers and 27-year-old Miranda Meyers, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
KCJJ
University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
