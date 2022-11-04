An Iowa City man faces decades in prison after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and trying to cut her neck with a knife. 41-year-old Jermaine Raymond, who police say is currently homeless, kicked into the door of the woman’s Iowa City apartment Sunday night and waited for her to come home. When the woman entered the apartment, Raymond reportedly snuck up behind her, grabbed her, and tried to cut her neck with the knife. She was able to get away from Raymond, but he allegedly regained control of her and attempted to cut her again. The woman escaped his grasp again, and Raymond then reportedly ran from the premises.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO