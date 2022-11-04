ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Angeles, WA

Comments / 1

Related
My Clallam County

Two arrested after drive-by shooting, high-speed pursuit and crash

PORT ANGELES – A drive-by shooting followed by a high-speed chase across the north Peninsula ended in a crash last night. About 7:40 last night, Clallam County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person discharging a firearm from a car near Hwy 101 and Del Guzzi Drive east of Port Angeles.
PORT ANGELES, WA
KING 5

Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

PA police investigating car vs pedestrian crash

PORT ANGELES – Port Angeles Police continue investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision Saturday night. Just before 9 pm, they were called to a reported collision between a car and a pedestrian on Hwy 101 near Cherry and Oak St. Arriving Officers found a seriously injured male that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. PA Fire Paramedics and EMTS arrived and initiated advanced life support. The seriously injured patient was transported to the Olympic Medical Center and then later transported to Harborview Hospital in Seattle.
PORT ANGELES, WA
My Clallam County

Here’s a recap of Friday night’s storm and weekend cleanup

PORT ANGELES – About 8,000 Clallam PUD customers lost power after the worst of Friday night’s windstorm had passed. Today that number is less than 100, but the PUD’s Nicole Hartman says there’s a new problem that’s keeping those very tired crews busy still; heavy wet snow in higher elevations.
PORT ANGELES, WA
anacortestoday.com

Logs through Pass: 50 years ago

I was excited this week to receive two images taken about 50 years ago by brother Nick Steen. The first was this photo of a classic tugboat towing a log boom east under Deception Pass Bridge. Will share the other image, also of the maritime variety, later this week. Thanks, Nick! (Now a resident of Atlanta)
ANACORTES, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest drive-by shooting suspect, seize drugs and guns

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Police Department (EPD) arrested a drive-by shooting suspect, and recovered drugs and guns after searching his apartment last week. According to the EPD, the suspect had an arrest warrant for a drive-by shooting in Renton earlier this month. Authorities say he also had an arrest warrant from the Department of Corrections (DOC), because he was on active DOC supervision.
EVERETT, WA
KING-5

Voters express concern about ballot box observers in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. — Despite a heavy downpour Friday, voters cast their ballots at drop boxes scattered across Clallam County. Some, however, have been voicing concerns about people hanging around those boxes, specifically in Sequim. "They've called our office not really sure what was going on," said Clallam County Auditor...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound

EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double

It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
BELLEVUE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy