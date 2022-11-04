Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on kicking woes, clock management and youth emerging
EAST LANSING – Michigan State had an eight-point lead at Illinois with a little more than a minute left to play. Facing fourth-and-goal from the 14, coach Mel Tucker sent out kicker Ben Patton for a 31-yard field goal attempt. Instead of icing the game, Patton missed wide right...
MLive.com
Michigan State moves forward after upset win at Illinois with no talk of bowl hopes
EAST LANSING – Facing a ranked team on the road while being very shorthanded on defense and a double-digit underdog, Michigan State returned home Saturday night with its biggest victory of the season. A strong defensive effort sparked the Spartans to a 23-15 upset at No. 14 Illinois after...
MLive.com
How Michigan has outscored its last four opponents 100-3 in the second half
ANN ARBOR -- On a college football Saturday that saw the Nos. 1, 4, and 6 teams lose, fifth-ranked Michigan trailed at halftime against Rutgers. No sweat for the Wolverines. They outscored Rutgers 38-0 in the second half to win 52-17 and remain undefeated. This wasn’t a desperate surge from...
MLive.com
Northern Arizona vs. Michigan State basketball prediction and odds today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will visit the Michigan State Spartans Monday night in the opening game for both teams. Northern Arizona was 9-23...
MLive.com
Michigan State uses ‘extreme belief’ to pull off upset at No. 14 Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State followed the lowest point of the season with the high. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten), coming off a loss at Michigan last week in which eight players were suspended indefinitely following ugly postgame incidents, went on the road as 15.5-point underdogs and pulled out a 23-15 win at No. 14 Illinois (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday.
MLive.com
Joey Hauser leads Michigan State to season-opening win over Northern Arizona
EAST LANSING – In its first game of the season, Michigan State’s point guard had foul trouble, its best shooter started 0-for-7 and its leading returning scorer managed just five points. But the Spartans had the depth and balance to overcome all that and then some. Michigan State...
MLive.com
Michigan State missing suspended players, other starters at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State is facing a top-25 team on the road for the second straight week and is very shorthanded. The Spartans (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) play at No. 14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, BTN) and are without eight players who are suspended indefinitely due to violent postgame instances in a loss at Michigan last week, along with other starters.
MLive.com
Shorthanded Michigan State pulls off 23-15 upset at No. 14 Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State was shorthanded on the road as a big underdog against a ranked team. After losing five of the last six games and coming off an ugly postgame incident following a defeat at Michigan last week that resulted in eight players being suspended indefinitely, the Spartans were counted out by most but shouldn’t have been.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Setting the tone and you like that?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Following five losses in six games and being severely shorthanded on the road, Michigan State pulled off its biggest win of the season. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) scored 23 straight points at one time and held on for a 23-15 win at No. 14 Illinois (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday.
MLive.com
Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s upset win at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill – It took until November but Michigan State picked up its first road win of the season. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) held on for a 23-15 upset victory at No. 14 Illinois (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday. Here are takeaways and observations for Michigan State following...
MLive.com
Illinois coach Bret Bielema insinuates Michigan State players faked injuries
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State headed into Saturday’s game at Illinois severely shorthanded on defense. That was due to eight defensive players being suspended indefinitely for their roles in postgame instances following a loss at Michigan last week while others were out injured. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big...
Illinois' Bret Bielema laments 'self-inflicted' mistakes in Michigan State loss
Michigan State shook off a turmoil-filled week and snapped No. 16 Illinois’ six-game winning streak with an impressive 23-15 victory Saturday. Illinois coach Bret Bielema took a peek at the stats and noticed the Illini had 147 more yards of offense, seven more first downs, and it even won the time of possession battle by nearly four minutes. But the Illini went just 6-for-17 on third down and 1-for-6 on fourth down, including a pivotal missed opportunity on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line in the first quarter.
thechampaignroom.com
‘A lot of work to do’: New faces, same expectations for Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Basketball season is officially back. A week removed from the first game action in exhibition format against Quincy, No. 23 Illinois is starting its regular season on Monday against Eastern Illinois. The Illini, led by head coach Brad Underwood, are coming off a second-round exit in...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend
Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Rutgers kickoff time announced
It’s the last month of the regular season and Michigan State is heading into a first. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) host Rutgers on Nov. 12 and the game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on BTN, it was announced Saturday night. That will be the...
MLive.com
Michigan’s next opponent, Nebraska, blows big lead to lose 3rd straight
Nebraska’s disappointing season continued on Saturday with a 20-13 home loss to Minnesota. The Cornhuskers led 10-0 at halftime but proceed to allow 20 straight points. Nebraska, which faces Michigan next Saturday, fell to 3-6 (2-4 in the Big Ten). Michigan played on Saturday as well, dominating the second...
saturdaytradition.com
CBB analyst includes 2 B1G programs on list of top 10 fanbases across college basketball
College basketball season starts Monday and some programs around the B1G are preparing for a run at the National Title in early April. Ahead of the first week of college basketball, Andy Katz released his rankings for the 10 best and most passionate fanbases in America, including 2 B1G programs on the list – Indiana and Illinois.
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan men’s basketball wins regular season opener without Emoni Bates
YPSILANTI – Emoni Bates was in attendance but did not play in Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball’s regular season opening win over Wayne State, 75-66, on Monday night. The former 5-star recruit sat on the bench in his EMU jumpsuit but did not see game action. It...
fightingillini.com
#23 Illini Open Season Monday vs. EIU
#23 ILLINOIS (0-0) vs. Eastern Illinois (0-0) Television ESPNU (Jordan Bernfield & Jon Crispin) Pregame Press Conference Coach Underwood (Nov. 4) Illinois Probable Starters (stats listed are from 2021-22 season) Pos. No. Name Ht. Wt. Yr. PPG RPG APG Note. G 1 Skyy Clark 6-3 200 Fr. – – –...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Northern Arizona: TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Seven months after Michigan State lost in heartbreaking fashion to Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Spartans are back in action. Michigan State opens the 2022-23 season with a Monday night home game against Northern Arizona, a home buy game before the Spartans begin their November gauntlet of ranked teams.
Comments / 0