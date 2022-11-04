Michigan State shook off a turmoil-filled week and snapped No. 16 Illinois’ six-game winning streak with an impressive 23-15 victory Saturday. Illinois coach Bret Bielema took a peek at the stats and noticed the Illini had 147 more yards of offense, seven more first downs, and it even won the time of possession battle by nearly four minutes. But the Illini went just 6-for-17 on third down and 1-for-6 on fourth down, including a pivotal missed opportunity on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line in the first quarter.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO