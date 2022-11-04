ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on kicking woes, clock management and youth emerging

EAST LANSING – Michigan State had an eight-point lead at Illinois with a little more than a minute left to play. Facing fourth-and-goal from the 14, coach Mel Tucker sent out kicker Ben Patton for a 31-yard field goal attempt. Instead of icing the game, Patton missed wide right...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Northern Arizona vs. Michigan State basketball prediction and odds today

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will visit the Michigan State Spartans Monday night in the opening game for both teams. Northern Arizona was 9-23...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
MLive.com

Michigan State uses ‘extreme belief’ to pull off upset at No. 14 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State followed the lowest point of the season with the high. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten), coming off a loss at Michigan last week in which eight players were suspended indefinitely following ugly postgame incidents, went on the road as 15.5-point underdogs and pulled out a 23-15 win at No. 14 Illinois (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

Michigan State missing suspended players, other starters at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State is facing a top-25 team on the road for the second straight week and is very shorthanded. The Spartans (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) play at No. 14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, BTN) and are without eight players who are suspended indefinitely due to violent postgame instances in a loss at Michigan last week, along with other starters.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

Shorthanded Michigan State pulls off 23-15 upset at No. 14 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State was shorthanded on the road as a big underdog against a ranked team. After losing five of the last six games and coming off an ugly postgame incident following a defeat at Michigan last week that resulted in eight players being suspended indefinitely, the Spartans were counted out by most but shouldn’t have been.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Illinois' Bret Bielema laments 'self-inflicted' mistakes in Michigan State loss

Michigan State shook off a turmoil-filled week and snapped No. 16 Illinois’ six-game winning streak with an impressive 23-15 victory Saturday. Illinois coach Bret Bielema took a peek at the stats and noticed the Illini had 147 more yards of offense, seven more first downs, and it even won the time of possession battle by nearly four minutes. But the Illini went just 6-for-17 on third down and 1-for-6 on fourth down, including a pivotal missed opportunity on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line in the first quarter.
EAST LANSING, MI
thechampaignroom.com

‘A lot of work to do’: New faces, same expectations for Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Basketball season is officially back. A week removed from the first game action in exhibition format against Quincy, No. 23 Illinois is starting its regular season on Monday against Eastern Illinois. The Illini, led by head coach Brad Underwood, are coming off a second-round exit in...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend

Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State vs. Rutgers kickoff time announced

It’s the last month of the regular season and Michigan State is heading into a first. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) host Rutgers on Nov. 12 and the game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on BTN, it was announced Saturday night. That will be the...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan’s next opponent, Nebraska, blows big lead to lose 3rd straight

Nebraska’s disappointing season continued on Saturday with a 20-13 home loss to Minnesota. The Cornhuskers led 10-0 at halftime but proceed to allow 20 straight points. Nebraska, which faces Michigan next Saturday, fell to 3-6 (2-4 in the Big Ten). Michigan played on Saturday as well, dominating the second...
LINCOLN, NE
fightingillini.com

#23 Illini Open Season Monday vs. EIU

#23 ILLINOIS (0-0) vs. Eastern Illinois (0-0) Television ESPNU (Jordan Bernfield & Jon Crispin) Pregame Press Conference Coach Underwood (Nov. 4) Illinois Probable Starters (stats listed are from 2021-22 season) Pos. No. Name Ht. Wt. Yr. PPG RPG APG Note. G 1 Skyy Clark 6-3 200 Fr. – – –...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy