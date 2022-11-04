Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
MLive.com
Caesars Sportsbook promo code plus our Red Wings vs. Rangers prediction
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Reds Wings head out to New York to take on the Rangers Sunday evening, and Caesars Sportsbook has the perfect welcome...
MLive.com
Titans vs. Chiefs spread pick and our $200 DraftKings Sportsbook promo
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 9 features the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, and the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo is the...
MLive.com
Fort Wayne vs. Michigan basketball prediction, spread and odds for 11/7
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Purdue Fort Wayne visits Michigan basketball Monday night in what should be an entertaining matchup. Fort Wayne finished last season 21-11 and fell...
MLive.com
DraftKings promo code for Michigan: Unlocks $200 on NFL Week 9
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 9 of the NFL season is finally upon us and what better way to spend it than being rewarded free money? That’s...
MLive.com
DraftKings promo code: Get 40-1 odds for Packers vs. Lions money line
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With so many top matchups to wager on in week 9 of the NFL, DraftKings has the perfect promotion to take advantage of...
MLive.com
Caesars Sportsbook bonus code MLIVEFULL: Get $1,250 free on NBA today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you haven’t signed up for a new account at Caesars Sportsbook, click here to register for a new account today to take...
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan State RB now leads NFL in fourth-quarter touchdowns
A week after the NFL naming him Offensive Rookie of the Month (October), Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III leads the league in a pretty unique stat. The ex-Michigan State standout currently leads the NFL in fourth-quarter touchdowns with six. Two of those came during the Seahawks’ 31-21 victory...
MLive.com
DraftKings promo code 2022: Bet $5 and get $200 on Monday Night Football
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the leaders in the sports betting industry, and you can sign up with this link for a chance...
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan DL suffers torn ACL in loss vs. Lions
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary was amid the best season of his NFL career, but he will miss the final nine games of the 2022 campaign. The former Michigan Wolverine suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Gary will undergo an MRI later Monday as the Packers look to determine whether he’s dealing with additional damage to his right knee, per Rapoport.
MLive.com
Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 Round 3 playoff football matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan high school football teams claimed their first piece of playoff hardware in last week’s 11-player district finals and 8-player regional championships, but there are bigger things at stake for those fortunate enough to still be holding practices. Round 3 of the prep football postseason...
MLive.com
Vote for the fifth finalist for the Michigan Football Player of the Year award
MLive has revealed the first four finalists for the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award. Now it’s time for fans to select a fifth finalist. Vote now and as often as you want for the individual you want to be the fifth finalist for Michigan High School Football Player of the Year. Share this article with as many people as possible to gain votes.
Comments / 0