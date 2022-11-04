ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Opinion: In San Diego and elsewhere, transgender youth need support, not stigmatization

By Gabi Arad, Brian Petersen, Chelsea Simon
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8NMv_0iyc2u9a00
A large LGBT flag flag was flown at Pride Square, where the Pride Parade traditionally kicks off. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Arad is the founding organizer of the Jewish Collaborative of San Diego and lives in Carlsbad. Petersen is the interim priest-in-charge at the Holy Cross Episcopal Church and lives in Carlsbad. Simon is pastor at The Collective Table and lives in Rancho Santa Fe.

On Oct. 29, over 900 adults and children filled Pride Square in Hillcrest for the TransFamily Support Services’ “Boo Bash.” It would be difficult to overstate the importance of this celebration for the physical and emotional well-being of transgender youth, who have tragically become the latest targets of politically motivated hate speech across the landscape of the American culture wars.

Sadly, the Boo Bash was marked by controversy in recent weeks. During the public comments portion of the Oct. 11 Encinitas Union School District board meeting, several community members — angry that the Boo Bash had been posted on peachjar.com , an online bulletin board used by the district — made inaccurate and transphobic remarks that pathologized trans people, decried LGBTQ “gender ideology,” and accused board members of being “groomers” and “activist pimps,” adding that they “got caught with their sparkling panties down.”

Ironically, much of this harmful speech invoked God in support of hateful ignorance. As faith leaders from across San Diego County, we and too many others to list here — though they are listed at transallyclergy.com — stand in solidarity with trans people who are not only members of our communities but members of our congregations. We affirm, celebrate and support them in their trans identities as made in the image of God and, as such, deserving of unmitigated dignity and worth. As clergy, we are called by love, truth and dignity to elevate the inestimable worth of every human being, beginning with the most vulnerable among us and celebrating the rich variety of life God has given.

We do not doubt the sincerity of those at the Encinitas Union school board meeting who, like each of us, value protecting children. But such fearful and bigoted rhetoric violates the dignity of trans people and places them at greater risk, especially trans youth. While nationally, LGBTQ+ youth face disproportionately higher risks of homelessness , substance abuse , violent assault and suicide, evidence indicates that this is not due to their sexual orientation or gender identity but is instead a consequence of the stigmatization they face in American society.

The Trevor Project National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health in 2019 found that youth who reported having at least one accepting adult were 40 percent less likely to report a suicide attempt in the past year.

In 2021, that same survey revealed that trans and nonbinary youth who reported having pronouns respected by all or most people in their lives attempted suicide at half the rate of those who did not have their pronouns respected by anyone with whom they lived.

A study by Dr. Jack L. Turban published in the December 2021 issue of the Journal of Adolescent Health showed that earlier social transitions for trans youth resulted in better long-term mental health outcomes, while a hostile school environment led to a marked increase in suicidality.

Put simply, trans youth lives are at stake when we stigmatize them.

This should be foremost on our minds as we approach Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20. But crucially, being trans cannot be reduced to a medical condition or a constellation of risks. Nor is trans a “gender ideology.” Rather, it is the wholly lived experience of millions of children and adults all over the world. We agree with Britain’s most senior religious leaders — including former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams — who wrote earlier this year: “To be trans is to enter a sacred journey of becoming whole: precious, honored and loved, by yourself, by others and by God.”

Therefore, when anyone opposes a trans person’s rights and status, they are denying the sacred beauty of that person’s full humanity with all its joys and blessings. Any actions or speech that erase or invalidate the experience of trans and other LGBTQ+ people malign the image of God and directly endanger the lives of our transgender siblings, especially young people. We condemn all such actions and speech and affirm our trans siblings as beloved children of God, deserving of care and protection.

Our sacred task, then, as a community is to ensure the right of trans youth and adults to be seen, heard, celebrated and supported. While we may all have different ideas about how best to accomplish this, we propose three commitments for the task:

1. We protect children best from a posture of love, not fear.

2. We discover truth best from a commitment to facts, not misinformation.

3. We create better solutions from a practice of mutual dignity, not disrespect.

These commitments flow directly from the wellspring of our faith. As clergy, we commit to these in honest, ongoing and good-faith dialogue for the cause of love and the liberation of all people.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

30 Arrested Across San Diego County in Human Trafficking Operation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A four-day anti-human trafficking operation in San Diego County resulted in 30 arrests of people accused of responding to advertisements offering sexual services, the California Attorney General’s Office said Monday. The initiative dubbed Operation Century Week was carried out in Encinitas, National City, San...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Palomar Medical Center Escondido Makes ‘100 Best Hospitals’ List

Palomar Medical Center Escondido (PMCE) has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement (2016-2023), Orthopedic Surgery (2017-2023) and Spine Surgery (2020-2023) by Healthgrades. Palomar Medical Center Escondido is the only hospital in San Diego County to achieve all three 100 Best Hospital awards in 2023,...
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class

Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES

November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Upscale Neighborhoods Sue to Stop San Diego Plan for More Equitable Spending

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. In August, the San Diego City Council passed “Build Better SD,” a plan to unlock...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Family of a man who was wrongly arrested and beaten to death inside a San Diego jail filed lawsuit

SAN DIEGO — The father of a 38-year-old man who was beaten to death inside a San Diego County jail cell by a violent offender has filed a federal lawsuit. William McCoy claims the Sheriff's Department wrongly arrested his son Dominique for a probation violation when, in fact, he was not on probation, and then as Dominique waited to be released, put him inside a cell with a known violent man who viciously beat his son to death.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Man Kicked Out of Supermarket, Rams SUV Into Storefront

A man was booted out of a University City supermarket Sunday evening, then came back 20 minutes later, rammed his SUV into the storefront and drove off, according to witnesses, San Diego police said. The incident occurred at the Vons store at 7788 Regents Rd., according to San Diego Police...
SAN DIEGO, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape Coming to San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, November 18 through Sunday, January 1, except for Christmas Day. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

SDG&E pledges $250K to fund STEM and anti-racism education in schools

SAN DIEGO — SDG&E announced Friday it’s donating $250,000 in shareholder funds to local teachers to help boost stem and anti-racism education. The money will be available through ‘DonorsChoose,’ a crowdfunding platform for educators. Eighth grade science teacher Kristina Hereford Watkins has benefited from the program...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
68K+
Followers
105K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy