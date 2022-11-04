Opinion: The world population will soon surpass 8 billion. Here's why we should be concerned.

Martin is vice president for marketing at Population Connection, a national grassroots population organization, and lives in Tierrasanta.

According to a projection by the United Nations, on Nov. 15, our world population will cross the 8 billion mark , just 11 years after the 7 billion milestone was commemorated, on Oct. 31, 2011.

But without context, numbers this large almost feel meaningless. What even is a billion?

Picture this: It would require 105,669 gallon-size buckets to contain 8 billion drops of water. That many buckets, placed next to each other in a single row, would be 27.5 miles long — a bit more than the distance from Downtown San Diego to Encinitas.

Perhaps an easier way to comprehend the rapid growth that has caused our population to double in less than 50 years is through a visual depiction of human population growth over millennia . In a line chart, the trend practically stays horizontal for thousands of years before it creeps slowly upward for a few thousand more and then spikes — this image is called the population J-curve because of the shape the line makes when the plotted data points are connected.

The United Nations population projections that demographers consider most likely to play out show us reaching 9 billion people in 2037 and 10 billion people in the 2080s . But what if we could forestall those milestones to later dates? What if we could see our population peak earlier than projected and avoid ever having to know whether the planet can provide for 10 billion, 11 billion or 12 billion people?

Achieving this wouldn’t necessitate inventing new technology or making massive monetary investments (relatively speaking). It would simply require making modern contraception available to everyone who wants it so that people are able to decide for themselves whether and when to become pregnant and give birth. In the United States, 45 percent of pregnancies and 37 percent of births are unintended. This results in about 1.4 million unintended births each year — roughly the population of the city of San Diego .

While population growth is slowing and even reversing in some affluent nations, the U.S. population is still projected to rise to 400 million in 2058 from today’s population of 333 million .

The parts of the world with the fastest-growing populations are also the poorest and most vulnerable to environmental crises, especially those caused by climate change. The environmental repercussions of rapid population growth range from water scarcity to soil erosion to species extinctions. In the least developed countries — almost all of them in sub-Saharan Africa — people rely heavily on local ecosystem services. Therefore, the more people who live in a region, the more environmental destruction they cause to the water resources, soil health and wildlife they rely on for their very survival. And while the poorest people on the planet bear very little responsibility for the climate crisis that’s already upon us, a proven path to climate adaptation and resilience in vulnerable areas is through slower population growth.

International development efforts strive to help the poorest countries achieve a better standard of living through goals such as improved maternal and child health and survival; higher rates of school enrollment, literacy and employment; and reduced inequalities within and among countries. Achieving these and other goals will require poor people to increase their per capita consumption, as they rightfully should. Those of us who consume the most must urgently reduce our environmental footprints to accommodate necessary poverty reduction among those who consume the least. Slowing population growth is crucial to achieving a healthy environment and good quality of life for all. The actions we take (or fail to take) today will determine whether our population will stabilize at a more sustainable level or shoot past the 10 billion mark by the end of the century.

There are currently 218 million women in low- and middle-income countries who want to avoid pregnancy but are not using contraception. There are an estimated 30 million unintended births each year in these countries, mostly as a result of this unmet need for family planning. National governments and international donors must step up and fully fund family planning for everyone who wants it. The U.S. fair share of the total figure needed is $1.736 billion — over $1 billion more than our stagnant investment of $607.5 million.

We can’t wait any longer to increase our domestic and international investment in voluntary family planning if we want to improve people’s lives and protect the planet for future generations.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .