Centerton, AR

Purina Presents: Meet Fancy in Pet of the Week

By Jacob Smith
 4 days ago

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Fancy from Centerton Animal Services.

Fancy is just over seven months old and is a hound mix. She has so much love to give and is looking for a home that will match that.

The shelter says she gets along well with other dogs and would make a great addition to any family.

It would be nice if she has a backyard to play in but would make a good inside or outside dog, as long as she has her toys, which she loves to play with.

She would be a great fit for just about anyone so if you’re interested in Fancy, give the shelter a call at 479-795-0078 or stop by at 10404 AR-279.

