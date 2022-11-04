ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: America's fentanyl problem isn't as bad as you think. It's much worse.

By Jesse Leon
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Leon is the author of “I’m Not Broken: A Memoir,” and lives in San Diego.

I’ve experienced more deaths in the last 24 months because of fentanyl than in my entire 29 years in recovery. I’m not alone. Nationally, fentanyl overdose deaths are up from 57,834 in 2020 to 71,238 in 2021.

My perpetrators introduced me to drugs. From 11 to 14 years old, I was sex trafficked without my parents knowing. When authorities got involved, I was assigned a therapist, but no one seemed concerned about the drug use. My therapist knew, yet never recommended drug treatment nor told my parents. I spiraled into the dark and hopeless world of addiction seeking every drug imaginable to numb the pain. When I was 18, a friend cared enough to take me to my first Narcotics Anonymous meeting. I’m glad fentanyl wasn’t on the streets when I was using because, as an addict, I would have sought it out. Chances are I wouldn’t be here.

I was a hopeless addict who luckily found recovery. I graduated from UC Berkeley and Harvard University, embarking on a career in philanthropy in 2001.

Every article I read and every story I hear about the casualties in America’s current drug crisis further fuels my commitment to help educate others about addiction resources.

In communities across the country, from big cities to farm towns, too many people are dying — and those people are far too young. In many cases, they feel alone and don’t know where to turn for help.

I know about feeling alone and helpless.

All that I’ve seen, heard and lived through has convinced me that Americans are tackling fentanyl in the wrong way.

Rarely do I meet someone who has relapsed on fentanyl and been lucky enough to make it back to a Narcotics Anonymous meeting to talk about it.

The few times I have, they say fentanyl is highly addictive and someone had to administer Narcan to save their life.

Lately, however, I’m hearing that people are needing multiple doses of the antidote because a single dose isn’t enough to save a life. Fentanyl is getting stronger.

Naloxone — the generic name of the drug which is sold by pharmaceutical companies as Narcan and Kloxxado — is the most effective overdose antidote. According to the San Diego County Drug Abuse Task Force , “in California, you can get naloxone from a pharmacist even if your doctor did not write you a prescription for it. It is also possible to get naloxone from community-based distribution programs, local public health groups, or local health departments, free of charge.” Yet not enough people know about it, let alone know where to get it.

I’ve asked myself, and others, this question: If fentanyl is so deadly, why would a drug dealer even bother to sell it? Why kill off customers?

A friend who owns treatment centers had answers. Fentanyl is cheap to produce and extremely addictive. Simply put, he said, it’s a game of percentages. It’s financially feasible to kill off a relatively small percentage of customers per pill production ratio. No one knows the exact amount of fentanyl in circulation at any given moment. From May to September of this year, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 10.2 million fentanyl pills . Assuming deaths are consistent in 2022 with 2021, then roughly 30,000 people died during this five-month period, representing less than 1 percent of only the pills seized, leaving huge profit margins generated by users who get high but don’t die.

The DEA often posts public safety alerts about fentanyl. However, as of today, it only lists resources for addiction and overdose prevention for English-speaking populations. It’s difficult to find resources in Spanish, let alone multiple languages.

I searched where to find naloxone by ZIP code in both English and Spanish. Nothing. Nada.

America always tackles the supply side of the equation, with little success. Remember the war on drugs? The crack epidemic?

We need to approach this differently.

- We must invest in multilingual public education about the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, overdose prevention and substance abuse.

- We must increase funding for culturally competent and multilingual mental health to curb demand.

- Free, nonprescription, multiple doses of naloxone, along with resources for addiction, must be made available to schools, for nonprofits and at public events.

When I ask people if they’ve heard of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, most answer no. When I ask about Narcan, the same. (Yet some reference “Ozark” on Netflix. At least Netflix got it right.)

Sadly, it isn’t until a plague impacts people directly that they start asking questions. Well before we find answers, fentanyl may find us. This crisis could soon be coming to a community, a neighborhood or a family near you.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

