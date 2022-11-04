ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavallette, NJ

New police chief in Lavallette

By Sofia Iannuzzo
LAVALLETTE —  Christian LaCicero was appointed the new Lavallette chief of police at a special borough council meeting on Monday, Oct. 31.

Borough council members Anita F. Zalom, James G. Borowski, Joanne Filippone, David Finter and Michael Stogdill voted to approve the appointment. Councilman Robert Lamb abstained from the vote because the other candidate for the chief position was his son, police Sgt. Justin Lamb. Mayor Walter LaCicero did not get a vote due to Lavallette’s mayor and council structure.

Chief LaCicero, who is the son of Mayor LaCicero, has been a sergeant on the Lavallette police force since 2014.

He replaces the previous chief, Colin Grant, who was appointed in 2005, began extended leave on May 29 of this year and retired on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer took over the command role of the Lavallette Police Department when Chief Grant began his leave of absence.

Mayor LaCicero said the prosecutor’s office still has a presence in Lavallette, and that this  transition has been planned since former Chief Grant announced his retirement.

Prosecutor Billhimer stated in an email to The Ocean Star on Thursday, “The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office was not involved in the selection or review of candidates for Chief. This Office still maintains full command and control of the Lavallette Police Department.  The newly appointed Chief is required to report to the Officer in Charge as appointed by this Office – Chief of Detectives Anthony Carrington and our designee for day-to-day operations – Retired Chief of Detectives Joseph Mitchell.”

Mayor LaCicero told The Ocean Star,  “We were anticipating appointing a new chief, which created an opening for a sergeant, so there were two promotions of sergeant…We knew there would be major changes coming Nov. 1.”

He said that all the officers appointed have been working with the police department for a while, with nobody being a “fresh face.”

“We know them all well and expect great things from them,” he said, “I am very proud, being a retired police officer myself. I never obtained that rank and I am glad that he was able to do it.” .

The borough is still negotiating the salary of the new police chief, according to Council President Zalom.

T here will be a formal swearing in of all four officers at the mayor and council meeting on Nov. 14.

