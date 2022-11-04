ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattress Mack one win away from winning $75 million on World Series wagers

By Curt Lewis
 4 days ago

The Houston Astros are one win away from getting their second World Series championship in six seasons.

Last night, Houston edged the Phillies 3-to-2 to take a 3-games-to-2 in the World Series. Today's a travel day and Game 6 is in Houston Saturday night.

If the Astros win one of the two final games in their own park, one of the biggest winners will be the Houston businessman and philanthropist known as "Mattress Mack."

Jim McIngvale has wagered a total of $10 million with numerous sportsbooks on an Astro victory. If the Astros win it all, McIngvale stands to win $75 million which would include a $30 million win at Caesars Sportsbook and insiders say that would be the largest payout on a single legal sports bet in US history.

Over the years, McIngvale has used proceeds from his wagers to cover the cost of his often flamboyant promotions at his Houston mattress store. For example, if the Astros win it all this year, customers who bought high-end mattresses will get their money back.

