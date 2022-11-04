White-tail deer season begins Saturday in Texas

The white-tail deer hunting season begins Saturday.

Texas Parks-and-Wildlife says the season runs through January 1st for the northern zone of Texas and through January 15th in the southern zone.

The Mule Deer season starts November 19th in the Panhandle and November 25th in Trans-Pecos.

This is also the weekend we fall back an hour to return to standard time meaning it gets dark earlier. A new study says collisions with deer increase 16% after the fall time change.