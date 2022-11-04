Read full article on original website
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
mailplus.co.uk
Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told
BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds
The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
Antiques Roadshow guest stunned as expert refuses to value item for very personal reason
ANTIQUES Roadshow expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan refused to value two hot combs his visitors presented him with on the latest episode of the BBC programme. The popular show returned to BBC One on Sunday afternoon and it was filmed in Clissold Park, in London. Viewers saw antiques expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan refuse...
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
‘Harrowing’ report reveals 45 babies died needlessly in one of NHS’ worst-ever maternity scandals
AT LEAST 45 babies died needlessly in one of the NHS’ worst ever maternity scandals, an inquiry revealed today. Decades of failings across East Kent Hospitals left dozens suffering 'unacceptably poor' care. Investigators said 45 baby deaths between 2009 and 2020 across the trust could have been avoided. Maternity...
americanmilitarynews.com
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
Giant tuna is biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters
A 900lb (408kg) Atlantic bluefin caught in Welsh waters is believed to be the biggest ever caught in the country.Simon Batey and Jason Nott from Angling Cymru snagged the enormous tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast.During the hour-long struggle, Mr Batey passed the rod to Mr Nott, while working with skipper Andrew Alsop. The tuna was measured from the nose to the fork of the tail while a globally recognised formula calculates an approximate weight.Welsh actor and angler Julian Lewis Jones described it as an “amazing catch” and claimed Welsh waters were welcoming some of the biggest tuna in the world.Jones...
Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’
Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free, according to a new analysis of pay.Researchers from London Economics, commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing, looked at pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland since 2010.They found that in real terms, based on a five-day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20%.A pay rise would help save NHS money because of how expensive it is to hire staff internationally, which is currently the main recruitment method adopted by the Government, according to the analysis.The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff...
mailplus.co.uk
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
Tankers filled with dirty Russian oil are piling up around Asian ports ahead of fresh EU sanctions
Tankers carrying Russian oil have settled at ports near Malaysia and Singapore ahead of the next round of EU sanctions. Roughly 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil was sitting on vessels for the week ending October 24. New European Union sanctions will ban insurance on tankers holding Russian oil...
Young girls being sold in India to repay loans, says human rights body
Young girls in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan are being sold as “repayment” for loans their parents cannot afford, the national body that protects human rights has said. The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the state government demanding a police inquiry and answers...
Italy’s Had Enough of U.K. Shitshow Constantly Getting Compared to Their Politics
ROME—Italians are furious over a slew of memes comparing the flailing British government to their own instability. Ever since Liz Truss’s tax debacle started last week, a number of rather surly memes have culminated in an offensive cover of the Economist showing Truss as the helmeted British soldier Britannia holding a fork draped in spaghetti in place of a sword with the headline, “Welcome to Britaly.” Shortly after the cover story, #Britaly?YouWish started trending.This cover by The Economist is the subject of much debate in Italy today. pic.twitter.com/rW5xmm8SAM— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 20, 2022 Some of the memes leading up...
Passengers on a plane could not use the toilets because the tank was full, forcing it to make an unscheduled stopover
A Jet2 flight from Gran Canaria to Manchester landed in Bilbao, Spain so the septic tank could be emptied and the restrooms reopened, per Sky News.
More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'
He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
DNA testing reveals there were 2 types of humans at the end of the last ice age
Researchers have discovered through DNA testing that at the end of the last ice age, at least two genetically distinct groups of humans were living in the same areas of Britain.
‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university
A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
Maths teacher’s breathtaking claim about death rate in China was right
The maths teacher who said “Every time I breathe, somebody dies in China” is correct (Letters, 4 October). The death rate in China is over seven per thousand people, and with a population of more than 1.4 billion people this means more than 9.8 million people die in China each year. The normal breathing rate for adults is around 16 breaths per minute. This leads to 16 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 8,415,360 breaths per year. Even taking a higher rate of 18 breaths per minute leads to 18 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 9,467,280 breaths per year. So there are many more deaths in China each year than the number of breaths taken by most people.
Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, source says, after he met with the estate's secretary
Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, a royal source has claimed. The new Prince of Wales, 40, now controls the estate and its £345million property portfolio - which includes 128,000 acres of land - after inheriting it from his father, King Charles III.
15ft from disaster: Russian jets 'recklessly' buzzed NATO aircraft, it emerges after Ben Wallace reveals Putin warplane fired a MISSILE near RAF patrol above the Black Sea
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has accused Russia of using its jets 'recklessly' after one of Putin's fighters went within 15 feet of a Nato aircraft. Mr Wallace also revealed that a fighter jet accidentally fired a missile 'in the vicinity' of an RAF patrol above the Black Sea. Speaking to...
