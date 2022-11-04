Read full article on original website
lakecountybloom.com
Hospice Services Offers Wings of Hope One-Day Camp
Hospice Services of Lake County recognizes and addresses the unique ways children grieve and heal from losing a loved one. Families with children ages 6 years and older who have experienced the death of a significant person in their lives are invited to attend a one-day, free Bereavement Camp. The camp is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., in Clearlake.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Flavors: Ukiah restaurant celebrates one-year anniversary, new restaurant coming to Willits, and more delicious news!
MENDOCINO Co., 11/15/22 – The rainy season is officially here in Mendocino County. It’s a great time to gather with friends at local restaurants or to start putting the final touches on your family’s Thanksgiving menu. Here’s the latest food and dining news throughout the county.
The Mendocino Voice
Supervisors approve emergency resolution on tree mortality across Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 11/4/22 — Tree mortality is now considered a local emergency in Mendocino County, after the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve Resolution No. 22-218 on Tuesday. The resolution focuses primarily on decline related to heightened bark beetle activity in several North Coast conifer species — but as detailed in a study from the UC Cooperative Extension (UCCE), larger outbreaks can occur because of combined factors including wildfire, drought, fire suppression, and poor forest management practices.
‘Grinch’ ruins Sebastapol Christmas display
SEBASTOPOL, Calif. (KRON) – It appears a Grinch has arrived early this year at Sebastopol Hardware Center off of Gravenstein Highway. The store’s Christmas set-up was ruined for no reason. In the early morning hours, an unknown vandal slashed and spray-painted over Christmas decorations and inflatables. The destroyed display was upsetting for general manager Dan […]
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Invites Residents to Participate in Operation Green Light to Honor the Service of Veterans
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Each year we come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of brave Americans who have served our country in uniform. Now more than ever, our veterans need our support. In a time when our country is divided on many issues, we can all agree that those individuals who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve support and gratitude.
North Bay woman goes missing during drive to Oregon
COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard from Sunday night at about 10:05 p.m. […]
mendofever.com
Free Mendocino Coast Community Thanksgiving Dinner Now Taking Signups for Meals and Volunteers
The following is a press release issued by the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Bragg:. For the 26th year, the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Bragg will be serving up Thanksgiving dinner to coastal residents from Westport to Albion. After setting a new record last year with 1,000 meals provided, event organizers are gearing up to provide as many dinners again this year—all at no cost to recipients.
theava.com
Mendocino County Today: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022
Rain | Cat | Caspar Vandalism | Print Shop | College Offerings | Robert's Landing | Handyman Help | Tree Legs | Mendo F&G | Tip Top | County Notes | Fishmobile | Pomo Weavers | Rape Convictions | 1881 Boat | Cannabis Control | Flour Mill | Wussy Valley | Hell's Cafeteria | Wes Questions | Spawn | AVHS Thanks | Oak Cove | Train Killer | Yesterday's Catch | Cheap Weed | Old Courthouse | Marco Radio | Wall Phone | Assfire | Ray Guy | Undercover Cop | Christian Lion | NBC Report | George Booth | StrucKout | Getting Up | Israel Gone | Graham Concert | Oster's Plea | Found Weapons | Fundamentally Evil | Women Republicans | Unelectable Crop | Welsh Miners.
mendofever.com
Subject Throwing Items At Cars, Dog Bite – Ukiah Police Logs 11.03.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Rain Ahead with Possible Dangerous Weather for Sonoma County
It’s expected to be a week of wet and possibly dangerous weather in Sonoma County. Rain and strong winds with gusts of up to 35-miles-per-hour are in the forecast through Wednesday. There’s also a chance of thunderstorms. Meanwhile, a high surf advisory has also been issued for beaches in the North Bay. A northwest swell of ten to 15 feet is expected to begin this morning, bringing breaking waves in the 15 to 20-foot range. The hazardous surf conditions, which could lead to flooding, are expected to continue through tomorrow afternoon.
KQED
How a Childhood Prank Accidentally Helped My Newly Widowed Grandmother Face Her Grief
JP Frary is a storyteller and woodworker who creates art in a studio on the old Naval air base in Alameda. Frary has won six Moth StorySlams, StorySlam Oakland and Westside Stories and has been a featured storyteller on BackPocket Productions, Beyond Borders Storytelling and Six Feet Apart Productions. In...
mendofever.com
An Unknown Projectile Damaged a Window on the Mendocino County Coast—Was It a Meteorite?
On the night of Friday, November 5, 2022, Fort Bragg Police officers were dispatched to reports of gunshots striking the window of a Fort Bragg residence. After investigators examined the damage and gathered statements from witnesses, Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka told us the projectile that damaged a window of a home on Azaela Way was most definitely not a bullet.
The Mendocino Voice
Driver dies in solo wreck Saturday evening near Anderson Valley
MENDOCINO Co., 11/6/22 — A 30-year-old man from Santa Rosa died Saturday evening in a solo crash on Highway 128, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim has not yet been publicly identified, but officers said in a press release Sunday afternoon that he was driving a 2011 Lexus.
mendofever.com
Twenty People In A Red Truck, Theft Of Package – Ukiah Police Logs 11.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: Superfund site — the Sulfur Bank Mercury Mine
We just moved to a house near the Oaks Arm and I have heard there is concern with mercury on Clear Lake. Is it safe to go fishing and swimming? When will the mercury be cleaned up and how do I receive updates?. Thanks!. — Musing about Mercury. Dear Musing,
mendofever.com
Tiny Temblor Rattles the Hills East of Lake Mendocino
The United State Geological Survey Earthquake map indicates that around 5:37 this evening a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled the hills east of Lake Mendocino. The epicenter appears to be near Highway 20 southeast of J Bar S Ranch. The earthquake’s depth is reported to be one-half a kilometer and its...
kzyx.org
Planning Commission mulls short-term rental resolution
November 4, 2022 — The Planning Commission Thursday discussed a resolution that seeks to clarify the interpretation of how a single-family residence can be used as a short-term rental. The four commissioners present did not make a decision, since Commissioner Marie Jones, who is half of an ad hoc...
mendofever.com
Two Trailers Engulfed in Flames at Wildwood Campground East of Fort Bragg
Scanner traffic beginning at approximately 3:12 p.m. indicates that two trailers were on fire at Wildwood Campground at 29700 Highway 20 east of Fort Bragg. The fire is reportedly spread into nearby vegetation necessitating a Nixle Alert issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Within ten minutes of the...
2 arrested in connection with October shooting in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Santa Rosa have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting that injured two people in late October. Marcell Battiest, 28, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, and Valerie Saenz, 25, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of […]
mendofever.com
Home Burning in Covelo
Firefighters are on the scene of a residential structure fire burning on Covelo’s Crawford Road and a Life Safety Alert has been issued because the blaze brought down nearby powerlines. The Incident Commander reported that heavy smoke is showing and 20% of the structure, located on the 77000 block...
