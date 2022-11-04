The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Each year we come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of brave Americans who have served our country in uniform. Now more than ever, our veterans need our support. In a time when our country is divided on many issues, we can all agree that those individuals who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve support and gratitude.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO