KREM
Snow-covered roads could turn to sheets of ice, Spokane County warns
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers should be prepared for a slower commute throughout Monday as snow covers roads across the Inland Northwest. While snow has ended in many areas, including Spokane, untreated roads are not expected to get any better. Spokane county warns that traffic will turn the wet, heavy...
Avista reports thousands without power in snow, freezing temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Monday as snow blanketed the area and temperatures fell below freezing. Avista reported more than 2,100 customers without power as of 2 p.m. The outages are scattered across the area from Kettle Falls to north Spokane, and Sandpoint.
Thousands of Avista customers without power as snow falls
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of homes are without power as snow falls on the Inland Northwest. As of 7:50 a.m, 2,255 Avista customers were without service. Outages have been reported in the Spokane area, all the way north into Kettle Falls. Crews are being dispatched to repair outages, but timelines vary depending on location. Check the outage map here. READ: Plan...
KXLY
Snow to end today and then a big freeze – Mark
Snow will be in the area most of the morning and continues through the day to the North. Tonight. we see Arctic air move in and dry conditions with cold days and bitter cold nights through the end of the week. We will see a slight warm-up this weekend. Plan...
KREM
Snow prompts school closures and delays for Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts across the Inland Northwest are closing due to inclement winter weather on Monday. All Saints Catholic School - 2-hour delay. Extended Care and Shuttle service will also operate on a 2-hour delay. No Preschool. Cheney School District - 2-hour delay. Christian Heritage School -...
KREM
Spokane snow update: Monday, Nov. 7 at 5 am
Snow is falling in Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Monday morning. It is expected to continue through the morning commute.
KREM
Thousands without power in Spokane and North Idaho due to gusty winds in the Inland Northwest
More than 405 people in North Idaho are still without power. In Spokane, Avista crews are still working to restored the power for more than 3,000 customers.
KXLY
More snow overnight before the cold moves in – Matt
Snow has kept falling in Okanogan County today, getting up close to a foot of snow as of 4 p.m. The snow spreads further east tonight across all of our northern counties where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight and tomorrow. Heavy snow will continue to fall with up to an additional 12 inches in Okanogan County, 4-6 inches in Stevens, Ferry, and Pend Oreille Counties, and 6-8 inches in Boundary and Bonner counties.
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
KXLY
Winter weather advisory today and very cold tonight – Mark
Snow will be falling in the area for most of the morning, and it will continue through the day to the north. Tonight, we see arctic air move in, with cold days and bitter cold nights through the end of the week. Plan my day. We’ll have morning snow until...
KREM
Long lines form into Spokane waste facility as people recover from storm
People brought their wind storm debris to the Spokane Waste to Energy Facility on Saturday. Some people said they even heard tree branches fall onto their houses.
Numerous power outages reported after Friday morning snow
SPOKANE, Wash.– Wet, heavy snow on Friday morning sent tree limbs toppling and cut off power to thousands of structures in the Inland Northwest. At noon Friday, Avista reported 6% of their customers were without power. Inland Power reported 4% of their customers were in the dark. Below are the total customer outages as of 12:00 p.m. Friday -Avista: 2665...
KXLY
Missing Woman in Bonner County located
SANPOINT, Idaho — Monique Breckenridge, who was reported missing Monday afternoon, has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office announced Breckenridge was found at 8:53 p.m. on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance.
FOX 28 Spokane
Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. – Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
WSDOT to provide people at I-90 homeless camp with winter weather resources
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Friday the department is implementing a winter weather plan to keep people at the homeless camp near I-90 warm during the winter months. With snow on the ground and freezing temperatures in the forecast next week, state...
KLEWTV
Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
Collision on I-90 WB near Argonne Road cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A collision that blocked the left on I-90 WB near Argonne Road has been cleared. SRTMC and WSP says delays are possible. The middle lanes were blocked and have since been cleared.
A winter storm is here. Track the storm with the 4 News Now weather app
SPOKANE, Wash. — The first winter storm of the season has made its way to the Inland Northwest. Several inches of snow fell around the region and now high winds are expected through Saturday morning. The best way to track the storm is by downing the 4 News Now weather app. Our team of meteorologists will send you notifications about...
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY FRIDAY: heavy, wet snow followed by damaging winds – Kris
We are tracking a significant winter storm bringing rain, snow and potentially damaging winds to the area through early Saturday morning. Expect areas of heavy, wet snow early Friday morning before the commute followed by wind gusts as high as 60 mph Friday night into Saturday. Several advisories, watches and warnings will take effect as this storm approaches.
