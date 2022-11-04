Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Trump Suggests He'll Launch His 2024 Presidential Campaign on Nov. 15 in Florida
Former President Donald Trump said he would make a "big announcement" on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from Mar-a-Lago, where he is expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump reportedly considered whether to announce the start of his third presidential campaign on the eve of Election Day, but national Republicans feared his announcement would energize Democrats and potentially alienate independent voters.
Crucial Arizona Senate race tests Trump-era Democratic gains
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly is looking to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faces a vastly different political environment against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters
Midterm elections 2022: US voters head to polls as Republicans tipped for sweeping gains - live
Latest updates as Americans vote in crucial races to determine who controls the House and Senate for rest of Biden presidency
NBC San Diego
Some of NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's Top Donors Privately Sound Alarm Over GOP Candidate Lee Zeldin Surge
Hochul's GOP challenger, who's been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has closed in on her double-digit lead in recent weeks. At the start of October, Hochul was ahead of Zeldin by an average of 14 points, according to data from FiveThirtyEight, which aggregates data from several polls. A Quinnipiac...
NBC San Diego
DOJ Plans to Monitor Elections in These 46 Cities and Counties to Ensure Voters Aren't Harassed
The Justice Department announced it will monitor polls in 64 jurisdictions among 24 states on Tuesday to ensure voters' civil rights. States chosen for monitoring include some of the most closely watched elections of the midterm cycle. The department has regularly monitored elections since the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
Months of campaigning are culminating in midterm elections that will decide control of Congress and top governorships
NBC San Diego
Shares of Trump-Linked SPAC Soar 66% as Former President Hints at 2024 Run
Shares of DWAC gained 66% Monday, pushing the company's market value over $1 billion for the first time since August. "In a very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be very happy," the former president told supporters in a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump Media's merger with...
Over 40 Black Leaders Send Letter To Protest MSNBC Dropping 'The Cross Connection'
MSNBC’s abrupt decision to cancel the Saturday morning news program came after the host was the target of attacks by Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
South Carolinians head to the polls for the Midterm Elections
South Carolinians will cast their vote today in Midterm elections. There’s many important races on the ballot today, statewide. In the race for the Governor’s seat, incumbent Henry McMaster looks for another term in Columbia.
Control of Congress at stake as Americans head to the polls on Election Day
(The Center Square) – Voters around the country head to the polls Tuesday to vote in a range of races, with control of the U.S. House and Senate hanging in the balance. President Joe Biden has ratcheted up the rhetoric in recent weeks, repeatedly claiming “democracy is on the ballot” in these midterm elections. “So, today, I appeal to all Americans, regardless of party, to meet this moment of national...
