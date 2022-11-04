ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

Wilmington College swimmers hammer Hiram

HIRAM, Ohio – The Wilmington College hammered Hiram Saturday afternoon. The men’s swim team won all but four events and picked up its first dual meet victory of the season 151-94. On the women’s side, Wilmington came out on top 141.5 to 105.5. “We had swimmers from...
WILMINGTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
MASON, OH
dayton.com

6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties

The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington 4th, 5th to play for WOJFC titles Sunday

The Wilmington Hurricane Youth Football Program will have two teams playing for Western Ohio Youth Football Conference championships on Nov. 6. The undefeated 10-0 fifth grade team will play the undefeated 10-0 Springfield Elite at 3 p.m. Sunday at Springfield High School. The 9-1 Wilmington fourth grade team will play...
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton.com

WATCH: Historian shares new details on origins of pioneer cabin in Hamilton

Studying history is often like doing detective work and for a Hamilton Schools’ teacher his recent sleuthing cracked the case on the origin and identity of the builder of a beloved, downtown landmark. Local historian Chris Maraschiello, a history teacher at Hamilton Freshman School, has discovered new origin details...
HAMILTON, OH
WDTN

Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

WCS fourth-graders learn at Fort Ancient

The entire fourth grade of Wilmington City Schools recently took a field trip to Fort Ancient Earthworks & Nature Preserve in Oregonia. This is the first field trip for many students in the last three years. A grant was awarded by the Wilmington City Schools Foundation and funded by donations...
WILMINGTON, OH
Times Gazette

Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
WILMINGTON, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Man assaulted 2 UC students, injured officer in Daniels Hall

An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly assaulting two University of Cincinnati (UC) students and injuring a police officer. Christopher Campbell has been charged with assault and resisting arrest. Campbell reportedly hit two women, both students at UC, in Daniels Hall, and then attempted to fight a police officer, according to court documents.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington wins 4th, 5th grade championships

The Wilmington Hurricane Youth Football Program won two Western Ohio Youth Football Conference championships on Sunday. The fourth grade team defeated Vandalia 33-16 to finish 10-1. The fifth grade was a 44-13 winner over Springfield Elite and finished unbeaten at 11-0. The games were played at the Springfield High School...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Endangered missing Hamilton woman home safely

HAMILTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. According to the Hamilton Police Department, Nancy Herald has returned home safely. Hamilton police are searching for an endangered missing woman on Saturday morning. According to officials, Nancy Herald, 80, drove away from her home at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday in a silver/grey 2008...
HAMILTON, OH

