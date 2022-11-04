ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man, 29, found fatally shot in torso inside building lobby in Brooklyn

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8NS5_0iyc1qW300

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old man Thursday night in Brooklyn, authorities said.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a shots fired in front of 1640 Ocean Parkway in Midwood.

Upon arrival, officers observed Filip Czerwczak with gunshot wounds to the torso inside the lobby of the building.

EMS transported the victim to Mainmonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Four or five men were seen fleeing the scene and multiple shell casings were left behind, police said.

Czerwczak was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, according to the Daily News .

There are no arrests in regard and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

