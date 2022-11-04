ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tennessee GOP Gov. Lee faces Democrat Jason Martin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee breezed by without a primary challenger in Tennessee, built up a huge campaign cash advantage and has largely ignored his Democratic opponent, Jason Martin, en route to the general election. Lee’s approach in Tennessee, where there hasn’t been a Democratic governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Herald News

Control of Congress at stake as Americans head to the polls on Election Day

(The Center Square) – Voters around the country head to the polls Tuesday to vote in a range of races, with control of the U.S. House and Senate hanging in the balance. President Joe Biden has ratcheted up the rhetoric in recent weeks, repeatedly claiming “democracy is on the ballot” in these midterm elections. “So, today, I appeal to all Americans, regardless of party, to meet this moment of national...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy