Crucial Arizona Senate race tests Trump-era Democratic gains
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday’s election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. Kelly’s 2020 special election victory gave Democrats...
Democrats, Republicans Make Urgent Final Pitches as Election Season Wraps
Coast to coast, candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress and President Joe Biden insisting his party would “surprise the living devil out of a lot of people.”
Midterm elections 2022: US voters head to polls as Republicans tipped for sweeping gains - live
Latest updates as Americans vote in crucial races to determine who controls the House and Senate for rest of Biden presidency
Over 40 Black Leaders Send Letter To Protest MSNBC Dropping 'The Cross Connection'
MSNBC’s abrupt decision to cancel the Saturday morning news program came after the host was the target of attacks by Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
Control of Congress — and Future of Biden's Agenda — at Stake in 2022 Midterms
Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats' one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of President Joe Biden's agenda at stake this Election Day. With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, Democrats could easily see their fragile grasp...
Shares of Trump-Linked SPAC Soar 66% as Former President Hints at 2024 Run
Shares of DWAC gained 66% Monday, pushing the company's market value over $1 billion for the first time since August. "In a very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be very happy," the former president told supporters in a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump Media's merger with...
Tennessee GOP Gov. Lee faces Democrat Jason Martin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee breezed by without a primary challenger in Tennessee, built up a huge campaign cash advantage and has largely ignored his Democratic opponent, Jason Martin, en route to the general election. Lee’s approach in Tennessee, where there hasn’t been a Democratic governor...
U.S. Senate: Duckworth seeks second term against Salvi
In the U.S. Senate contest in Illinois, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth seeks a second 6-year term against Kathy Salvi, a personal injury attorney who wants the post in part to crack Democrats’ control of Illinois government. Duckworth is an Iraq War veteran who lost both of her legs in 2004, when her the Blackhawk helicopter […]
South Carolinians head to the polls for the Midterm Elections
South Carolinians will cast their vote today in Midterm elections. There’s many important races on the ballot today, statewide. In the race for the Governor’s seat, incumbent Henry McMaster looks for another term in Columbia.
Control of Congress at stake as Americans head to the polls on Election Day
(The Center Square) – Voters around the country head to the polls Tuesday to vote in a range of races, with control of the U.S. House and Senate hanging in the balance. President Joe Biden has ratcheted up the rhetoric in recent weeks, repeatedly claiming “democracy is on the ballot” in these midterm elections. “So, today, I appeal to all Americans, regardless of party, to meet this moment of national...
