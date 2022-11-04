Read full article on original website
Related
BioNTech earnings drop but forecast for vaccine income grows
BERLIN (AP) — BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, has reported that third-quarter earnings are close to half what they were a year earlier. The German pharmaceutical company still raised its expectations for vaccine revenue after rolling out updated shots targeting omicron strains in September. The company said Monday that […]
Nexstar Focused On The CW “Ratings, Revenue, And Profitability” As Network’s New Owner Posts Q3 Numbers
Nexstar grew revenue 9.7% for the September quarter to $1.29 billion for the three months ended in September, as the new CW owner cited growth in political advertising, distribution and digital revenue. Sales were shy of forecasts but profit was a beat, jumping to $287 million, or $7.30 a share, from $169 million, or $3.90. The stock was up 3.8% before the open. The big broadcaster closed its purchase of the CW Network on Sept. 30, the last day of the third quarter. It acquired a 75% stake from former co-owners Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global (which each retained 12.5%). Former...
Major crypto coins slide as jitters on FTX exchange rattle markets
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies fell heavily on Tuesday and the in-house token of major crypto exchange FTX slumped by almost a quarter as investors appeared to take fright at talk of pressure on FTX's financials.
EV startup Arrival warns of going concern risks
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle startup Arrival SA on Tuesday warned it may not have enough cash to keep its business going next year and said it would explore all options to deal with the funding crunch.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
106K+
Followers
181K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0