Nexstar grew revenue 9.7% for the September quarter to $1.29 billion for the three months ended in September, as the new CW owner cited growth in political advertising, distribution and digital revenue. Sales were shy of forecasts but profit was a beat, jumping to $287 million, or $7.30 a share, from $169 million, or $3.90. The stock was up 3.8% before the open. The big broadcaster closed its purchase of the CW Network on Sept. 30, the last day of the third quarter. It acquired a 75% stake from former co-owners Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global (which each retained 12.5%). Former...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO