Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Suspect in hospital after officer-involved shooting in Troy
TROY, Texas — Multiple state and local law enforcement agencies are converging on a scene in Troy, after a reported officer-involved shooting. The police presence is near Love's Travel Stop in Troy, off the IH-35 frontage road. According to the authorities, at least one Temple police officer and at...
KWTX
City of Waco urges water conservation in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is once again urging residents and property owners to conserve water in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions during the ongoing drought. The Waco area has received rainfall in recent days, but that is not enough to mitigate the effects of a...
Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
KWTX
Man found guilty of setting puppy on fire, left in Killeen dumpster to appear in sentencing trial
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One of the suspects involved in an animal cruelty case that involved setting a puppy on fire is set to appear at a sentencing trial on Tuesday. Alex Manuel Cruz will appear in a Bell County courtroom. In April Cruz and Kieshsaw Rodriguez Aquino were indicted...
Arrest warrant outlines new details after buried body found at Leander home
CSO conducted the investigation after receiving reports of a woman's body found wrapped in a tarp and buried beneath a burn pit at the home.
KWTX
Killeen police investigate a fatal bicycle crash on Florence Road
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Traffic Unit are investigating a fatal crash involving a 47-year-old male. On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
KWTX
Water main break causes traffic
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Residents in neighborhoods off Chapel Road in Waco woke up to no running water. According to the Public Works Department water services were shut off following a water line break Friday morning. A number of homes, at least one apartment complex, and possibly an early childhood...
fox7austin.com
Bicyclist dies in crash in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas - A bicyclist is dead after colliding with a car in Killeen. The Killeen Police Department says that just after 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, officers responded to a 911 call about a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
Police release name of man killed in Temple crash
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a vehicle collision in Temple on Nov. 2. 68-year-old Ricky Self has been identified as the victim, according to the department. The department stated that the crash occurred along E. Ave. H in...
Grab A Coat, Because Killeen, Texas Is About to Get the First Freeze of the Season
The weather in the Killeen, Texas area lately has been unpredictable. Some days it might be nice and toasty outside, hot enough to even wear a pair of shorts, and some days if you don’t bring the heaviest jacket out you might find yourself catching a small cold. A...
Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash
22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
Did You See This Fatal Crash in Temple, Texas?
Police are looking for anyone who has information about a fatal crash in Temple, Texas that resulted in the death of a 68-year-old man Wednesday morning. The Temple Police Department responded to the scene of an accident around 8:25 am November 2nd at the 3200 block of East Avenue H after a Ford Flex SUV traveling westbound swerved into the path of a truck heading eastbound and collided with it.
Male teen dead, juvenile suspect in custody after fatal shooting: Temple police
The 16-year-old male victim is said to have passed this Sunday at Baylor Scott & White, according to the Temple Police Department.
"Our deepest condolences" | Fort Hood releases statement on death of soldier in fatal crash
FORT HOOD, Texas — Editor's note | The video below is on a previous segment. "The 1st Cavalry Division is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a member from our team." Ford Hood has released a statement identifying Fort hood Soldier Jacob "Black Jack" Oswald. `. Oswald died...
KWTX
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
fox44news.com
Man accused of threatening ex with gun, burglarizing home
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend with a gun and taking property from her home as she hid from him. Larry Delaine Hudson, Jr remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with his bond set at a total of $107,000 on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
fox7austin.com
Georgetown man accepts plea deal for fatally stabbing teen, shooting man
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A Georgetown man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing a Round Rock teen and shooting another man in unrelated incidents in 2020. Raymond Salazar Jr. pleaded guilty to both crimes in Williamson County Court. In exchange, his capital murder charge was downgraded to first degree murder.
fox44news.com
Soldier identified in Deadly Killeen Motorcycle Crash
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: A Thursday evening crash between a motorcycle and an SUV has left a 22-year-old Fort Hood soldier Jacob Oswald dead. Killeen officers were dispatched to the area of Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive about 8:43 p.m. and found a man unresponsive in the roadway.
Operation Green Light to light up Bell County Courthouse this week
BELTON, Texas — Bell County's Historic Courthouse's famous limestone walls will be turning green in early November, in honor of local veterans. Bell County will be participating in Operation Green Light for Veterans, a national movement to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. In...
KCEN
