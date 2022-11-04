Read full article on original website
Shares of Trump-Linked SPAC Soar 66% as Former President Hints at 2024 Run
Shares of DWAC gained 66% Monday, pushing the company's market value over $1 billion for the first time since August. "In a very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be very happy," the former president told supporters in a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump Media's merger with...
Twitter Early Investor Chris Sacca Says Elon Musk Is ‘Alone Right Now and Winging This'
Venture capitalist Chris Sacca was one of Twitter's first investors and an early user. In a Twitter thread on Monday, Sacca said Musk needs to listen to people who challenge his assumptions on how to run the social media company. "The only way I see that happening is if anyone...
Musk Reportedly Considers Locking All of Twitter Behind a Paywall
Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, is considering putting the entire platform behind a paywall, according to a report. His leadership has been marked by massive layoffs, spending pauses from some advertisers and confusion about the platform’s policy changes. Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, has considered...
Everything you need to know about Mastodon, the upstart rival to Elon Musk’s Twitter
The social media network has doubled in size since Musk took over Twitter thanks in part to its anti-corporate approach.
NBC Chicago
How to Use Pay Transparency to Negotiate a Better Salary
An increasing number of states are requiring employers to disclose salary ranges in job postings. Job seekers can use salary information as a starting point to ask the right questions, which can help them get to the top of the pay range. Knowing the salary range can also help job...
Stock Futures Nudge Higher as Wall Street Awaits U.S. Midterm Elections
Stock futures were slighter higher Tuesday morning evening following a winning day for markets as investors looked ahead to U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial average rose 35 points or 0.11%, as were S&P 500 futures. Nasdaq 100 futures were were up 0.32%. Shares...
From Teslas to BMWs, Cars Are Piling Up on Land and at Sea in German Port of Bremerhaven
The German Port of Bremerhaven, Europe's fourth largest and an auto hub, is seeing so much congestion due to driver shortages and overall trade volume that cars are piling up on land and at sea. Tesla, Chrysler and Jeep parent company Stellantis, Renault, BMW and Volvo are all impacted. Leading...
Fortune
Why leaders bury their heads in the sand when faced with uncomfortable facts
Adidas executives, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk have one thing in common: they behave like an ostrich–and so do you, according to behavioral science.
