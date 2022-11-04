Read full article on original website
Related
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
"China has offered to buy all our debt, but we need to tread carefully," Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg.
Brace for ‘Mass Attacks' on Power Grid, Zelenskyy Says; Kyiv's Residents Told to Prepare to Evacuate
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday night that Iranian drones, which Ukraine says Russia is using to attack its cities and energy networks, could be used to launch another barrage of attacks on its energy infrastructure.
Brazil Announces World Cup Squad Featuring Nine Forwards
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Brazil's wealth of attacking options was highlighted when nine forwards were picked in the World Cup squad on Monday. Neymar spearheaded the group of forwards including relative youngsters Vinicius Jr., Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrygo. Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, capped since...
NBC Chicago
Ex-Obama Advisor Says Global Events Are Overshadowing Climate Change Efforts: ‘We Are Not Acting Swiftly Enough'
"We are not acting swiftly enough, and the impacts and the danger [are] … overtaking our efforts," Alice Hill says. Hill, a former special assistant to President Barack Obama, made her comments during CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum. COP27, which is being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, is taking place...
EU court sides with Fiat Chrysler in tax advantage case
The European Union's top court on Tuesday overturned a decision requiring automaker Fiat Chrysler to pay up to 30 million euros ($30 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg.
NBC Chicago
Jailed British-Egyptian Activist Escalates Hunger Strike by Refusing Water as COP27 Gets Underway
Amnesty International chief Agnes Callamard said on Sunday that authorities had less than three days to save Alaa Abdel-Fattah's life. The warning comes amid growing fears over the deteriorating health of one of Egypt's leading rights activists. The 40-year-old has stopped drinking water in a desperate attempt to push Egypt...
Emerging markets see Oct portfolio inflows but investors rethink China -IIF
(Reuters) - Emerging markets enjoyed in October their second strongest month of portfolio inflows this year, though China suffered another bout of outflows with investors rethinking their exposure to the country, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said.
Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history
ROME (AP) — Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery, in the sacred baths of the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, is one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors, said Massimo Osanna, the Culture Ministry’s director of museums. Thanks to the mud that protected them, the two-dozen figurines and other bronze objects were found in a perfect state of conservation, bearing delicate facial features, inscriptions and rippled tunics. Alongside the figures were 5,000 coins in gold, silver and bronze, the ministry said. As evidence of the importance of the find, the ministry announced the construction of a new museum in the area to house the antiquities.
Jade Carey Adds to Medal Haul at Worlds With Vault Gold
Jade Carey's rebound from Olympic disappointment in her best event ended with a gold medal at the world championships. The 22-year-old American soared to victory in the women's vault final on Saturday, giving her a second trip to the top of the podium at M&S Bank Arena after helping the U.S. women capture the team gold earlier in the meet.
Sinking Pacific Island Nation Issues Historic Call for Treaty to Phase Out Fossil Fuels
"The warming seas are starting to swallow our lands — inch by inch. But the world's addiction to oil, gas and coal can't sink our dreams under the waves," Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said in a statement. Tuvalu follows in the footsteps of its Pacific neighbors of Vanuatu...
We're on a ‘Highway to Climate Hell,' UN Chief Guterres Says, Calling for a Global Phase-Out of Coal
"We are in the fight of our lives, and we are losing," Antonio Guterres tells the COP27 climate change summit. "Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing, global temperatures keep rising, and our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible," he adds. "We are on a highway...
European Markets Mixed Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Tuesday as global investors look to the United States, where midterm elections are taking place. The pan-European Stoxx 600 nudged 0.2% higher by late morning, having recouped opening losses of almost 0.5%. Tech stocks climbed 2% while...
Qatar's World Cup ambassador denounces homosexuality, says it is 'damage in the mind'
The comments were made in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF as the Qatar preps for the World Cup on November 20.
Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader proposed Tuesday as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks. “We all know that the leading cause of climate crisis is fossil fuels,” Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano told his fellow leaders. So his country has “joined Vanuatu and other nations calling for a fossil fuels non-proliferation treaty... It’s getting too hot and there is very (little) time to slow...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0