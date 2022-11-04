ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?

The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
This Obscure New York Town Doesn’t Exist! Or Does it?

There is a town in New York State that, at one time, was made up! Not like a town created for a movie or even a ghost town. This town had no stores, restaurants or street lights. Heck, this town didn't even have streets! Even though it appeared on maps of New York State, it simply did not exist.
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York

The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Rare Total Blood Moon Eclipse Returns Tonight! NY’s Last Til 2025

This fall has been a phenomenal season for Upstate New York space lovers and stargazers. We’re coming off a beautiful few weeks of Orionid meteor showers, and tonight will feature one of the most-rare cosmic spectacles on Earth – a total lunar blood moon eclipse. Set your alarms...
Upstate’s Declassified Winter Weather Survival Guide

Homeowners and car owners everywhere know better than anyone else the challenges winter weather brings, especially here in upstate New York. In snowy months, we are used to having to shovel or snow-blow a path out of the driveway since the snow plows have blocked us in for a third time that day. Don't even get me started on how stressful it is to be stranded somewhere with a dead car battery when it's anything less than 60 degrees out. However, it is expected that this Holiday season's temperatures will be a bit warmer than usual (almanac.com). While that may come with warmer, more tolerable weather, it also may lead to icier conditions if snow melts during the day just to freeze at night. The Federal Highway Administration explains how 1300 people die annually in car crashes on pavement that is too snowy, slushy, or icy.
Michigan doctors urge parents to be vigilant as RSV is on the rise

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – 60,000 children are hospitalized with RSV every year and according to officials, there were more cases per week in October than any other week in 2020. “The past few weeks have really been a challenge for all of us in pediatrics,” said Dr. Whitney Minnock, the Pediatric E.R. Director at Corewell Health Royal Oak. “We’re kind of wondering why is it so bad so early? And I don’t think anybody can really answer that question.”
MICHIGAN STATE
New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance

New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!

We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.
