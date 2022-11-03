Nielsen's latest streaming ratings have arrived, revealing that the hit Netflix series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has crossed major milestone. The third party ratings system has revealed their data for the week of October 3 to October 9th, the third week in a row that Dahmer was the top title in all of streaming. According to Nielsen, Dahmer was watched over 2.345 billion minutes in that one week span, and when added with its previous two weeks totals for the series (4.37 billion minutes from 9/26 to 10/2, 3.658 billion minutes from 9/19 to 9/25) the series has been watched over 10 billion minutes in this three week timeframe.

2 DAYS AGO