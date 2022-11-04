Read full article on original website
Related
Fed Rate Hikes Spawn 5% Yields for Safe Bonds
While the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases have sent stock prices reeling, they have sent bond yields soaring. And that has made bonds attractive for those of us looking to buttress the fixed-income portion of our portfolios. If you buy safe, individual bonds and hold them until maturity, you will almost surely receive par value for the bonds upon maturity. And you can enjoy yields close to or more than 5%.
The 10 best high-yield savings accounts for November 2022
The Fortune Recommends top 10 picks for the best high-yield savings accounts offers customers the chance to earn well over 2% APY.
u.today
Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ValueWalk
Why It’s Time To Check On Your Savings Account
Only several years ago, the interest rate you could expect on your average savings account rested around 0.70%. However, the Federal Reserve’s recent increases to interest rates have caused the APY on savings accounts to jump significantly. There are many savings accounts on the market now that boast an...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's week ahead: Get ready to 'pounce' when the market is oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says Dogecoin and a Top-20 Ethereum-Based Altcoin Are Primed for Explosive Rallies
A popular crypto analyst says Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) are primed for huge rallies as markets move sideways. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 538,100 Twitter followers that Dogecoin is consolidating around a baseline bullish price at $0.13 and he predicts a more than 50% price bounce.
Want to buy a house, but spooked by 7% rates? A mortgage broker lays out 4 things to do to make it happen.
Erica Davis broke down the one thing you absolutely shouldn't do before applying for a mortgage and how to negotiate to keep costs down.
Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?
American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it's to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it...
invezz.com
Cash vs stocks: legendary investor Sam Zell picks a side
Sam Zell says the U.S. economy is headed for a recession. He finds cash more attractive than equities market for now. S&P 500 index is currently down over 20% year-to-date. S&P 500 is trading down on Thursday after the U.S. Fed signalled that rates will have to go higher than previously expected and that it was “very premature” to already be thinking of “pausing”.
How Much Emergency Cash Should You Have for 2023?
With talk of inflation and the looming possibility of a recession going into 2023, you might be wondering exactly how bad the economy is, and how much cash you should have on hand. Interest rates are also going up, which means if you have student loans, car loans, credit cards or a mortgage, you’re paying more in interest than you usually have in the past. Prices for energy, housing and food are still on the rise, resulting in spending more on these than you ever have before.
NASDAQ
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
Houston Chronicle
The housing market is worse than you think
Everyone is feeling the squeeze. “Mortgage rates are sky high, prices are sky high, and there’s no inventory,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “This may be the worst time in my living history for the homebuyer. It just doesn’t make sense.”. Mortgage...
programminginsider.com
How Much Gold and Silver Should You Purchase for Your Portfolio?
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. So you’ve decided to invest in precious metals. Congratulations! Now for the hard work of deciding what percentage of gold and what percentage of silver will make up your portfolio, and how much can you spend on acquiring gold and silver?
CNET
Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Nov. 4, 2022: Rates on the Rise
Some closely followed mortgage rates crept higher over the last weeka. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw growth. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also cruised higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Kings Crushing the S&P 500 in 2022
Income investors love to target Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. However, a step above is the elite Dividend Kings group, companies with at least 50 consecutive years of increased dividend payouts. Clearly, companies in the Dividend King club carry...
msn.com
The Fed is raising interest rates, but there's another tool that it hopes will help crush inflation and deflate market bubbles
The Fed has ratcheted up interest rates this year, but that's only half of its approach to fighting inflation and taming frothy markets. Quantitative tightening is meant to suck excess liquidity from the market, fighting inflation and deflating bubbles. Experts say there is the potential it goes too far, but...
morningbrew.com
Make your rent pay you back
Contextualizing the finance news you need to know. If “Venmo me 💸” is your catchphrase, you’re probably a points fiend—and probably just a tad obsessive about your credit score (no judgment 😉). Kudos for making the most out of your (and your posse’s) expensive taste. A few more rounds of negroni sbagliato cocktails, and maybe you’ll cover your next vacation.
Housing isn't getting any cheaper. But an expensive mortgage is not the only thing making homes so unaffordable.
Good morning to the smartest corner of the internet. Senior reporter Phil Rosen here. Based on the thoughtful tweets (@philrosenn) and email responses you send me each morning, I'm convinced there's no group more clever than Opening Bell readers. If you haven't done so yet, take a shot today answering...
Bitcoin volatility hits 2022 low as analysts predict ‘explosive price movement’
Bitcoin volatility has fallen to one of the lowest points in its history, leading analysts to warn that major price movements may follow. The cryptocurrency rose above $21,000 on Friday following a 5 per cent price surge, though remains in the $18,000 to $24,000 range that it has traded within since mid June.
Washington Examiner
New data suggests ‘serious’ real estate market correction
In a dramatic shift from just a few months prior, the once-hot real estate market is quickly cooling as home sales fall off due to soaring mortgage rates, experts say, ushering in an awaited correction. Pending home sales in the United States dropped 35% in recent weeks compared to the...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
106K+
Followers
181K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0