ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Fed Rate Hikes Spawn 5% Yields for Safe Bonds

While the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases have sent stock prices reeling, they have sent bond yields soaring. And that has made bonds attractive for those of us looking to buttress the fixed-income portion of our portfolios. If you buy safe, individual bonds and hold them until maturity, you will almost surely receive par value for the bonds upon maturity. And you can enjoy yields close to or more than 5%.
u.today

Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ValueWalk

Why It’s Time To Check On Your Savings Account

Only several years ago, the interest rate you could expect on your average savings account rested around 0.70%. However, the Federal Reserve’s recent increases to interest rates have caused the APY on savings accounts to jump significantly. There are many savings accounts on the market now that boast an...
CNBC

Jim Cramer's week ahead: Get ready to 'pounce' when the market is oversold

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
invezz.com

Cash vs stocks: legendary investor Sam Zell picks a side

Sam Zell says the U.S. economy is headed for a recession. He finds cash more attractive than equities market for now. S&P 500 index is currently down over 20% year-to-date. S&P 500 is trading down on Thursday after the U.S. Fed signalled that rates will have to go higher than previously expected and that it was “very premature” to already be thinking of “pausing”.
GOBankingRates

How Much Emergency Cash Should You Have for 2023?

With talk of inflation and the looming possibility of a recession going into 2023, you might be wondering exactly how bad the economy is, and how much cash you should have on hand. Interest rates are also going up, which means if you have student loans, car loans, credit cards or a mortgage, you’re paying more in interest than you usually have in the past. Prices for energy, housing and food are still on the rise, resulting in spending more on these than you ever have before.
NASDAQ

Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
Houston Chronicle

The housing market is worse than you think

Everyone is feeling the squeeze. “Mortgage rates are sky high, prices are sky high, and there’s no inventory,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “This may be the worst time in my living history for the homebuyer. It just doesn’t make sense.”. Mortgage...
programminginsider.com

How Much Gold and Silver Should You Purchase for Your Portfolio?

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. So you’ve decided to invest in precious metals. Congratulations! Now for the hard work of deciding what percentage of gold and what percentage of silver will make up your portfolio, and how much can you spend on acquiring gold and silver?
CNET

Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Nov. 4, 2022: Rates on the Rise

Some closely followed mortgage rates crept higher over the last weeka. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw growth. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also cruised higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a...
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Kings Crushing the S&P 500 in 2022

Income investors love to target Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. However, a step above is the elite Dividend Kings group, companies with at least 50 consecutive years of increased dividend payouts. Clearly, companies in the Dividend King club carry...
morningbrew.com

Make your rent pay you back

Contextualizing the finance news you need to know. If “Venmo me 💸” is your catchphrase, you’re probably a points fiend—and probably just a tad obsessive about your credit score (no judgment 😉). Kudos for making the most out of your (and your posse’s) expensive taste. A few more rounds of negroni sbagliato cocktails, and maybe you’ll cover your next vacation.
Washington Examiner

New data suggests ‘serious’ real estate market correction

In a dramatic shift from just a few months prior, the once-hot real estate market is quickly cooling as home sales fall off due to soaring mortgage rates, experts say, ushering in an awaited correction. Pending home sales in the United States dropped 35% in recent weeks compared to the...
MARYLAND STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
106K+
Followers
181K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy