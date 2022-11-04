Read full article on original website
Santa Rosa looks to shore up strategy to keep Eel River water available for use
photo credit: Courtesy of shannon1/Wikimedia Commons PG&E has begun relinquishing its control of the Potter Valley Project. Concerned that this will reduce water supplies, Santa Rosa is exploring options. Mendocino County's century old Potter Valley Project consists of two Eel River dams, a tunnel diverting some of the Eel into the East Fork of the Russian River, and an inoperable powerhouse in need of expensive repairs. Outgoing Santa Rosa council member Tom Schwedhelm said one thing is certain. "This is going be challenging," Schwedhelm said. "It's going to be years ahead of us, but we just need to be supported being on the same...
The Mendocino Voice
Supervisors approve emergency resolution on tree mortality across Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 11/4/22 — Tree mortality is now considered a local emergency in Mendocino County, after the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve Resolution No. 22-218 on Tuesday. The resolution focuses primarily on decline related to heightened bark beetle activity in several North Coast conifer species — but as detailed in a study from the UC Cooperative Extension (UCCE), larger outbreaks can occur because of combined factors including wildfire, drought, fire suppression, and poor forest management practices.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Flavors: Ukiah restaurant celebrates one-year anniversary, new restaurant coming to Willits, and more delicious news!
MENDOCINO Co., 11/15/22 – The rainy season is officially here in Mendocino County. It’s a great time to gather with friends at local restaurants or to start putting the final touches on your family’s Thanksgiving menu. Here’s the latest food and dining news throughout the county.
kymkemp.com
HappyDay: ‘The Destruction Wrought by the Pigs Shattered Me’
Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. Well, the score is pretty lopsided. We’ve gotten one pig, they’ve gotten the whole round of fall...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Traffic Collision East of Clearlake Oaks
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a fatal traffic collision occurred near the the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 53 on the east side of Clear Lake. Approximately four miles east of Clearlake Oaks, a vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway...
kymkemp.com
Did a Meteorite Damage the Window of a Fort Bragg Home?
On the night of Friday, November 4 5, 2022, Fort Bragg Police officers were dispatched to reports of gunshots striking the window of a Fort Bragg residence. After investigators examined the damage and gathered statements from witnesses, Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka told us the projectile that damaged a window of a home on Azaela Way was most definitely not a bullet.
The Mendocino Voice
Driver dies in solo wreck Saturday evening near Anderson Valley
MENDOCINO Co., 11/6/22 — A 30-year-old man from Santa Rosa died Saturday evening in a solo crash on Highway 128, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim has not yet been publicly identified, but officers said in a press release Sunday afternoon that he was driving a 2011 Lexus.
mendofever.com
Subject Started Fire, Stolen Shower Head And Light Fixture – Ukiah Police Logs 11.04.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Home Burning in Covelo
Firefighters are on the scene of a residential structure fire burning on Covelo’s Crawford Road and a Life Safety Alert has been issued because the blaze brought down nearby powerlines. The Incident Commander reported that heavy smoke is showing and 20% of the structure, located on the 77000 block...
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: Superfund site — the Sulfur Bank Mercury Mine
We just moved to a house near the Oaks Arm and I have heard there is concern with mercury on Clear Lake. Is it safe to go fishing and swimming? When will the mercury be cleaned up and how do I receive updates?. Thanks!. — Musing about Mercury. Dear Musing,
ksro.com
Petaluma House Fire Damages Attic and One Other Room
A home in Petaluma is being repaired following a weekend fire. The Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District says the blaze started where a recently used barbecue grill and a pile of wood was kept at the west Petaluma home just before 2 a.m. yesterday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials said the flames spread to a gazebo and eventually advanced up to the attic of the house on Chrisdumar Lane near Marshall Avenue. No injuries were reported.
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
sonomastatestar.com
Empty dorms, who’s to blame?
Sonoma State University has had difficulty filling up all its dorms recently. The vacancies have led many to speculate what the cause might be. You could ask ten people and get ten different answers. Director of Residential Education and Campus Housing (REACH) Erin Hunter explained that SSU has seen fewer...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:29 p.m.] House Fire at Black Oak Ranch Near Laytonville
What callers describe as the main white house on the Black Oak Ranch north of Laytonville is completely engulfed in flames, according to the first firefighter at the scene around 11:15 p.m. “It is a single story unoccupied residence,” reports the Incident Commander. The Black Oak Ranch is a...
Suspected DUI crash kills one in Cloverdale
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday afternoon around 3:47 p.m., a crash took place at Geyserville Avenue just south of Zanzi Lane. Police say they received reports that […]
Former Santa Rosa physician faces up to 20 years in prison
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Former Santa Rosa physician Thomas Keller has been convicted of four counts of distributing controlled substances without legitimate medical need, the Department of Justice announced in a press release Friday. Keller, 75, faced second-degree murder charges in August of 2019 after being accused of killing five of his patients. The […]
ksro.com
Former Santa Rosa Doctor Convicted by Federal Jury on Charges in Overdose Death
A former Santa Rosa doctor has been convicted after a patient overdosed and died. Thomas McNeese Keller was convicted last week by a federal jury of four counts of distributing controlled substances without legitimate medical need. However, the jury could not reach a verdict on six other related counts. Keller had repeatedly prescribed opioid oxycodone, as well as other strong and addictive drugs to a patient in dosages that “far exceeded the usual course of professional practice and was for no legitimate medical need.” The patient died of an oxycodone overdose, along with other drugs. A date hasn’t been set for sentencing but Keller could get over 20 years in prison.
